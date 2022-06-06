Costume convention returns after COVID pause
Anime fans from all over packed the World Congress Center over the weekend for MomoCon, a popular anime convention. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the convention returned with an abundance of activities for an increasingly diverse audience, including cosplay (costume play) competitions, gaming exhibitions, board games, music and more.
The convention, which began as a 700-person gathering on the campus of Georgia Tech, has grown into one of the premier cosplay events in the southeast.
Black fans have been turning up for MomoCon, many who sported costumes designed after various anime characters. Some appeared on fan-hosted panels making sure to carve out a space for African American in “nerd culture.”
Harriyana Hook and Caylia Henderson facilitated a panel called “Being Black and Into Animation.” Hook and Henderson also talked about the importance of Black people in anime’s creative spaces, and why their work should be appreciated and respected.
“We belong here just as much as they do,” Hook said.
—The Atlanta Voice
Men’s group hosts annual Ladies Brunch500 Men Making a Difference hosted the 5th annual Ladies Brunch ‘Boss Edition’ honored 40 women who have impacted their community through hard work and dedication to make a change in the world.
Held on May 28 at the Brooklyn Marriott by the Brooklyn Bridge, 500 Men fetted the women and presented awards in four categories: Living Legends, Ones to Watch, Greatness in the Making and Contemporary Giants. From Living Legends, some of the honorees were Dr. Kim Best, CEO of Healing Hearts Chaplaincy where she teaches and trains individuals in Chaplaincy, as well as Lisa Evers, Fox 5 news reporter and TV/radio host of “Street Soldiers.” Evers also delivered a powerful keynote speech about addressing gun violence.
Ones to Watch were Abria Jones, future homicide detective. Among Contemporary Giants were Nayaba Arinde, editor of the Amsterdam News, founder of Square Circles Breast Cancer survivor’s support group and the host of radio show Back to Basics on inceptionfm.com.
500 Men Making a Difference is a non-profit organization operating in the five boroughs of New York City. The organization was founded in 2010 to recruit, train and match volunteers and mentors working together to engage young men in one-on-one mentoring, hands-on community revitalization projects, group tutoring and volunteer placements.
—The Amsterdam News
Firm launches scholarship for law studentsAlexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys announced the launch of the inaugural Call Me Alabama Scholarship. The nationally recognized firm, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys calls Alabama home and is invested in the next generation of attorneys who will serve the state.
In this spirit, Shunnarah is giving scholarships to three law students in Alabama for the 2022-2023 academic year through the Call Me Alabama Scholarship. These three winners will receive scholarship funds of up to $5,000 paid directly to their schools upon selection, as it must be used for tuition or education expenses.
Application submission opened on June 1 and closes on July 31. Winners will be announced by Sept. 15. Detailed application information and eligibility requirements can be found on the firm’s website: https://shunnarah.com/call-me-alabama-scholarship/.
—The Birmingham Times
Chicago aids Buffalo residents without a grocerPastor John Harrell, CEO of Black Men United along with Congressman Danny K. Davis, World Vision Director Reed Slattery, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, and other local leaders led a motorcade of volunteers escorting three 53-foot-long trailers to the expressway en route to Buffalo, New York. This comes after days of collecting much-needed items from Chicago area residents that will be delivered to the area of Buffalo where thousands are in crisis after losing their grocery store.
“As Chicago residents, we cannot stand idle and watch our fellow brothers and sisters in Buffalo fight for survival. The last thing any American should be concerned about is the challenges of acquiring food and water. I am thankful that Chicago is responding so quickly,” Pastor Harrell said.
Pastor Harrell in conjunction with a local Trucking Firm, community leaders, and public officials formally announced a county-wide water, PPE and an essential supplies drop-off campaign on Chicago’s westside within the past weeks. The response was overwhelming. The items are being received, packaged and transported 532 miles to Buffalo, New YorK.
—The Chicago Defender
