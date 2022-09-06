Threats ensue after Confederate monument's destruction
ENFIELD N.C. — A North Carolina mayor who livestreamed a Confederate monument being knocked down in a town park last month called on the governor Tuesday to investigate and declare a state of emergency after he said he and others received threats.
Town commissioners voted last month to remove the monument, which stood in Enfield's Randolph Park since 1928, news outlets reported. Days later, Mayor Mondale Robinson posted a video of a front-end loader pushing over the monument. He said the statue was a gift to the town and it is the town's right to destroy a gift that is no longer relevant.
Since the removal, Robinson and some Black residents said they have received threats that included racial slurs. Police Chief James Ayers has resigned, a town councilmember said. At a news conference Tuesday, Robinson called on Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency and deliver resources to the town to ensure the safety of residents.
"As we stand firm on our constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we need our governor to lock arms with this community, ensuring that our solemn way of life isn't interrupted by white supremacists," Robinson said.
At the request of the police chief and the Halifax County district attorney, the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation last month into property damage, SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube said. Once the investigation is complete, the file will be submitted to the district attorney, she said.
The Associated Press
Basketball games canceled over racial incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player.
The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.
But Staley cited BYU's home volleyball match last month as reason for calling off the series.
"As a head coach, my job is to do what's best for my players and staff," Staley said in a statement released by South Carolina on Friday. "The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don't feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series."
Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson, a Black member of the school's volleyball team, said she heard racial slurs from the stands during the match.
BYU apologized for the incident and Richardson said the school's volleyball players reached out to her in support.
South Carolina said it was searching for another home opponent to start the season.
Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner spoke with Staley about the series and supported the decision to call off the games.
The Associated Press
Residents score victory over water surcharge
City of Miami Gardens water customers have won a round in their 2018 court fight against the city of North Miami Beach’s 25% water surcharge.
Any refunds, however, are still a long way off.
The Third District Court of Appeals on July 20 cleared the way for Miami Gardens to seek refunds and damages for the three years North Miami Beach’s water system was operated privately – from May 2017 until August 2020 – ruling the surcharge “unjust” and “illegal.”
North Miami Beach filed a response Aug. 18, asking for the case to go before the Supreme Court, to which Miami Gardens issued its own response the very next day.
In its decision, the appeals court ruled that the city water plant’s privatized status during that time curtailed the city’s “sovereign immunity,” the doctrine that exempts governments from most civil suits or criminal prosecutions. In essence, the court said sovereign immunity did not apply when the city turned over the plant’s operation to a private entity and took the money.
The Miami Times
HU faculty demands better compensation, again
Last spring, more than 300 adjunct faculty members at Howard University (HU) avoided a strike when they and HU administrators, after more than three years of negotiations, entered what had been described as a promising stage of their endeavor.
Such feelings have since dissipated. In recent days, faculty members took to social media with complaints about late paychecks, and in some cases, the university’s failure to pay some adjunct faculty and students at all.
Dr. Aisha Cozad, an adjunct professor in HU School of Social Work counted among those who didn’t receive their first paycheck of the academic year on Aug. 26.
“We want the best for our students and I think we bring that to the classroom," Cozad said. "There was a hopeful spirit [when] we had gotten this contract and we followed through on what we were supposed to do. It’s very disappointing.”
In April, adjunct and non-tenure track faculty members ratified their contract after unionizing under SEIU Local 500. The three-year agreements, which retroactively cover this year and expire at the end of 2024, provide a 50% pay increase on a per-credit basis. Union members also receive job security protections with opportunities for longer teaching terms and stable teaching appointments.
In a statement, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Anthony K. Wutoh said administrators have heard nothing related to nonpayments.
“To date, neither the Office of Human Resources nor the Office of the Provost have received an influx of inquiries from faculty alerting us to the fact that they have not received payments,” Wutoh said.
The Washington Informer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.