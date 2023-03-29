Women's Hall of Fame's new class announced
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A new group of National Women's Hall of Fame inductees includes social justice pioneers, groundbreaking physicians and women who have championed Jewish feminist theology and the financial well-being of Native Americans, the institute announced Wednesday.
Located in Seneca Falls, New York, the site of the first Woman's Rights Convention in 1848, the National Women's Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year to recognize women's contributions in fields like the arts, sports, education and government.
Critical race theory scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw is among the living honorees, along with activists Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross and Allucquére Rosanne "Sandy" Stone, whose voices have helped drive issues of white privilege, reproductive justice, transgender studies and feminist theology into the public discourse.
Three women will be inducted posthumously: Dr. Patricia Bath (1942-2019), an early pioneer of laser cataract surgery and the first Black woman physician to receive a medical patent; Dr. Anna Wessels Williams (1863-1954), who isolated a strain of diphtheria that helped in its treatment; and Elouise Pepion Cobell, known as "Yellow Bird Woman" (1945-2011), who started the first bank established by a tribe on a reservation in Browning, Montana.
"In the five decades since its first Induction Ceremony in 1973, the Hall has continued to lift the voices and stories of exceptional women who changed the world," Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women's Hall of Fame, said in a news release.
Crenshaw, 63, helped develop the academic concept of critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions. The academic framework dates back to the 1970s, but the phrase has taken on new political life in recent years as parents and politicians debate how race and American history should be taught in public schools.
Inductees are nominated by the public and judged by a panel of experts across the nominees' fields, according to the National Women's Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 30.
The Associated Press
Missouri House votes to ban government diversity spending
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Tuesday voted to ban state government spending on diversity, equity and inclusion, including at public colleges and universities.
During work on the state budget, lawmakers voted to prohibit government funding from paying for staff, vendors, consultants and programs "associated with diversity, equity (and) inclusion."
Bans on diversity spending for every state agency are expected to be proposed as the House debates the state budget through the night Tuesday.
Under the proposed restrictions, state spending would be banned from going to initiatives that promote "collective guilt," "the concept that disparities are necessarily tied to oppression" and "intersectional or divisive identity activism," among other concepts.
Republican Rep. Doug Richey, of Excelsior Springs, pushed to add the prohibitions on diversity spending to every bill in the extensive budget package, arguing that the concepts are neo-Marxist and racist ideas.
"We can be respectful and accommodating without it," Richey said of policies on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Democrats called the bans racist and prejudiced.
"This amendment is very dangerous," St. Louis Democratic Rep. Marlene Terry said. "It's taking us back to the Jim Crow laws. We need to pay attention."
The Associated Press
Missing Kenyan's boyfriend confesses to stealing her money
The live-in boyfriend of missing woman Irene Gakwa has pleaded guilty to stealing money from her in the weeks after she vanished a year ago in Wyoming.
Gakwa's family last saw her on a video call on Feb. 24, 2022, and reported her missing about a month later. She was 32 at the time, and lived with the boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, in Gillette, Wyoming.
Hightman, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of theft, unlawful use of a credit card and crimes against intellectual property. He was led away in handcuffs after the hearing and is expected to remain in jail until his sentencing.
Several of Gakwa's family members attended the hearing with a group of local supporters who wore T-shirts and hats with the words, "Where's Irene Gakwa?" The family members told CNN that after months of frustration and delays, watching Hightman escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs after his bail was revoked was a relief.
"I didn't expect it at all ... and couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was priceless to see him get handcuffed right in front of my eyes," said Gakwa's brother, Kennedy Wainaina. "I took a deep breath when I saw him leave in handcuffs. We finally got something we have been asking for more than a year now."
Hightman, who is white, has not been charged in Gakwa's disappearance. But Gakwa's sister-in-law, Gyoice Abatey, said the guilty plea gives the family hope that her case has not been forgotten.
"It's been a year and he's been walking around free while we don't know where Irene is," she said. "We are beginning to see some justice."
CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.