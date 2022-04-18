Morehouse professor now leads Black Cardiologists
Anekwe E. Onwuanyi, MD, FACC, was installed as the 19th President of the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) during the Spring 2022 Membership Meeting. He is the first board-certified, advanced heart failure specialist to hold the position in ABC’s nearly 50-year history.
Dr. Onwuanyi is Professor of Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), Medical Director of the Heart Failure Program at Grady Memorial Hospital and Co-Chair of Grady Heart and Vascular Center, Atlanta, GA. The Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship Program at Morehouse School of Medicine was established in 2017 under his leadership with a key goal of diversifying the cardiovascular physician workforce. Prior to joining MSM, Dr. Onwuanyi held faculty appointments at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York.
Dr. Onwuanyi has been active with the organization for more than 30 years. He has served in various capacities including President-Elect and Board Member, assistant editor of the ABC Digest of Urban Cardiology, chairperson of scientific symposia, and most recently as a member of ABC’s Preventive Cardiology Committee.
During his presidency, Dr. Onwuanyi will continue to prioritize diversity, inclusivity and belonging in ABC’s efforts to expand the cardiovascular workforce. The commitment to innovation in education, research, advocacy and community engagement among scholars, policymakers, community leaders and advocates remains a core focus and serves to also drive real progress in addressing pervasive health disparities.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to have been entrusted by the membership to take the reins of the association we love,” Dr. Onwuanyi said.
—Real Times Media
Black maternal health center opens at TuftsThe Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, has launched a center for Black Maternal Health and Reproductive Justice.
The school announced plans for the center earlier this month in response to the disproportionate rates of Black women who die due to childbirth and pregnancy complications. The news comes amid the national recognition of Black Maternal Health Week as part of the White House’s proclamation in 2021.
“The country is in a crisis around maternal health,” Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, the school’s Julia A. Okoro professor of Black Maternal Health, told Tufts Now. “The majority of Black maternal deaths are completely preventable.”
The center, founded by Amutah-Onukagha, seeks to address the inequality in healthcare that leads to higher rates of maternal deaths among Black women.
Research and community-centered work and policy reform will all be a focus of the center.
“We intend to be of service not only to the Boston area, but to the country,” said Amutah-Onukagha, adding that the center’s work will shape federal health legislation and, hopefully, save lives.
—Black Information Network
Local violence intervention program takes shapeOffender Alumni Association (OAA) will run a county-wide violence intervention program for victims of gun violence, the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) has announced.
OAA is a Birmingham-based nonprofit founded in 2014 which provides support for individuals formerly incarcerated.
Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer, said the hospital-linked Violence Intervention Program (HVIP), will pair case workers with victims of gun violence, soon after the victims’ admissions to hospitals. Wilson has said the program could help break “the cycle of violence.”
“[The hospital] is a setting and a time that offers a unique opportunity to intervene in the victim’s life,” Wilson said, “reducing the chances of them becoming a repeat victim of violence and to help prevent retaliation.”
The four goals of the HVIP are reduce subsequent acts of violence; improve physical and mental health outcomes; enhance educational attainment and improve employability and employments status.
The case workers will provide victims with access to social, medical and mental health services, including drug rehabilitation, mentoring and relocation services. The health department is treating “violence as a public health crisis” and partnering with OAA and other groups to help stem violence.
“We are glad to get to this step in the process, and we look forward to taking the next steps with OAA as our partner,” Wilson said.
Deborah Daniels, founder and executive director of OAA, said the organization is “honored, humbled and grateful” to be involved with the program.
—The Birmingham Times
