Attorney General seeks New York governorship
New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced Friday that she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.
James announced her candidacy on Twitter, saying, "I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers."
A campaign video cited the multiple lawsuits she filed against former President Donald Trump's administration and an investigation into deaths in New York's nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
James, 62, is Black and a Brooklyn native. She once served on City Council. Before her bombshell report was released, prompting Cuomo's resignation, James had been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with Trump. She sued him 76 times, she said.
She's expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo's lieutenant governor, for the Democratic nomination.
The Associated Press
Students protest quality of life at HBCUs
Students across the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUC) have spent the past two weeks protesting housing conditions and a lack of transparency from their school’s administrations.
The AUC is a union of historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta that includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College. The protesters invited Morris Brown College and the Interdenominational Theological Center students to join their cause.
The main issues to be addressed were housing, dining, transportation, financial aid, Title IX, transparency and accountability from their institutions.
On Tuesday, Clark Atlanta President George T. French signed a list of demands from the Atlanta Student Movement called the HBCU Student Quality of Life Agreement. The agreement addresses all of the movement’s major demands including an independent third-party inspection of all on-campus student housing that is to be completed by August 2022.
Student organizers have met with the presidents of Morehouse and Spelman as well. They also called on the Biden-Harris Administration, Congresswomen Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams and both of Georgia’s senators to discuss including a $45 billion investment in HBCUs in the Build Back Better Act.
The Atlanta Voice
Illinois Dems embrace large scale gerrymandering
In the neck-and-neck fight to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats need help from the few places where state lawmakers can make 2022 difficult for Republicans.
Illinois Democrats delivered Thursday, using their dominance in state government to advance new congressional district maps intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and send more Democrats to Washington.
Democrats in Illinois have done all they can to exert control and ensure it benefits their candidates for elections through 2030. Even with Illinois losing a seat due to population loss, the map was drawn to create a congressional delegation of 14 Democrats and three Republicans starting in 2022, a change from the current 13-5 split.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan group that evaluates maps, gave Illinois' maps an "F" grade, saying they give Democrats a significant advantage and are "very uncompetitive."
Both parties use gerrymandering, though Democrats more actively opposed it after the GOP used the practice in 2011 to create huge advantages for the next decade.
The Associated Press
Hate crime reports surge in U.S.
More than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement last year that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability -- a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI's annual hate crime statistics report.
The amended report, released Monday, found more than 7,700 criminal hate crime incidents were reported to the FBI in 2020, an increase of about 450 incidents over 2019. Last year had the highest tally of reported hate crime incidents since 2008, when 7,783 incidents were reported to the FBI.
Attacks targeting Blacks rose to 2,871 from 1,972, and the number targeting Asians jumped to 279 from 161, the data showed. The number of anti-Jewish attacks dropped from 963 in 2019 to 683 in 2020, the report showed.
The data showed that bias against African Americans overwhelmingly comprised the largest category of reported hate crime offenses pertaining to race, with a total of 56% of those crimes motivated by anti-Black or African American bias. Asians have been targeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, though this category of hate crime is often underreported.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in statement that preventing and responding to hate crimes are among the Justice Department's top priorities.
CNN
Former sheriff’s legal bills hit $100M
Nearly five years after Joe Arpaio was voted out as sheriff of Arizona's most populous county, taxpayers have covered one of the last major bills from the thousands of lawsuits the lawman's headline-grabbing tactics inspired — and the overall legal tab has hit $100 million.
Officials in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, agreed last week to pay $3.1 million to cover the county's portion of a settlement with a restaurant owner who alleged Arpaio defamed him and violated his rights when raiding his businesses.
The payout boosted the cost stemming from the Republican sheriff's six terms to $100 million for attorney fees, settlements and other costs the county has paid from lawsuits over things such as jail deaths, failed investigations of the sheriff's political enemies and immigration raids of businesses.
That doesn't include the separate $178 million and counting taxpayers have shelled out in a 2007 racial profiling case stemming from Arpaio's signature traffic patrols targeting immigrants, though about 75% of that spending has occurred during his successor's watch as he works to comply with court-ordered overhauls of the sheriff's office.
