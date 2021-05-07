Rodney Bryant to stay Atlanta Police Chief
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointed interim Atlanta Police Department (APD) Chief Rodney Bryant as the permanent Chief to lead APD.
Since his appointment, Bryant has focused on reducing violent crimes, taking guns off the streets and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve—believing APD must be a community-focused law enforcement agency that protects and serves with respect for all people, while ensuring the public safety of all Atlantans.
“Chief Bryant has a deep and abiding love for our city and a proven commitment to serving our communities,” Bottoms said.
He also believes that the Atlanta Police Department must proactively meet the complex demands of a diverse, progressive urban city through the implementation of continual training.
Under Bryant’s leadership, the Atlanta Police Department has focused on increasing positive engagement among Atlanta’s children and youth through partnerships with the Police Athletic League and the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Center.
— The Atlanta Voice
San Francisco OKs task force to study Black reparations
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco officials on Tuesday approved a task force that will study financial compensation, community programs and other ways to make reparations to the descendants of slaves, becoming the largest city to take such a step.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint the 15-member African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which includes Black people who have been displaced from San Francisco, have been incarcerated or have experienced homelessness, among other criteria.
In the next two years, the committee will have to submit a final draft that according to the legislation should determine “the scope of and eligibility for a citywide reparations program ... to make whole those who have been wronged or who continue to suffer harm from past wrongs.”
The committee will seek input from the African American community on ways to improve education, housing, violence prevention, workforce development and other areas.
San Francisco once had a thriving Black population. But gentrification and high cost of living have pushed them out. African Americans are now 5% of the population but 35% of the homeless population. The average income for a Black household is $31,000, compared with $110,000 for white families, according to the mayor’s office.
— The Associated Press
NJ teacher referred to George Floyd as a ‘criminal’
A New Jersey high school teacher has been suspended with pay after launching into a rant during two virtual classes in which he allegedly called George Floyd a “criminal” and used profanity against his students.
Howard Zlotkin, a science teacher at William Dickinson High School in Jersey City, is also accused of singling out Black students to write an essay on “why Black lives matter,” according to the high school senior who filmed his comments last week.
“The bottom line is, we make [Floyd] a fking hero? He’s not a hero; he’s like a criminal,” Zlotkin said in the beginning of the clip his student recorded.
The student who captured his rant, Timmia Williams, said the initial topic of discussion in Zlotkin’s landscaping and design class was climate change.
— CNN
Glass ceiling on statewide
offices Black women intact
RICHMOND, Va. — Four Black women have entered the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. If elected, the commonwealth would become the first state with a Black female governor.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, are competing for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson is seeking the Republican nomination. Independent activist and educator Princess Blanding is running for the new Liberation Party, which she helped establish last year.
Former U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm, D-New York, made history in 1972 when she became the first Black woman to seek a U.S. presidential nomination for a major political party. Almost 50 years later, the road to electing a Black woman to a governorship or the presidency has yet to be traveled.
“The next time a woman of whatever color, or a dark-skinned person of whatever sex aspires to be president, the way should be a little smoother because I helped pave it,” Chisholm said in 1973 regarding her unsuccessful presidential bid.
— The Associated Press
House Democrats trying to release COINTELPRO files
A Democratic lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill that would require the government to release its decades-old records from an FBI-run covert surveillance program that monitored the Black Panthers, as well as civil rights and anti-war activists, among others.
In addition to requiring the release of files from COINTELPRO, or the Counter-Intelligence Program, within six months of enactment, the bill would remove the name of J. Edgar Hoover — who oversaw the FBI during the program — from the FBI headquarters in Washington.
“I want to shine a bright light on this dark chapter of our nation’s history,” Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois said in a statement introducing his proposal. “And I think it is very timely and very important that we do it at this moment.”
Rush co-founded the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chapter and was close friends with Fred Hampton, the party chapter’s chairman who in 1969 created the first Rainbow Coalition before he was killed in a predawn raid by Chicago police. Rush, who blames the FBI for Hampton’s death, called for a full reporting of the domestic spying on civil rights activists and others.
CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.
— CNN
EBONY book showcases Black excellence, history
Since 1945, Ebony has chronicled Black life and the multitude of contributions of generations of African American icons, trailblazers, changemakers, and the unsung.
As the pandemic continues and keeps some essential milestones off the front pages, Ebony quietly changed ownership while finally receiving overdue recognition for more than 75 years of Black excellence.
“As a child, I can remember vividly the stack of Ebony magazines that adorned our family’s coffee table,” recalled Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).
Jackson Lee’s remarks came during the celebration of the book “Ebony: Covering Black America,” by Lavaille Lavette, the best-selling author and president and publisher of One Street Books and Ebony Magazine’s imprint Ebony Publishing.
Former NBA Star Junior Bridgeman recently purchased Ebony and Ebony.com, a member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the largest contingent of Black owned newspapers and media companies in America.
— The Atlanta Voice
Attorney general candidates debate civil rights, blackface
By the time Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term as Virginia attorney general, finished ticking off his accomplishments over seven years in the office he had burned through nearly all of the 60 seconds allotted him during the first Democratic primary debate.
And that appeared to be the point.
His rival, Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones, D-Norfolk, rebutted in his opening remarks that Herring focused on the past, but he wanted to talk about the future. Jones said he would reimagine the office to fit the values of an emerging Virginia.
— The Washington Post
The contrasting pitches between experience and vision defined Wednesday night’s debate between the 59-year-old incumbent and the political newcomer, who is nearly three decades his junior. The debate was hosted by WJLA.
Jones is seeking to become the first African American to be elected attorney general in the state. The primary is June 8.
NBA player’s $750K settlement approved after 2018 incident
NBA player Sterling Brown’s $750,000 settlement was approved Tuesday by the City of Milwaukee Common Council following a lawsuit stemming from a 2018 altercation where he was tased, tackled and stepped on by city police officers.
The former Milwaukee Bucks player brought a civil rights lawsuit in federal court claiming Milwaukee police used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment, according to a letter from Milwaukee’s Office of the City Attorney to Milwaukee’s Common Council.
The settlement did not admit that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated but the city and police department issued an apology.
“The City of Milwaukee and MPD apologize for the encounter and actions between Mr. Brown and MPD officers on January 26, 2018,” Brown and the city said in a joint statement. “The City further recognizes that the incident escalated in an unnecessary manner and despite Mr. Brown’s calm behavior.”
The department will also work with Brown on community “education and outreach projects.” The city is to prepare a revised anti-racist policing policy within the MPD, according to the statement.
— CNN
