New bridge replaces collapsed on in Pittsburgh
A new bridge replacing one that collapsed earlier this year in Pittsburgh has opened to traffic.
Cars began crossing new Fern Hollow bridge on Thursday — less than a year since a 50-year-old bridge carrying Forbes Avenue over a ravine collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28.
No one died but a few people were injured in the collapse that happened just hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said the speedy completion of the bridge was "the power of government working for the people in Pennsylvania."
The collapse sent a city bus and four cars about 100 feet down the ravine. Another vehicle drove off the east bridge abutment and landed on its roof.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is investigating the cause of the collapse.
Up to $25.3 million in federal funds were bring used to build a new structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has said.
Officials say they sped up the work by several years by running multiple design phases simultaneously, including foundation, substructure, superstructure, utility relocation, environmental and aesthetic work.
The Associated Press
Milwaukee claims 2020 census undercounted minorities
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee on Tuesday joined the ranks of other major cities that are challenging their 2020 census figures, claiming that the once-a-decade U.S. head count which determines political power and federal funding undercounted the city's true population by 16,500 people.
The official count left Milwaukee with its lowest population since 1930.
"Much has been made over the previous two years of the city of Milwaukee census population totals showing a declining population," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday. "By submitting this formal challenge with the United States Census Bureau, we are here to set the record straight."
Milwaukee joins Boston, Austin, Detroit and Memphis among the largest U.S. cities that are challenging their 2020 census results for undercounting their populations, especially university students, the foreign-born and inmates at correctional facilities. Several dozen smaller cities, towns and villages also have filed challenges. Milwaukee officials argued that the census primarily undercounted communities of color, specifically in the Black and Hispanic populations, based on the Census Bureau's own post-count analysis. Officials also said that about 700 people held in the Milwaukee County Jail downtown were instead counted as being in custody at the Milwaukee County House of Correction in nearby Franklin.
Nothing can be done to change how congressional seats were divided among the states, nor to alter data that is used to redraw political districts. However, any changes stemming from a review of the group quarters count may be used for future population estimates and surveys that help distribute federal resources.
The census results were released in August 2021 and found that Milwaukee's population had dropped to 577,222, reflecting an exodus of more than 17,000 people since 2010.
The Associated Press
Mississippi sued over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates' qualifying deadline of Feb. 1.
The suit says redistricting plans for the 122-member House and the 52-member Senate will dilute the voting power of Black people in a state with the largest percentage of Black residents.
"Mississippi's newest maps are a continuation of the state's long history of disenfranchising Black voters," Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel for the NAACP, said in a news release. "Black voices were not heard in the redistricting process and these districts, which break up Black communities and limit their electoral voice, are the result. If our elections are to be just, equitable and fair, it is imperative that all Mississippians have a fair opportunity to elect candidates that reflect their communities and are responsive to their needs."
Political districts are redrawn after each census to account for population changes during the previous decade. Mississippi's Republican-led House and Senate unveiled redistricting plans in late March and approved them days later, at the end of the legislative session.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby, a Republican from Pearl, led the Senate redistricting effort and is a defendant in the lawsuit. Kirby told The Associated Press on Tuesday that maintaining majority-Black districts was challenging because the Delta lost 65,000 residents.
"I can't imagine a more fair redistricting resolution than the one that we passed," Kirby said. He said the Black lawmakers he talked to about the plan "were very, very pleased" with it.
The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.