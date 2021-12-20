Vandals deface mural
on university campusWashington University officials said a mural on campus that depicts prominent Black people was vandalized this weekend with racist symbols.
Four top university officials, including Chancellor Andrew Martin, sent a letter to students and staff Sunday about the vandalism.
“This is horrifying and distressing. We’re shocked and saddened by this hateful act on our campus,” they wrote in the letter.
University officials said there are cameras in the area near the mural that is painted on the wall of a pedestrian tunnel that connects several dorms to the rest of campus. They said they hope investigators will be able to identify the people who defaced the mural.
Local artists painted the mural before the start of fall classes in 2020. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several of the faces on the mural were painted white and stamped with the logo of a white supremacist group.
Clemency sought for Black soldiers in 1917 riotA group of attorneys and advocates have pledged to seek clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were convicted in a mutiny and rioting at a military camp in Houston in 1917.
The South Texas College of Law Houston and the NAACP’s local branch have signed an agreement to continue fighting for clemency for the soldiers of the all-Black Third Battalion of the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Regiment, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The all-Black regiment had been dispatched to Houston to guard Camp Logan being built to train white soldiers about to enter WWI. On Aug. 23, 1917, tensions were mounting in Houston, a city governed by Jim Crow laws. A riot was fueled by a confrontation between white Houston police officers and a Black woman whom they accused of hiding a wanted man. A soldier from the Third Battalion came to her defense and the officers beat him.
The beaten soldier was released from custody, but rumors swirled that he had been killed. Some soldiers urged the unit to march on the police station, and others heard of an angry, white mob heading for the camp.
During the riot, 19 people died, including four Black soldiers and 15 white civilians, according to Prairie View A&M University. Five local police officers died.
Law enforcement immediately recorded the events as a deadly and premeditated assault by Black Army soldiers on a white population that resulted in the largest murder trial in U.S. history, in which 110 out of 118 soldiers were found guilty. Nineteen were hanged. Historians and advocates now recognize the riot as part of the regiment’s response to what it believed was a white mob heading for them.
While advocates note many of the Black soldiers disobeyed orders and left camp fully armed, they add there was a lack of due process, a rushed court-martial process and an inability of local civilians who witnessed the killings to identify which soldiers were responsible.
Advocates plan to ask the Secretary of the Army to posthumously grant honorable discharges and urge the Army Board for Correction of Military Records to recommend pardons to President Joe Biden.
Bank settles housing loan discrimination lawsuitAn Indiana-based bank has agreed to direct more housing loans to majority-Black neighborhoods in settling a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a fair housing organization.
Evansville-based Old National Bank faced allegations in the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana’s October lawsuit that the bank engaged in housing discrimination against Blacks in Indianapolis in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
The settlement agreement calls for Old National to originate more than $27 million in loans to qualified Black applicants and contribute more than $3 million to create programs to help Black home seekers secure mortgages and to invest in majority-Black neighborhoods, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Fair Housing Center executive director Any Nelson said the agreement will provide more mortgage opportunities, bank branches, neighborhood stabilization grants and fair lending education.
Old National denied any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement and said it will invest a minimum of $1.1 million into a loan subsidy program which will provide borrowers with up to $10,000 to help cover down payments, mortgage insurance premiums and closing costs.
