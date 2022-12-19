Comcast donates 500 laptops to KIPP Academy
Telecommunications giant Comcast donated 500 laptops to KIPP Vision Primary & Academy School on Dec. 16.
The laptops will be distributed to the students in grades 3-7. The donation is part of Comcast’s Project UP, a 10-year, $1 billion pledge to advance digital equity through community partnerships and programs.
Comcast Executive Vice President of Digital Equity and Public Policy Broderick Johnson was on hand to make the delivery, meet with KIPP educators and local leaders.
The Atlanta Voice
Kevin Durant's foundation gifts $500k to HBCU
The Durant Family Foundation and Bowie State University (BSU) have announced a $500,000 award to the institution. BSU and the foundation are calling for Black athletes to “give back” with investments in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant formed the organization, which is led by Prince George’s County philanthropist Wanda Durant.
Their $500,000 award went to the BSU Athletics Department. The funds will be used to revamp the A.C. Jordan Arena at Bowie State University, built in the 1990s and create a scholarship for Durant Center College Track students who attend the university.
“This is home,” Wanda Durant said of the Prince George’s County community where, as a single mother, she raised Anthony (Tony) and Kevin. “My sons frequented here when they were younger. My son wants the community of Prince George’s County to know that he’s not forgotten about where he’s come from.”
She added: “He realizes the importance of giving back, especially to an HBCU, because it has such an impact in our communities for generations to come. And, he’s a Bulldog fan.”
The renovation at BSU will include the installation of a new basketball court, updates to the press box and the expansion of seating capacity in the arena.
The Durant Family Foundation, founded in 2013, has already renovated more than 25 basketball courts for kids and young adults around the world.
The Afro.com
Three AT&T Rising Future Makers are from Prairie View
Three Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) students have been named AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers.
Freshman Cyrai Young, sophomore Justin Lamar Young, and Masters candidate Jocelynn Johnson are among the 25 students chosen from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are making impacts in their communities and on their campuses.
Each winner receives $5,000, a 5G-enabled mobile phone, professional workshop opportunities, mentorship sessions to help them grow their network and further their career opportunities.
The Rising Future Makers is a program that spotlights trailblazers at HBCUs from across the country, while creating a pathway for Black students to achieve career and personal success.
The winners shared their career goals: Johnson said she wants to expand her current start-up business Stationery Je, an E-Commerce store that creates motivational planners to help college students stay on track with their goals.
Young plans to become a forensic pathologist, only 10% of whom are Black, she said. forensic pathologist in the nation. "I would like to be the one that brings closure to families who lose loved ones," she said. Collins will use the reward money to pay his tuition and create programs that will Black male freshmen transition to college.
The Houston Defender
Mentoring program hosts toy drive celebration
CHAMPS Male Mentoring, a mentoring program dedicated to creating a community of men who support each other and empower youth on Chicago’s South Side, held its annual Christmas Toy Drive and Celebration Monday, a holiday dinner and toy drive. The event was hosted in partnership with The Healing and Chicago rapper G Herbo. Through its Community Credits program, DoorDash provided $3,000 in meals from Litehouse Whole Food Grill in East Hyde Park for 150 CHAMPS families and mentors.
“It brings us so much joy to gather our CHAMPS family no matter the occasion, and we are grateful to all of our great partners who made this special day a reality for our mentees, mentors and their families in celebration of the holiday season,” said Vondale Singleton, Founder and CEO of Champs Male Mentoring. “We’re thankful to DoorDash’s for their continued partnership and providing us with the funds necessary to purchase delicious meals from local favorite Litehouse for our young men and their families to enjoy.”
Through the Christmas Give Back, a partnership and fundraising effort between CHAMPS Male Mentoring, The Healing, and G Herbo’s Swervin Through Stress, the three organizations are committed to raising $25,000 for Christmas gifts for local students and necessary household items to ensure the community has a happy holiday season and necessities for the winter months.
DoorDash also supported the endeavor as part of its commitment to empowering communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, said Alexi Madon, Government Relations Manager of DoorDASH. DoorDash awards Community Credits to individuals and organizations that are helping those in need gain access to meals and other essentials. By providing local organizations with these resources, DoorDash enables nonprofit partners to do more of what really matters: support their communities.
The Chicago Defender
