Moses Feagin Elected Executive Vice President, CFO Alabama Power
Birmingham Times -
February 8, 2023 904
Moses Feagin has been elected executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer of Alabama Power. The appointment is effective March 1.
Feagin will be responsible for overseeing the Finance, Accounting and Treasury departments, replacing Phil Raymond, who announced his retirement in December 2022.
Feagin returns to Alabama Power from Mississippi Power, where he has served as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO since 2010, and as chief diversity officer since 2016.
He began his Southern Company career with Alabama Power in 1987 as a junior accountant, working his way up to positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. In 2000, Feagin moved to Southern Company Services as Generation Accounting manager. He was elected comptroller of Mississippi Power in 2005 and vice president and comptroller of Alabama Power in 2008.
Feagin is a native of Montgomery and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He is a Certified Management Accountant and also completed the Executive Finance and Accounting Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Gulf Coast, as well as a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and 100 Black Men of America.
Community Leaders To Provide Valentine’s Gifts to City Students
Birmingham Times -
February 10, 2023 1357
Students made senior care packages for residents at Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation. (Provided Photo)
Special to the Times
Sheriff Mark Pettway, Community Activist Eric Hall and six Pratt Neighborhood Association Groups will provide Valentine’s gifts and candy to faculty and more than 900 students at Birmingham schools including SouthHampton K-8, Inglenook K-8, Saint Aloysius, Barrett Elementary, and Carver High School.
They will distribute gifts as follows: Saint Aloysius Friday, Feb. 10 at noon; Barrett Elementary, Monday, Feb. 13 at noon; Inglenook K-8, Monday Feb. 13 at noon; South Hampton, Tues. Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and Carver High School (Special Education), Tues. Feb. 14 at noon.
“Love is a common language that transcends all barriers,” said Hall. “Young people need community and love to sustain them so that they can look death in the face and deal with despondency, disease, dread, and despair.”
With the help of community partners, the group will provide gifts while students made senior care packages for residents at Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The Pratt Neighborhood Associations include Central Pratt, North Pratt, Sandusky, Smithfield Estates, South Pratt, and Thomas.
For more information contact Eric Hall at ericlhall82@yahoo.com
AABJ Black History Month program honors journalism trailblazers
The Atlanta voice
by Donnell Suggs February 12, 2023
The Atlanta Association of Black Journalists (AABJ) honored many of the organization’s trailblazing reporters, producers and editors Saturday, Feb. 11. The monthly chapter meeting was used to celebrate the careers and efforts of people who shattered stereotypes and broke barriers at radio and television stations and newspapers in Atlanta, Columbus, Macon, Valdosta and other Georgia markets.
The Black History Month program was attended was attended by more than 30 people Saturday, Feb. 11. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice
The Black history program, which began in 2018, had stopped taking place for a few years, but was resuscitated through efforts by longtime and founding members like Stan Washington, who said of having the event back after a few years, “I wanted to make the connection from the present to the past.”
The panelists that were invited to tell their stories were as follows: George Bryant, Phil Gee, Harold Lamar, Greg Morrison, Angela Robinson and Gwen Sommers-Redwine. All spent the early parts of their careers during the 70’s and 80’s when Atlanta was a fast-growing city and media market dominated at that time by white journalists.
WSB-TV Community Affairs Director Condace Pressley, herself a groundbreaking journalist during her time on air as the news director at WSB Radio. She had a word of advice for the capacity crowd inside a conference room at WSB’s Midtown headquarters. “Before you leave today, please meet someone you do not know, because all of us stand on the shoulders of the people in this room.”
Stan Washington (above), an original member of AABJ, played a large part in organizing the Black history trailblazing program. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice
Some of those examples of Black journalistic excellence were also joined by contemporaries in the crowd, such as former Newsweek Atlanta Bureau Chief Vernon Smith, former Atlanta Daily World publisher Alexis Scott and filmmaker Monty Ross, to name a few.
The AABJ was founded in 1976 and from its inception has been a place for Black reporters, photographers, editors, cameramen and women and newscasters to decompress and fellowship.
“I am very proud of the chapter because we have gone through some ups and downs but we’re still here,” Lamar said as he looked around the room. Lamar’s long radio career includes time in Vietnam on the Armed Forces Radio and TV Network. When he was announced by Pressley a large cheer filled the room.
Bryant added, “AABJ was so very important to me because we had a place, a forum that we could go to.” Bryant was one of the first Black reporters at FOX 5 (then known as WAGA TV).
Gwen Sommers-Redwine, a native of Valdosta, broke color barriers and sexist stereotypes as an on-air radio personality in Commerce, before landing at WAOK-AM in Atlanta. Her stint as CNN Headline News’ first Black anchor is the stuff of legend.
Sommers-Redwine talked of getting a chance in Atlanta because Miriam Richmond, another Black trailblazing producer, gave her a shot. “She took a chance on me and hired me, a single mother who was really struggling,” said Sommers-Redwine.
A member of the audience (red hat and hoodie) asked the panelist how they felt being the only Black journalists in the newsrooms they worked in during their careers. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice
After sharing their personal and career stories, the panelists answered questions from the crowd. One of those questions was what was the best piece of advice they had received during their careers?
Angela Robinson, the Director of Operations for the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), was one of the trailblazers being given their flowers Saturday afternoon. An Atlanta native, Robinson spent time as an anchor for Atlanta’s NBA affiliate and CBS affiliate. She remembered the advice that helped carry her over an award-winning career. “You need to know who you are and to whom you are,” she said.
“Know your audience,” added Sommers-Redwine.
“Don’t be so hard on yourself,” said Braynt.
Gee, a photographer that has traveled the world as a freelancer for all of the major television networks, was one of the first Black men to work behind the camera for both FOX5 (WAGA-TV5) and CBS’ Atlanta bureau. His piece of advice was simple: “As a journalist I think it’s important to learn the history of who and where you are covering.”
