Man burns cross to 'intimidate' Black neighbors
A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate-crime charge for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate Black neighbors.
Federal court documents show that 24-year-old Axel Charles Cox signed a plea deal Thursday after acknowledging that he violated the Fair Housing Act, which protects people from discrimination. His neighbors, whom prosecutors have not publicly identified, were renting a property near Cox.
Prosecutors wrote that Cox also made "racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors."
Cox's attorney, Jim Davis of Gulfport, told The Sun Herald newspaper in Biloxi that Cox lighting the cross on fire was a reaction to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog.
"He just way overreacted to the circumstances," Davis told the paper. "He acted totally inappropriately."
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a news release that a burning cross "invokes the long and painful history, particularly in Mississippi, of intimidation and impending physical violence against Black people."
Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in restitution, according to the plea agreement. Court records indicate that Cox is set to be sentenced March 9.
Former education secretary named SUNY chancellor
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been appointed chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation's largest university system, SUNY announced Monday.
King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. The appointment marks a return to New York for King, who was the state's education commissioner during the contentious rollout of the Common Core learning standards meant to elevate K-12 academics across states.
The unanimous vote by the SUNY Board of Trustees in Albany fills an opening left by the resignation of James Malatras a year ago in fallout from the investigation of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
King served as President Barack Obama's education secretary in the last year of his presidency and New York education commissioner from 2011 to 2015.
King is a product of New York City's public schools and credits the system with giving him hope and purpose. A former classroom teacher, he has degrees from Harvard University, Columbia University's Teachers College and Yale Law School.
"Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensuring that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve," King, who was New York's first Black and Puerto Rican education commissioner, said in a written statement.
Board stalls addiction help for minority students
MINNEAPOLIS — A southern Minnesota school district is expected to vote Monday on a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color after a pair of board members delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students.
At least five members of the seven-person Faribault school board say they will vote in favor of accepting the funding when it comes to a vote Monday evening, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. In November, four of the board's members had been deadlocked in a vote after two members argued that programs specifically for students of color were unfair to white students.
The district serves Faribault, a city of 24,000 people less than an hour's drive south of Minneapolis. About 73% of the city is white, but it also has significant Latino and Black populations, including a Somali American community. More than 60% of the school district's students are people of color.
The department said in a statement that its data, as well as conversations with community members, show Black, Indigenous and other communities of color require dedicated efforts to address disparities in access to treatment for addiction.
Chair of Congressional Black Caucus named
Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, who earned the distinction of Nevada’s first African American State Senate Majority Leader, will lead the Congressional Black Caucus during the 118th Congress in January.
Horsford, who won reelection to Nevada’s fourth congressional district in November, was announced on Thursday as the CBC’s choice as its 28th chair.
“Over the last 50 years, the CBC has served as the ‘conscience of the Congress,’ helping guide the legislative priorities that have shaped our nation and helped improve the lives of African Americans and all our constituents,” Horsford, 49, said in a statement.
“As Chair, I will provide the leadership, strategic vision and execute on our plans to guide us on a path that will deliver positive socioeconomic outcomes for the communities and constituencies we serve.”
Horsford’s selection as chair comes as the Democrats fall into the minority in the House.
Known for successfully working across party lines and being calm under the everyday pressures of Congress, has continued his work to ensure veterans and seniors citizens, receive needed benefits.
