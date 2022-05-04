Prominent Black enclave will print money
In the next five years, Prince George’s County anticipates housing the federal agency that prints the nation’s currency.
The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, an agency of the Treasury Department, will move out of its more than 100-year-old building in southwest D.C. and relocate to Beltsville, Maryland, in the northern part of the county.
The bureau will move to a 104-acre site of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center.
The site has been transferred to the Treasury, which the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said plans to bring 850 employees on site and another 600 to work remotely.
The governor’s office said in a statement Wednesday about 65% of the bureau’s workers reside in Maryland.
“Learning that the land has been transferred is another step in the right direction for moving this project forward,” Hogan said. “We look forward to seeing the Bureau and its hundreds of employees call Maryland home.”
A new building would be completed by next year with construction managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District, according to the governor’s office. The building is slated to open in 2027.
The Washington Informer
University wins grant for campus improvements
Albany State University is one of 30 HBCUs that won money from Home Depot’s Retool Your School competition.
The competition is open exclusively to HBCUs, after the schools enter the contest they are divided into three clusters based on size. The top ten schools with the most votes in each cluster are then awarded their grant based on the number of votes they received.
This year cluster three, schools with 1,200 students or less, had more votes than clusters one and two combined for a total of 5.5 million votes.
Albany State placed 5th in cluster one, earning them an $30,000 grant to go towards campus improvements. Albany State was the only Georgia school to win money this year.
Out of 59 HBCUs that participated, in the competition 30 schools were awarded grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000. This year Home Depot awarded a total of $1 million in grants.
Home Depot introduced the competition in 2009 and since then has provided over $5 million in campus improvement grants to nearly 70% of all HBCUs. The grants have been used in the past to renovate residence halls, upgrade health facilities and build outdoor eco-classrooms.
Each year Home Depot also awards Campaign of the Year. For the second year in a row Alabama State University won the award.
The Atlanta Voice
Miss USA celebrates teachers in NYC
Elle Smith, Miss USA, was in the city this week for a visit to the Church Hill School in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Smith spoke to the students about kindness, community and self esteem and shared her experiences with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused nonprofit organization, who treated all the teachers to breakfast.
Smile Train has been strategically partnering with schools and together have raised over $1M for children with clefts globally. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 1999, Smile Train provides free corrective cleft surgery in 87 countries, training local doctors and providing hospital funding for the procedures.
They empower local medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally.
The Amsterdam News
Maine's supreme court receives 1st Black justice
AUGUSTA, Maine — The first African American to serve on Maine's highest court was sworn in Wednesday, and he said he's ready to get to work.
Rick Lawrence said he's already reading legal briefs to bring himself up to speed on some of the cases before the court.
The Maine Senate voted last month to confirm Lawrence to serve as an associate justice on the seven-member Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Lawrence was sworn in at the State House by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who nominated him.
Lawrence, 66, is a two-decade veteran district judge who currently serves as deputy chief judge of the District Court.
Lawrence is a Portland resident who worked as an attorney at Pierce Atwood and as an in-house counsel for disability insurer Unum before becoming a judge.
The Associated Press
Department gives $170M in housing assistance
The Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) announced the close of its fourth round of direct emergency rental assistance to renters and landlords financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through two rounds of assistance in 2020 and two rounds of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in 2021 and 2022, the City has provided over 30,000 households with over $170 million in direct rent and utility payments, exhausting currently available funds not reserved for court-based assistance or stabilization services.
“The pandemic has prompted and exacerbated many challenges facing our residents, one of which is the ability to pay rent and bills,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Through ERAP, the City was able to ease some of their burdens and give them the breathing room they deserve to get back on their feet and recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19. I am proud that our Department of Housing was able to offer this kind of support in a time when our residents needed it the most.”
ERAP2 included $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and provided up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. Both rounds of ERAP prioritized households earning less than 50% of the area median income (AMI) or $46,600 for a family of four. During the December 2021 application period, DOH received over 15,000 new applications for assistance as fallout from COVID-19 shutdowns continued to put financial strains on residents.
The Chicago Defender
