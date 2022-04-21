Mayor's reversal proposes $150M for neighborhood
In her first State of the City address, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tuesday proposed spending $150 million in federal assistance funds in North St. Louis to “begin bridging the racial wealth gap that splits our city in two."
“It's time to put St. Louis on the road to economic justice,” she added nearly one year after her historic election as the first Black woman mayor of the Gateway City.
The announcement comes about eight months after Jones vetoed a proposal, backed by the Board of Aldermen, to use $33 million in American Rescue Plan funds specifically to try to address years of disinvestment in North city.
Under Jones’ proposal, the $150 million also would come from American Rescue Plan funds and would be used in part to address the vacancy scourge in North St. Louis.
“After more than 240 days, I’m glad to hear that the mayor has finally joined myself and other city leaders in her willingness to target ARPA funds in North St. Louis,” Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said in a statement.
On Aug. 16, Jones enacted a spending plan for the first $135 million of the roughly $500 million in federal money the city will receive through the COVID-inspired American Rescue Plan Act. At the same time she vetoed about $33 million in North city economic development allocations, arguing they violated U.S. Treasury guidelines on how the money could be spent.
Racially tinged "promposal" upsets school
Administrators at a suburban Chicago high school are responding to a video of a prom proposal went viral on social media.
In the post, a prom proposal or promposal sign held by two white students reads, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you.”
According to NBC News 5 Chicago, administrators at Central High School in Burlington were made aware of the post over the weekend and denounced it as “highly inappropriate.”
One student, Kayla Haynes, told the news outlet that she and groups of other students took offense to the poster and video and want school leaders to take action. Haynes said she wants classmates behind the promposal and video to apologize. Her father, Eric Haynes, said he is watching to see how the school handles the situation.
The same promposal statement arose at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, in 2018, CNN reported. The student who made the promposal sign subsequently posted an apology on social media and the district sent counselors to the school, published reports said.
In suburban Chicago, called the sign derogatory, racist and not reflective of the district's values. Administrators said that students have been encouraged to contact school social workers and that members of the community with concerns can reach out to school officials. Students who created the post and video were not named and retribution was not mentioned.
Central High School's prom is scheduled to for today.
Center named for legendary Congressman inaugurated
The Charles B. Rangel Center for Infrastructure and Workforce Development was inaugurated Thursday with a host of New York City notables including Rangel, 91, in attendance.
“The ship is in,” former Congressman Rangel said during a celebration at City College of New York’s Shepard Hall. “This is the beginning of what we have to do and it’s going to be exciting.”
Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative (RIWI) at the City College of New York aims to equip historically underserved communities with in-demand digital and operational skills through innovative curricula, simulation-based training and internships to help them pursue careers in the modern economy. Area of training include transportation, energy, buildings, water, food, waste and digital infrastructures.
Courses will be available to minorities, women, veterans, the formerly incarcerated and recent high school graduates who will be offered networking and paid internships with city and state agencies and local businesses.
Much of that excitement resonated throughout the vast Great Hall as a number of notables assembled to pay tribute to Rangel’s peerless legacy with opening comments from Dr. Vincent Boudreau, president of CCNY. After praising Rangel’s long and productive leadership in Congress, President Boudreau cited that the Charles B. Rangel Center for Infrastructure and Workforce Development, “will not create dead end jobs. It will be a place to prepare people for jobs, even those out of prison…and those jobs will help build the infrastructure of Harlem and the city.”