The 89-year-old Arpaio, said jail operators are often the target of a large volume of lawsuits, and given that he served 24 years as sheriff "$100 million is not unreasonable." Arpaio, who lost a 2020 bid to win back his job and is now running for mayor in Fountain Hills, Arizona, said he's proud of the way he ran one of the largest county jail systems in the U.S.
The Associated Press
Fourth employee complains about fire department
Nashville’s deputy fire marshal is the latest Black woman over the age of 50 to file a discrimination complaint against the administration of the Nashville Fire Department, a local television station has learned.
Deputy Fire Marshal Maggie Lawrence, a 36-year veteran of the department, filed an EEOC complaint in September saying she was discriminated against based on her sex, age and potentially race, according to News4 Investigates.
Harassment since filing the complaint has been “a daily thing,” Lawrence told News4 reporters.
Lawrence, 63, was recommended to replace outgoing Fire Marshal Al Thomas. However, Lawrence didn’t get the job and wrote in her EEOC complaint that the fire marshal position wasn’t even posted. Lawrence Hutchinson was brought in as fire marshal from another department, having never worked in the fire marshal’s office. She was told to train and support Hutchinson.
Lawrence said she was told she didn’t get the position because the department expected her to retire soon, which she didn’t intend to do.
News4 Investigates has confirmed that Lawrence is just the latest black woman over the age of 50 who has filed a discrimination complaint against the department. Former Deputy Fire Marshal Quinetta Bartley, former executive administrator Drusilla Martin and Paramedic Shelle Braden all filed EEOC complaints or federal lawsuits citing discrimination since 2014.
Lawrence said she was exposed to profanity-laced tirades since filing the suit. The careers of some of the other complainants stalled under Chief Fire Chief William Swann.
News4 Investigates repeatedly emailed the fire department with its findings. A spokesman for the fire department said Metro Legal advised them against doing an interview, but released a statement denying discrimination and retaliation against Lawrence. “Due to the ongoing EEOC investigation, the Nashville Fire Department will have no further comment on Ms. Lawrence’s unfounded allegations,” the statement said.
CNN
Inmate convulses and vomits during execution
An Oklahoma death row inmate who was executed Thursday convulsed and vomited shortly after receiving the first drug, a witness said, in the state's first execution since it postponed lethal injections years ago for a review.
The first drug used in John Grant's execution was midazolam, a sedative that some states introduced to execution procedures in recent years as drug companies forbade use of other products.
Midazolam's use has been controversial, as death penalty critics have argued that it's not a painkilling anesthetic.
On Thursday, Grant began convulsing almost immediately after midazolam -- the first in Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection protocol -- was administered, according to CNN affiliate KOKH reporter Dan Snyder, who attended the execution at the state penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma.
"His entire upper back repeatedly lifted off the gurney," Snyder said. "As the convulsions continued, Grant then began to vomit."
For the next few minutes, medical staff entered the room multiple times to wipe away and remove vomit from the still-breathing Grant, according to Snyder. Grant was declared unconscious by medical staff at about 4:15 pm.
The second and third drugs were administered a minute later, according to Snyder.
The time of death was 4:21 p.m. CT, according to Oklahoma corrections spokesperson Justin Wolf.
Grant was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder for killing prison worker Gay Carter in the kitchen of the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in 1998. Before that killing, Grant was serving what amounted to a life sentence for several armed robbery convictions, state corrections records show.
An attorney for Grant, Sarah Jernigan, said in a statement to CNN on Thursday, "John Grant took full responsibility for the murder of Gay Carter, and he spent his years on death row trying to understand and atone for his actions, more than any other client I have worked with.
"Through all of this, John never received the mental health care he needed or deserved in prison. And when he eventually committed a violent crime, the murder of a prison worker, Oklahoma provided him with incompetent lawyers who had no business handling a case with the ultimate punishment at stake," Jernigan wrote.
CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.