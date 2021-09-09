Judge blocks Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law
Florida's new "anti-riot" law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
The lawsuit was filed against DeSantis and other state officials by the NAACP Florida conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argue the law appears specifically aimed to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.
The groups have prevailed. The 90-page decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently-enacted law "vague and overbroad" and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as the Constitution's due process protections.
People engaged in peaceful protest or innocently in the same area when a demonstration turned violent could face criminal charges and stiff penalties under the law, the judge said.
A key issue is defining what the word "riot" means in the statute. Walker noted that past Florida laws sought to prevent demonstrations that could threaten segregationist Jim Crow-era practices.
"If this court does not enjoin the statute's enforcement, the lawless actions of a few rogue individuals could effectively criminalize the protected speech of hundreds, if not thousands, of law-abiding Floridians," Walker wrote.
DeSantis called the ruling a "foreordained conclusion." He promised to take the case to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where he said he frequently prevails when appealing Tallahassee judges' orders.
"I guarantee you we'll win that on appeal," DeSantis said.
Associated Press
Emmet Till sign missing, yet again
When it was notified this week that another sign commemorating Emmett Till had disappeared, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center had every reason to be worried.
Every year, memorials across the U.S. dedicated to people of color and Holocaust victims repeatedly are vandalized, forcing volunteers, cities and universities to spend hundreds of thousands on repairs and security.
Since 2008, when placards identifying places of significance in the brutal killing of 14-year-old Till were first installed around the Mississippi Delta, several signs have been vandalized: blotted out with acid, shot at, left in the same river where the boy’s body was pulled from the water in August 1955.
On Thursday, the center announced on Twitter that the historical marker in front of the site of the former Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi — where Till went to buy candy and was later accused of flirting with the white shopkeeper, eventually leading to his lynching by two white men — was gone.
The sign was later found lying on the ground. Allan Hammons, whose firm created the marker for the Mississippi Freedom Trail that flags the people and places in the state that played pivotal roles in the civil rights movement, believed a “utility-type truck” backed over it perhaps by accident perhaps on purpose.
The Emmett Till Interpretive Center is working to secure federal protections for this marker as well as many of the others commemorating Till and historical sites like Bryant’s Grocery, which he said seemed to be defaced every six months to a year.
“We’re tired of this, you know?” said center co-founder Patrick Weems. “Regardless of whether this was an accident or not, there is a clear pattern of violence against these signs, and we think it’s time for the federal government to step up and take responsibility for this national American story.”
The New York Times
Platform hosts stories from Black newspapers
Ten Black newspapers have joined forces to create Word In Black, a platform to “amplify the Black experience by reporting, collecting and sharing stories about real people in communities across our country,” according to its website.
Word In Black consists of a newsletter and website (wordinblack.com) that publishes content from the 10 participating newspapers, which include: New York Amsterdam News, The Atlanta Voice, Houston Defender Network, The Washington Informer, The Dallas Weekly, The Afro, Michigan Chronicle, The Seattle Medium, The Sacramento Observer and The St. Louis American. It also publishes original content.
The initiative is part of the Fund for Black Journalism, founded last year by the Local Media Association (LMA) and the same 10 newspapers to support coverage and create solutions around issues that affect Black communities.
LMA originally received funding from the Walton Family Foundation to do stories about COVID-19 and education. The idea was to create a national site to house the 10 newspapers’ stories. That site became Word In Black, which soft-launched in May and covers racial equity, K-12 education, police reform, healthcare disparities, social justice, politics, opinion, sports and LGBTQ.
The Tennessee Tribune
White firm now renovating BLM Plaza
Washington, D.C., is studying whether or not there is racial disparity in awarding contracts to local firms. At odds is the awarding of contracts to renovate Black Lives Matter Plaza, the memorial on 16th Street., N.W. north of Lafayette Square near the White House.
Highlights of the project include the mural spelling “Black Lives Matter” on 16th Street will be on brick pavers and a dedicated pedestrian plaza throughout the center of the street. The construction started on July 19 and is scheduled to end on Oct. 1, according to a District Department of Transportation news release.
A group of African American business owners, called the Black Business Taskforce, is protesting the awarding of a District government contract to a white firm to upgrade the Black-oriented space. The study will be data-driven to show if Black businesses have been systematically denied equitable access to District government contracts, said Alfred Swailes, a member of the taskforce.
The BBTF, in an Aug. 23 news release, said the solicitation and procurement process didn’t include a Black contractor to be seriously considered for work on a project signifying injustice and inequity toward African Americans. Nigel Parkinson, president and CEO of Parkinson Construction, a contractor in the District and a member of the BBTF, said a Black firm could have been considered for the project.
DDOT public information officials did not respond to BBFT concerns.
The Washington Informer
