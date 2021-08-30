Man paralyzed by police may walk
A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin expects to be walking soon, an accomplishment he says is tempered by fears of it happening again.
Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey in August 2020, three months after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota. Sheskey was not charged in the incident. Blake’s shooting set off days of violent protests in the city of about 100,000 people located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee.
Blake tells CNN he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper. Although he was “so geeked” by the moment that followed months of physical rehabilitation, he is not claiming victory.
He has panic attacks at the sound of holiday fireworks. News reports of shootings in general infuriate Blake.
“Yeah, I’m here, and yeah I’m about to be walking, but I really don’t feel like I have survived because it could happen to me again,” Blake told the network. “I have not survived until something has changed.”
— The Associated Press
Airmen who died in training honoredA monument dedicated to Tuskegee Airmen who died in Michigan during World War II training was unveiled Saturday near the international Blue Water Bridge.
Fifteen Tuskegee Airmen were killed while training in Michigan, an advanced training ground for many graduates of the Tuskegee University pilot training program, including five pilots lost in Lake Huron and one in the St. Clair River, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Parts of downed planes are being restored and will become an exhibit sponsored by the National Tuskegee Airmen Museum in Detroit.
Wreckages from two planes have been found in the river and the lake. In 2014, the remains of a P-39 aircraft were found in Lake Huron, 70 years after it crashed. The body of 2nd Lt. Frank Moody washed ashore a few months after the April 1944 crash.
“He was my buddy. I knew him personally,” Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, who attended the event in Port Huron, said of Moody.
Surviving Tuskegee airmen and their descendants attended the event in Port Huron, part of a three-day celebration that recognized the accomplishments of America’s first Black military pilots.
— The Associated Press
Black doctors, Twitter confront Busta RhymesBlack doctors, Steve Harvey and Blacks on Twitter clapped back at rapper Busta Rhymes’ anti-masking message.
Rhymes, aka Trevor Smith, railed against masking at a June concert in St. Louis. “It’s called the god-given right of freedom, right?” Rhymes said. “No human being is supposed to tell you that you can’t even breathe freely. F- — your mask… some of y’all might feel differently, but f- — your mask.”
A clip of his performance went viral last week and so did the reaction. On “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” the daily digital broadcast hosted by Martin, Black medical professionals commented on what the rapper said and anti-vaxxer efforts in general.
“It angers me, and it vexes my soul when I hear entertainers and other people, who have mass followings, say ignorant things such as Busta Rhymes,” said Dr. Kristy McDowell on Martin’s Aug. 24 show. “If you don’t get the vaccine, you are gambling with your life,” she added.
“It’s one thing to do stupid things that put your own life at risk,” Dr. Joseph Graves, Jr., said. “It’s an entirely other thing when you take a public platform, and you use your celebrity to get up there to tell other people that it’s OK [to reject a protective mask] in the middle of the deadliest pandemic since 1918.”
Kellen Squire, a Virginia emergency room nurse, wrote about caring for those who didn’t mask or get vaccinated. “It’s not any easier watching unvaccinated people die. I see people sardonically joke, play stupid games, etc. But they almost all understand the magnitude of their f- — up… albeit way too late. The look in their eyes; There’s no peace — it’s just panic until the end.”
Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 wrote: “We’re calling the next COVID mutation the Busta Rhymes variant.” Imani Gandy speaking @AngryBlackLady riffed on a popular Rhymes song, writing “Gonna make, gonna make, gonna make your body sweat, (yeah!) — COVID actually.”
While filming his talk show, Harvey, comedian, talk and game show host, walked up to his studio camera as if it were Rhymes and smacked it.
— NNPA
