chose by raceIt turns out millennials haven’t strayed very far from the areas where they grew up. A study released Monday by Harvard University and U.S. Census Bureau researchers found that by age 26, more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away. When they did migrate, where young adults moved to varied by race. Overall, the most popular destinations for all young adults who moved were New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta.
Here are the top destinations for people who moved away from home based on race and ethnic background.
White young adults: New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Chicago; Seattle; Boston; San Francisco; Dallas; Phoenix.
Black young adults: Atlanta; Houston; Washington, D.C.; New York; Dallas; Los Angeles; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago; Fort Worth, Texas.
Hispanic young adults: Los Angeles; New York; San Antonio; Phoenix; Houston; San Diego; Austin, Texas; San Francisco; Dallas; Orlando, Florida.
Asian young adults: Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Seattle; San Jose, California; Boston; Sacramento, California; Chicago.
— The Associated Press
Brotherhood establishes Penn Hills cigar loungeMore than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a good puff and relax, or for non-smokers to enjoy conversation, food, and an all-around good time, Noblemen Cigar Lounge, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh area, is an establishment of brotherhood, nobility and love for the community.
Since its opening in June, Noblemen Cigar Lounge, located at 9805 Frankstown Rd., in Penn Hills, has been taking the Pittsburgh area by storm with its daily entertainment, diverse menu (consisting of chicken, salmon and lamb chops, just to name a few) and the overall vibe of the environment.
It’s a place where men and women can come and “feel the love,” Sheldon Oliver, CEO & owner of Noblemen Cigar Lounge, told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “They can see noble men doing noble things, and see noble women doing noble things.”
He also said the lounge is a place where kings and queens can come for a good time and feel that “noble love” while they’re there.
At the lounge, there is something for everyone, from First Responders Day on Mondays; Taco and Karaoke on Tuesdays; Port Authority Day and $1 Wings on Wednesdays; Ladies Night (Pink Night) on Thursdays; Live Jazz and R&B on Fridays and Saturdays; and Brunch and Poetry on Sundays.
But it’s that “noble love” that makes this particular cigar lounge stand out, according to Tina Mollett. She’s a Penn Hills resident who was visiting the cigar lounge for the third time when she spoke to the Courier.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
Shelter needs more support for homelessThe excessive heat has local shelters over capacity. On July 18, the Firehouse Shelter was not able to take in any more people looking for a place to sleep.
Anne Rygiel, executive director of Firehouse Ministries, said the capacity of the overnight shelter is 90 people. But they have been hosting upwards of 120 people some nights.
“So that means people are sleeping on cots, in our chapel, in our lunchroom and so when we reach our limit we really want to make sure people aren’t just being dropped off by family or hospitals or other agencies. So we can make sure everyone has a safe place to sleep.”
Rygiel said the shelter had asked for the community’s help so they can assist more people. Items such as cots mean more places for someone to sleep.
“When we hit that capacity, there is nowhere else for people to go which is why we take our capacity limits very seriously and we try to take in just one more person. Just one more person! Which is how we ended up 30 people over in the first place,” Rygiel said.
The shelter houses 5,000 individuals per year. Client Azeley Woods sought help in October. In August, he’ll be moving into his own apartment. He said with assistance from the community, it’s helping people like him get by.
“The start is here. So we need help starting. We need help with food. We need help with clothing,” Azeley said.
— The Birmingham Times
