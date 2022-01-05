Lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor
Waterloo Democratic Rep. Ras Smith announced Wednesday he was suspending his campaign for Iowa governor.
Smith, who is Black and in June 2021 became the first person to announce his run for governor, cited a “drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people” in explaining his decision to drop his campaign.
“I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans,” he said in a statement.
Smith is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County. He has chaired the Legislative Black Caucus.
His decision leaves Deidre DeJear as the highest-profile Democrat remaining in the race.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t announced her plans but is expected to seek reelection.
— The Associated Press
Executive makes antisemitic, anti-vaccine screedA Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he started Tuesday after sending an email outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory.
David Bateman, founder and board chair of the company Entrata, claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by “the Jews” to exterminate people, Fox13 reported.
The email attacks the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and urges people not to get it. It claims the pandemic and “systematic extermination of billions of people” will lead to an effort to “consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule.”
The recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, a Democrat.
“These irresponsible comments are hurtfully antisemitic, blatantly false, and we completely reject them,” Cox tweeted.
Bateman confirmed he sent the email in a text message to the news station. He said he had “nothing but love for the Jewish people” but he echoed the assertions in the email. The email contained his personal opinion and was intended for a few friends, he said.
He has retired as CEO of Entrata, a property management software company, but had remained chair of the company’s board. Bateman had also been a prominent figure in Utah Republican politics, financially bailing out the party a few years ago when its legal debt mounted during a court fight over paths for candidates to get on the ballot.
Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Utah called the email “blatant anti-Semitism” and a “flaming pile of garbage” that could lead to real-world violence.
The Entrata board of directors asked Bateman to step down Tuesday, and he agreed.
— The Associated Press
CBC Foundation chooses President and CEOThe Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., (CBCF) names civil and human rights leader and policy expert Nicole Austin-Hillery as its new president and chief executive officer.
For more than 20 years, she has used her background in policy, legal, advocacy and media to provide leadership and strategic counsel on a range of policy issues, including civil and international human rights, voting rights and criminal justice reform.
Austin-Hillery comes to the CBCF directly from serving as executive director of the U.S. Program at Human Rights Watch. Before joining Human Rights Watch, Austin-Hillery was the first director and counsel of The Brennan Center for Justice, Washington, D.C. office and served as its chief representative before Congress and the Executive Branch.
Beginning in February 2022, Austin-Hillery will use her expertise and leadership to carry out the Foundation’s mission. She will continue to cultivate and foster a strong organizational culture by strengthening programs, services, community engagement and operations in a virtual space, as well as serve as the Foundation’s top spokesperson.
— The Amsterdam News
‘Black Tech Nation Ventures’ officially launchesThey’d been at it for more than a year, but on Dec. 1, Black Tech Nation Ventures held its official launch party at PNC Park. It is a venture capital firm that was put together to invest in Black and diverse tech entrepreneurs, Black Tech Nation founder and CEO Kelauni Jasmyn told the New Pittsburgh Courier.
The Black Tech Nation Ventures fund has more than $25 million, and Jasmyn said the goal is to get to $50 million by the summer of 2022. “We are looking for tech solutions made by Black and diverse people that we can support who don’t have to worry about if race is an issue when it comes to getting funding, because it’s not with us,” Jasmyn said.
Black Tech Nation, (//BTN), which calls itself a unicorn, is a multi-faceted tech organization building a #DigitalWakanda through education, digital media, recruitment, and funding for Black technologists and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, //BTN serves as a dedicated space for Black technologists nationally and internationally, its website said.
//BTN has over 650 “Black Tech Unicorns” – tech professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and enthusiasts – and over 600 allies, partners, and tech equity supporters, its website boasted. //BTN’s mission is to uplift Black technologists, educate and support its members, create employment and funding opportunities and connect Black techies with the “right people” in the industry. “Through our motto “Gather. Connect. Affect,” we aim to work with company partners and //BTN members to create and grow a thriving ‘Black Tech Nation’ that focuses on the advancement of the Black community throughout our global innovation economy,” the website said.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.