Monitor: NYPD underreporting stop-and-frisk
A court-appointed monitor said Wednesday there is "substantial evidence" New York City police officers have underreported the number of times they've stopped and frisked people, likely skewing statistics tracking use of a tactic long criticized as racially biased.
"There is substantial evidence suggesting that many NYPD officers did not submit reports documenting all of their stops of civilians in years 2016 to 2019," monitor Peter Zimroth said in the latest in a series of oversight reports filed in federal court.
In 2013, a federal judge ruled that the NYPD had violated the civil rights of Black and Hispanic New Yorkers with a tactic known as "stop and frisk," frequently stopping and searching passersby to get guns and drugs off the street. U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin ruled the stops were a form of indirect racial profiling and the practice fell out of favor.
Since the ruling, NYPD claimed a sharp drop in stops, reporting an average of around 12,000 per year from 2016 to 2019, compared to a high of nearly 686,000 stops in 2011. Blacks and Hispanics continue to be most frequently stopped, the report found, accounting for 88% in 2019 — up from 83% in 2013.
Zimroth said the present-day statistics are likely incomplete evidenced by audits of radio calls where officers should have submitted required stop-and-frisk reports. A review of those audits from 2018 and 2019 showed that about 36% of stops were not being documented as required, Zimroth said.
The police department said Wednesday that underreporting occurs "because human beings make mistakes" and that the problem is being addressed through audits.
NYPD has acknowledged the issue of undocumented stops. The department has mechanisms in place to gauge the scope of missing data, including periodic reviews of stop reports, body-worn camera videos and stop-and-frisk complaints filed with the city's police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board.
Body-worn cameras may be providing a degree of accountability, Zimroth said. After their rollout, the department reported 13,459 stops in 2019, a 22% increase over the 11,008 stops reported in 2018.
Associated Press
State court allows Confederate statue’s removal
The Virginia Supreme Court Thursday ruled that the 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can be removed from Richmond, its capitol city.
Lee’s is the last Confederate statue on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue and has been at the center of intense debate.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the Lee statue in June 2020, amid nationwide protests for racial justice. A group of Richmond residents sued, arguing that an 1890 deed and a 1889 General Assembly joint resolution prohibits the governor from directing the removal of a state monument from state property. The plaintiffs also claimed property rights to enforce the deeds, saying it requires Virginia to perpetually keep the Lee statue in place.
The Virginia Supreme Court disagreed, saying that all the plaintiffs' claims were without merit and dissolved injunctions the lower court imposed. Then William C. Gregory, identified as the great-grandson of two parties and signatories to the 1890 deed, claimed that as an heir, he has the legal right to compel Virginia to keep the Lee Monument where it is.
The state's high court, however, found that Gregory "has no property right, related to the Lee Monument, to enforce against the Commonwealth," and that he "failed to articulate a legally viable cause of action" against Northam.
Northam hailed the rulings and said pulling down the statue would help move the state and Richmond "into a more inclusive, just future."
CNN
Access to rental aid remains uneven
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ended a national moratorium on evictions, removing a safeguard for the millions of Americans behind on their rent. The anticipated wave of evictions has brought increased urgency to a federal emergency rental assistance program. But the program's sluggish start has left billions in rental aid untouched, and a highly decentralized approach means the ease with which a person can access relief can come down to where they live.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program appropriated $46.5 billion for people affected by the pandemic and struggling to pay rent. But by the end of July, less than a fifth of the first tranche of $25 billion, approved by Congress and then President Donald Trump in December, had been given to renters. Less than 11% of the total funding had been distributed.
Unlike other federal pandemic relief funds, the aid is delivered to state and local governments for them to allocate, rather than directly from the federal government. State and local governments set up their own programs or turned to community partners, to field applications, evaluate need and distribute funds. The decentralized approach created a patchwork of application processes across the country.
For example, Milwaukee County, Wis., works with two community partners to distribute aid. Both organizations use an online application system with only a few steps. The process has an application turnaround of two to three weeks. As of July 31, Treasury Department data shows Milwaukee County has distributed 95% of its allocated emergency rental assistance funding.
Conversely, Greene County, Mo., didn't use online applications to better reach residents with limited Internet access. But this complicated the process. The county uses six organizations, each following different aid approval processes. Most require multiple phone calls, and some take calls only a few days a month. All of the organizations prescreen applicants and require an in-person meeting. An Aug. 30 report from the county says it's approved 71% of the initial program's funding, but the partnering organizations have distributed only 48% of the initial funding.
The Washington Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.