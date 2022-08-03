Walker agrees to debate Warnock, finally
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee from Georgia, said this week that he has accepted an invitation to debate his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, in October.
Speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Walker said he has agreed to a televised debate in Savannah, Warnock’s hometown. Notably, that event is not one of the three debates Warnock has said he has agreed to attend. The Warnock campaign, meanwhile, did not directly respond to whether the Democratic incumbent would attend that debate.
“I have accepted a debate in Savannah, Georgia, in his backyard, that we can debate October the 14th, in front of a crowd, that it’ll be his people, because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “This debate is going to be about the people. It’s not about some political party. It’s not about the press.”
“Two months ago, Reverend Warnock accepted invitations to three well-established Georgia debates in Atlanta, Savannah, and Macon to be broadcast statewide, after Herschel Walker said he would debate Reverend Warnock anywhere, anytime,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager. “Nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”
Walker has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks to agree to debate his opponent, including ads from Warnock’s campaign accusing the Republican of “dodging” three debates.
The pressure on Walker has come not just from Warnock. Fox’s Brian Kilmeade asked the GOP nominee last week why he had not committed to debating Warnock.
— CNN
DOH opens third monkeypox clinic in D.C.The monkeypox outbreak has been officially declared a national health emergency, now prompting District health officials to open a temporary clinic distributing monkeypox vaccinations in Ward 7, expanding accessibility primarily to East of the River residents.
Previously, the District allotted two locations to distribute inoculations, both located in Northwest. The decision to open a clinic in Ward 7 triggers questions as to how the infectious virus may be afflicting the most vulnerable demographics residing in a predominantly-Black region of the city.
“While most cases are occurring in individuals identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, this is not a disease of that community alone,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of D.C. Health stated at a recent press conference. “Anyone can contract it and we cannot create stigma. We encourage people to look out for symptoms.”
The zoonotic viral infection, widely speculated as a sexually transmitted disease with acute transmission through inanimate surfaces of contact with infected bodily fluid, plagues its sufferers with a cocktail of symptoms, including fever, excruciatingly painful skin, and anal ulcers, muscle aches and backaches and more.
Department of Health’s (DOH) third clinic administering Monkeypox shots requires pre-registration for a limited amount of appointments reserved for the District’s most vulnerable to the disease, highlighting gay males or men who sleep with men, sex workers and other denominations of the LGBT community.
— The Washington Informer
Bayer Fund backs College Bound studentsCollege Bound has received a grant for $50,000 from the Bayer Fund to support the Bayer Fund College Bound Summer Institute (CBSI) at the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL).
Bayer Fund CBSI provides students with opportunities to earn college credit while in high school, free of charge. It has partnered with College Bound since 2006, and the support has allowed College Bound to grow to serve more than 400 students annually via its full-service program, To and Through.
In 2021, CB students earned 93 transferrable college credits, resulting in a savings of nearly $30,000 in tuition.
“Students who enter college with credits earned in high school are more likely to finish college either on-time or early, and with less debt – an increasingly important factor as the cost of college continues to rise,” said College Bound President and CEO Scott Baier.
There are 28 students enrolled in CBSI coursework on the UMSL campus. In addition to offering students the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, Bayer Fund CBSI mitigates summer learning loss, increases reading competency, reinforces positive study habits, increases test-taking confidence, and exposes students to a variety of major and career options.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.
“We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like College Bound, which has been critical in inspiring future generations for careers in the high-demand STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] field.”
In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million.
— The St. Louis American
Black children ignored at Legoland goes viral
As Sesame Place faces backlash and even a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over its characters ignoring Black children in viral videos, another amusement park has been accused of doing the same thing, according to FOX 5 NY.
Footage shared on Instagram shows Legoland characters dancing with a group of young children while walking around or ignoring two black kids on June 14. Breana Ramsey says it’s “blatant racial discrimination” against her daughter, who’s wearing the orange outfit in the video and her nephew.
“He decides to proceed around them and interact with white children behind them,” Ramsey told reporters.
Shaquana Johnson-Williams, the boy’s mother, said the incident left her “ angry.”
“I’m upset. This is a place that my son loves to go to,” she said.
Now the mothers are suing Legoland after they posted the video on social media last week and tagged the amusement park. No word on how much money they’re seeking.
A spokesperson for the amusement park told FOX 5 NY they weren’t aware of the incident for six weeks. They also checked CCTV footage and claimed the characters interacted with all the kids at one point during the dance party. Here’s the statement they provided to the news station:
“Providing a safe, fun environment for children and their families is our number one priority. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we immediately attempted to contact the guest and opened an urgent investigation. Our company has zero tolerance for any behavior which doesn’t make our guests feel fully included. We always strive to create an environment and experience where everyone feels welcome.”
— Black Information Network
