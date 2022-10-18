Police face off with protesters at City Hall
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a city hall entrance Tuesday, demanding the city council stop its meeting until two of its members resign over racist remarks.
The protest of about 50 people took place outside a door of City Hall, though the council was meeting virtually with only the acting president inside the chambers. Demonstrators chanted, "no resignations, no meeting!" Police pushed backed protesters who moved back and then retreated across the street without incident.
The city council has been in upheaval for the past week after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-council president Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo laughed, joined in the banter and didn't object. Martinez has since stepped down but de Leon and Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations.
The Associated Press
Elderly Boston activist thanks angels for survival
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education pioneer who was stabbed while walking her dog in a Boston park last week said Tuesday as she was released from the hospital that she no longer feels safe walking alone in the city.
"I've never in my 91 years not felt safe in the streets of Boston, day or night, never," Jean McGuire said during a news conference with family at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, with her right hand and forearm still heavily bandaged. "Now, I will never go up there to the park alone again. It's in my head that it wouldn't be wise. It's a different time."
McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed multiple times in an apparently unprovoked attack near the Franklin Park Zoo between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, authorities said.
The assailant remains at large and may have sustained injuries during the attack that required medical treatment, police said in an update Monday.
McGuire's dog, a Weimaraner named Bailey, was not injured.
McGuire also thanked the medical personnel who have cared for her in the hospital as well as the strangers who came to her aid, who she described as "kids."
"You're angels without wings, I'll tell you that," she said. "Their parents should be so proud that they cared enough to get help because somebody's laying on the street bleeding."
As for her attacker, she said: "I always want to find out why you're so angry. Or why you want to hurt somebody else."
The Associated Press
Judge convicts in Black man's 2020 killing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.
Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County judge found Newby, who is white, guilty Monday of the lesser crime of reckless homicide in Dorian Murrell's death. His sentencing was set for Nov. 10.
Murrell, 18, died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020, during violence that followed protests over the death of Floyd, a Black man.
Newby's first trial in Murrell's killing ended in a mistrial last year after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following several hours of deliberation.
Newby turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He claimed self defense, saying the shooting took place after he was approached by a group of people and shoved to the ground. Newby said he saw someone standing over him and fired.
Prosecutors argued that being shoved to the ground wasn't justification to take someone's life.
Three people who had been with Murrell when he was shot have been charged in connection with the robbery and killing of Chris Beaty, a businessman and a former Indiana University football player. Beaty, 38, was fatally shot in downtown Indianapolis hours before Murrell was slain.
The Associated Press
Class acts
Pair of public schools deemed health all stars
Two Saint Louis Public Schools are among 11 nationwide to receive All-Star status on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2022 list of America’s healthiest schools.
Honored as All-Star schools are Wilkinson Early Childhood Center and Oak Hill Elementary, both of which earned recognition in each of nine topic areas.
The areas of review are: Strengthening Social-Emotional Health & Learning; Cultivating Staff Well-Being; Increasing Family and Community Engagement; Improving Nutrition and Food Access; Implementing Local School Wellness Policy; Bolstering Physical Education and Activity; Enriching Health Education; Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools; and Supporting School Health Services.
America’s Healthiest Schools is one of the longest-running nationwide recognition programs honoring schools for achievements in supporting the whole health needs of students and school staff.
Since its founding, Healthier Generation has supported more than 53,000 schools and has helped create healthier environments for over 31 million children.
The St. Louis American
