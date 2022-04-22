Black-led company
helps build solar farmWeSolar, Inc., in collaboration with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), announced a new partnership on Thursday to build a solar farm in Baltimore City that will provide power to UMMS facilities and city residents.
UMMS will pay $10,000 per month for up to 18 months to help with construction costs for the farm, which is projected to generate eight megawatts of energy. The location of the solar farm is still being determined.
The announcement came just a day before Earth Day and at a time when low-income households are subject to significantly higher energy burdens than their counterparts.
“This is what equity in the environmental health space looks like,” said Kristal Hansley, founder and CEO of WeSolar. “This is the model, so for people that are looking for solutions to address energy burden and how larger institutions can leverage their buying power and meet their renewable energy goals, this is the example for that. I’m very proud to stand next to the University of Maryland Medical Center.”
Of all racial groups across the nation, African Americans are most likely to experience energy insecurity, or the inability to adequately meet household energy needs. While the median energy cost for White households is on average 3.3% of their household income, energy costs are 5.4% of Black household income.
In Baltimore, 34% of Black households experience high energy burdens, which is considered to be above 6%. The city’s median energy burden for low-income households, which is 10.5%, so ranks higher than other major U.S. cities, like Boston, Philadelphia and New York.
Hansley launched WeSolar in 2020 to provide under-resourced communities with affordable access to local community solar and to help commercial properties improve their energy efficiency. The establishment of the company made Hansley the first Black woman founder in the U.S. community solar industry.
— The Afro
Black detective sues police after stopKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Black Kansas City police sergeant claims in a lawsuit that two officers racially profiled him when they stopped his car and falsely accused him of misconduct.
Sgt. Herb Robinson, a 30-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, said the two officers yelled at him as they approached his unmarked police car on March 11, 2021.
He alleges in the lawsuit that officers Cole Modeer, who is white, and Marco Olivas, who is Hispanic, stopped him because of his race, The Kansas City Star reported. They let him go after he stepped out of his car and identified himself.
Robinson, 59, who was a detective at the time he was stopped, is suing Olivas, Modeer and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees the department.
Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said the department generally does not comment on pending litigation.
— The Associated Press
School on probation after racism probeCLATSKANIE, Ore. — An investigator has determined that Clatskanie High School girls basketball players in northwest Oregon “more likely than not” used racist language against members of the De La Salle team during a game in Clatskanie in December 2021.
As a result, Clastkanie has been placed on probation by the Oregon School Activities Association until mid-February 2023, The Daily News reported.
The association said the high school team’s players and coaches must engage with a guest speaker about equity and inclusion before next season, among other measures, and all Clatskanie student athletes and coaches must complete racial equity training and implicit bias training.
A press release from Clatskanie High School athletic director and dean of students Ryan Tompkins on Wednesday confirmed the findings of the report more than two months after it was completed.
Tompkins said the high school is prepared to meet the probation requirements.
De La Salle North High School President Oscar Leong said he believes the drawn out process of the investigation has resulted in positive change for student athletes across Oregon.
Additionally, the investigation found that Clatskanie school staff and referees assigned by the Lower Columbia Officials Association failed to address the concerns regarding racially charged language after they were brought up during the game.
The Lower Columbia officials who worked the December game were also prohibited from working any 2022 OSAA Basketball State Championship playoff games.
Bob Rose, assigner for the Lower Columbia Officials Association, said he respects what the OSAA did.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.