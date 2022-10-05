Women’s group sets up
at Taste of SoulDivas in Power is a returning vendor at this year’s Taste of Soul Family Festival (TOS.) Through TOS, the Divas are looking to connect with the community and those beyond it. They will be providing resources and awareness to festival attendees, as well as use their vending experience to network and partner with other like-minder non-profits.
The TOS festival, scheduled for Oct. 15 on Crenshaw Blvd. in LA., was created and founded in 2005 by Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., CEO of Bakewell Media and executive publisher of the LA Sentinel/LA Watts Times Newspapers. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called it the largest one-day free street festival and event in all of L.A. city and county, with over 350,000 attendees. TOS takes place annually, every third Saturday in October.
Divas in Power was founded in 2016 by Patrice Ables-Vance
“We want to create a greater impact on meeting our goals, and the needs of the community,” Ables-Vance said. “At TOS we’ll also continue to be an extended resource that provides programs to educate the community on the issues that affect us.”
At their tent, Divas In Power will also be providing entrepreneurship opportunities, community volunteer opportunities and information on how to become a member.
— The Los Angeles Sentinel
Norton talks D.C. matters with new prisons chiefWashington, D.C., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Tuesday met with Colette Peters, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to talk about the agency’s treatment of D.C. residents.
Norton wants to introduce a bill that would require the bureau to place district residents serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies in facilities within 250 miles of the city. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Improvement Act of 1997, Washingtonians serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies do so in bureau facilities.
“Director Peters and I had a fruitful discussion today, covering a range of issues,” Norton said. “I am pleased BOP committed to reviewing my bill to require placement of D.C. residents within 250 miles of D.C. and to explore ways BOP can share information with the district government on D.C. residents in BOP custody to improve reentry.
“I am also pleased that BOP is transferring some district residents from Pollock, a BOP facility in Louisiana after two D.C. residents were killed and others attacked there,” she said. “However, I was disappointed to hear that BOP is not transferring all D.C. residents from Pollock, as I requested in my Sept. 9 letter.”
There are more than 2,000 D.C. residents serving D.C. Code felonies in bureau facilities throughout the country. Norton said even though Congress won’t fund a prison in the district for D.C. Code felons, there are enough facilities within a 250-mile radius of the city to house them in those places.
— The Washington Informer
Judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employeesWHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired.
The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
David, the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties, said last week that he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations of obstruction of justice within the sheriff’s office, but declined to elaborate. The SBI confirmed the request, but declined further comment on what it called an ongoing investigation.
The 2019 call to then-Capt. Jason Soles came shortly after Greene narrowly defeated former Sheriff Lewis Hatcher, who is Black, in a contest that was ultimately decided by fewer than 40 votes.
In the call, Greene, who is white, said he believed someone in the sheriff’s office was leaking information to Hatcher, the station reported.
“I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these Black (expletives),” Greene is recorded saying. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
Greene was also recorded as saying: “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake.”
Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired, WECT-TV reported. Greene issued a statement last week arguing that the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the television station had been edited or altered. But he didn’t deny in the statement that he was on the call or that he made the statements.
The hearing on the petition for removal is scheduled for Oct. 24.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.