White supremacist's name removed from building
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina women's college this week announced that it is renaming a building named after a white supremacist who supported unequal funding for schools based on race.
The board of trustees of Meredith College in Raleigh voted at a meeting last month to rename Joyner Hall after finding out about the background of James Yadkin Joyner, according to an announcement on its web page.
"We know some may disagree with the Board's decision, but the ongoing harm done by Joyner's initiative makes it untenable to continue to honor him – especially as an educator," the announcement said.
The move is part of Meredith's Initiative on Anti-Racism. Nearly two years ago, the board joined historians, researchers, diversity consultants and representative faculty, staff, and alumnae to begin a review of building names on Meredith's campus, which was built in 1925-26.
In addition to the renaming of Joyner Hall, the Board endorsed placing signs with QR codes on each campus building to provide historical context about all of the individuals for whom the buildings are currently named.
Campus buildings at UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University are also named for Joyner.
Milwaukee voters elects first Black mayor
MILWAUKEE — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett's term.
Johnson, who had served as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, had been considered a heavy favorite after winning a seven-person primary by 20 points. Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.
With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold — had 68% of the vote to conservative Bob Donovan's 32%.
"We've got a lot to do," Johnson said, saying the city must work to stop violence and do more to create jobs and restore neighborhoods.
Johnson, 35, was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and became president in April 2020. Donovan, 65, served on the council for 20 years. He challenged Barrett for mayor in 2016 and lost by 40 points.
HBCU alumni earnings outpace other Black grads
Higher salaries appear to be more benefits of attending one of the esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
A new report shows HBCU alumni are earning higher median salaries than other Black graduates in the same state that attended a Predominately White Institution (PWI).
The data identifies HBCUs with the highest payoff for Black students by comparing the average salaries of Black colleges with their respective states’ salary thresholds. The report notes that some HBCUs have lower tuition costs than other four-year universities, which contributes to the higher payday students are seeing after attending Black colleges.
According to the report, New Orleans Xavier University provides Black students with the most bang for their buck. The average salary for Xavier alumni is $52,582, while other Lousiana Black graduates with the same level of education are only raking in $36,962, a difference of over $15,000.
Spelman College is also among the list of HBCUs with the most payoff for Black alumni. Spelman graduates are earning $9,000 more than other Black graduates in Georgia.
Other HBCUs where alumni are cashing in for their education at higher rates include Hampton University, Morehouse College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Tuskegee University, Alcom State University and Dillard University.
Volunteer group honors its newest centenarian
Volunteers of America Michigan, a social services organization and one of the state’s largest providers of affordable housing to seniors, celebrated one of its resident’s 100th birthday. The nonprofit commemorated Julia Taylor, Detroit’s newest centenarian, with a community celebration at Oak Village Square Apartments on March 8.
Taylor, wearing a “birthday queen” sash and purple tiara, sat in front of a 100th birthday backdrop flanked by balloons for her celebration. The festivities were COVID-friendly with a walking parade down the hallway while neighbors waved and wished Taylor a happy birthday as she sat inside the complex’s community room.
“Volunteers of America Michigan takes pride in celebrating its senior residents’ milestones, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reminds us of the isolation seniors often face, but the pandemic really highlighted it as an issue,” said Laura LeBlanc, vice president of development and communications for Volunteers of America Michigan. “Our team creatively planned Ms. Taylor’s 100th birthday, so she and the Oak Village Square residents could celebrate safely.”
