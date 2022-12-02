AP sources: Biden wants SC to be 1st voting state
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process.
In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden did not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he has told Democrats he wants South Carolina moved to the first position, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The president’s direction comes as the DNC rules committee gathers in Washington on Friday to vote on shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024. Members now expect to approve new rules putting South Carolina first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day a week later.
Georgia and Michigan would move into the top five as new early states, and each would hold primaries in subsequent weeks, committee members say. The two battlegrounds were critical to Biden’s 2020 victory over then-President Donald Trump, who had won both states in his 2016 White House campaign.
Much of the rest of the country would vote as part of Super Tuesday soon afterward.
3 teens arrested for racist, antisemitic graffiti
WESTON, Fla. — Three teenagers accused of spraying-painting racist and antisemitic messages multiple times over several weeks in South Florida have been arrested on felony charges.
The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday of three 16-year-old boys connected to vandalism in Weston, which is west of Fort Lauderdale near the edge of the Florida Everglades.
The arrests come amid growing incidents of antisemitism in the U.S. and beyond. Last month, violently antisemitic graffiti was found along a popular Maryland walking trail. And synagogues in New Jersey are among those that have faced recent threats.
According to investigators in Florida, several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills on Oct. 5, during Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. That same day, hate messages were also found spray-painted on the playground of a nearby park.
Hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms Oct. 25, officials said. And then more racist and antisemitic messages were found at the nearby park and the entrance of a subdivision on Oct. 30.
Officials didn't say how they identified the teens as suspects, and their names of weren't released because they're juveniles. Two of the boys face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary of a structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement, officials said. The third teen faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary of a structure.
Twitter suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.”
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Ye’s remarks have led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct. Ye had offered to buy rightwing-leaning social media site Parler in October, but the company said this week that the deal has fallen through.
Ye was suspended from Twitter in early October after saying in a post that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” His account was reinstated by the end of the month just as Musk took control of the company, but the billionaire tweeted that “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”
Musk is under pressure to clean up Twitter after changes he made following his purchase of the platform resulted in what watchdog groups say is a rise in racist, antisemitic and other toxic speech. A top European Union official warned Musk this week that Twitter needs to do a lot more to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content ahead of tough new rules requiring tech companies to better police their platforms, under threat of big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
