Conservatives aim to flip school boards nationwide
A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials.
But an organized pushback in the overwhelmingly white community began last year with a petition for the superintendent’s removal. This summer, conservative activists won the GOP’s endorsement for school board, knocking out three incumbents in the Republican caucus. In next week’s elections, their slate aims to seize control of the school board.
The top issue on their platform is to fight critical race theory, which has become a rallying cry for activist candidates in the Nov. 2 elections all over the country who take issue with how schools have addressed diversity and inclusion.
“It was a surprise to me to be lumped in that national conversation,” Superintendent Paul Freeman said. “There have been direct accusations in Guilford that teachers are bullying and indoctrinating children in leftist political agenda. That could not be more wrong.”
The school board elections will test the durability of conservative efforts to attack equity initiatives, with much at stake. Where opponents see efforts to stop liberal indoctrination, incumbents and school administrators fear takeovers could result in school board members becoming thorns in the side of professional educators.
—The Associated Press
Small library wants to address big problemsNeline Wooley has a passion for reading and literacy that started in childhood and was passed on to her children. Now Wooley wants to pass that love onto her community.
Wooley recently received $3,800 to start Indy ECHO Lending Library from the Go Farther Literacy Fund from The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit. The ECHO library, which stands for Eastside Community Holistic Outreach, operates out Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Jesus Christ, where her son, Forrest Wooley III, will soon be the pastor, and her daughter, Natalie Pipkin, is the library’s curator.
For Neline Wooley, it’s like being a mother to little children again. “I don’t want to see them fail,” she said.
The library operates like any other library. Wooley uses an app that creates member accounts, so families can check out books and have return dates. There are also some educational games and workbooks.
The library is open noon-3 p.m. every other Saturday outside of the church.
From Forrest’s perspective, a literacy program at his church could go a long way in ministry, too. If children can’t read a “simple book,” he said, how can they read and understand the Bible?
—The Indianapolis Recorder
Groups and candidates target gun violenceThe July 4 holiday has historically turned violent in some parts of Pittsburgh, but in a year of increased violence in the city and nationwide, one community group saw a breakthrough that day.
MAD DADS, a group focused on street outreach, presided over a more or less nonviolent scene Downtown that night. When a confrontation started brewing between groups of young men, they got to work with their signature strategy: inserting themselves into a potentially violent situation, unarmed, until cooler heads prevail.
“We kept hanging around until the groups dispersed, to the point where we said we had a good night tonight,” said George Spencer, the group’s president. There were no reports of violence downtown that night.“That was several years in the making.”
The group teamed up with the city’s Group Violence Intervention unit and city police to respond proactively to potential problems.
“We try to say encouraging things,” Spencer said. “‘We want everyone to get home safe. We don’t want to see anyone get arrested.’”
Spencer and his group are part of a large, loosely connected set of community organizations working to curb gun violence in Pittsburgh. While they are driven by successes like Spencer saw on July 4, this year and particularly this summer have been all too tragic.
There were 43 homicides from January through September this year in the city, a 30% increase from the same period in 2020 and a 38% increase from the same period in 2019. (Weapon data is available through August; 34 of the 38 homicides that occurred up to that point were committed with guns.)
The rise in gun violence has coincided with a campaign for mayor of Pittsburgh that pits a state representative against a former police detective. In separate events and at the first debate of the campaign, Democrat Ed Gainey and Republican Tony Moreno have made public safety the top issue of the campaign.
—The New Pittsburgh Courier
But community groups and activists, who work in the neighborhoods year after year without regard for the political calendar, say the issue doesn’t fall neatly along political lines and requires a community-led approach that goes beyond the mayor’s office.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
Building over African burial ground opposed
NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams is asking Mayor Bill de Blasio not to build affordable housing plan on Flatbush African burial grounds.
The burial site is at an abandoned lot at the intersection of Church and Bedford avenues that is known to be a burial ground for enslaved Africans.
It dates all the way back to 1651, when the area was settled by the Dutch. Most families owned at least one African slave. By 1654, the Flatbush Reformed Church was founded built the first structure there. Enslaved people were not permitted to be buried on the church’s grounds, so they were buried on land the church owned, local officials said.
The site was archaeologically tested by the city in 2001. When human remains were discovered, it was concluded that there may be more at the site, said the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The report also mentions numerous times in the 1800s and 1900s where human bones were found indicating that the site was likely a “colored cemetery.”
Adams noted that there is a pressing need for open space in the Flatbush area. He encourages the city to transfer ownership of the lot to another city agency, like the parks department, to develop it into a memorial with open, green spaces.
The Amsterdam News
City launches income initiative for mothers
The Birmingham City Council recently approved Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s initiative to provide guaranteed income to 110 Birmingham residents through monthly payments.
Embrace Mothers is a city of Birmingham pilot program in partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), a network of mayors advocating for guaranteed income to give Americans an income floor. The city received a $500,000 grant to execute the pilot.
Through the initiative, 110 Birmingham residents will receive $375 a month for a 12-month period. Those eligible would be female-identifying heads of family caring for at least one child under the age of 18. Single-mother households represent about 60 percent of all Birmingham households with children.
Research on the pilot program would be conducted by MGI’s research partner, Abt Associates. Abt Associates will run the application process, expected to begin within the next month, including the randomized selection of benefit recipients. The city will not be responsible for the selection of applicants.
Abt Associates will select an additional 132 control group participants to participate in the pilot. These individuals will not receive a monthly guaranteed income payment but will be invited to complete surveys throughout the duration of the pilot to assist in evaluation of its impact. Control group participants will be compensated for their research participation.
The Birmingham Times
Energy specialist becomes chief sustainability officer
Gwen Mizell is Ameren’s first chief sustainability officer and vice president of innovation. In this role, Mizell leads Ameren’s efforts to develop and integrate sustainability strategies across the company, drive innovation and influence the adoption of clean electrification.
Prior to joining Ameren in 2015 as director of diversity and inclusion, Mizell held positions of increasing responsibility at Westinghouse Electric, ABB, Calpine Corporation, and KEMA Consulting before starting her own business in energy consulting. Mizell holds a master’s degree in management and public policy analysis from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Ameren Corp. is a utility company that services Missouri and Illinois providing electricity to 2.4 million customers and natural gas to more than 900,000 customers across a 64,000-square-mile area. It employs over 9,000 workers. Ameren Missouri ranks as the largest electric power provider in Missouri, and Ameren Illinois ranks as Illinois’ third largest natural gas distribution operation in total number of customers.
The St. Louis American
