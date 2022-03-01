Alabama removing racist language in Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution.
The Alabama House of Representatives last week voted 94-0 for a resolution by Rep. Merika Coleman that streamlines the massive state document and removes lingering Jim Crow language. The legislation now moves to the Alabama Senate. If approved, it would go before voters in November.
The proposal would strip language on segregated schools, poll taxes and language that allowed a brutal convict lease system that sold Black men, often arrested under questionable circumstances, into forced labor.
While those provisions have largely been invalidated by court rulings, the vestiges of Jim Crow remain in the state’s chief governing document, such as the fight to maintain segregated schools.
— The Associated Press
Rhode Island mayor forms reparations commission
Providence’s mayor announced a city commission on reparations Monday as he and community leaders laid out their plans for the next phase in the Rhode Island capital city’s efforts to atone for its role in Black slavery, systemic racism and the mistreatment of Native Americans.
The executive order signed by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza at the city’s Bethel AME Church creates the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission.
The 13-member panel is charged with examining reparation work being done in other cities, conducting community outreach and creating recommendations for ways the city can begin repairing harms. NAACP Providence President Jim Vincent is among those already tapped to serve on the board, Elorza said.
“While we know the city alone cannot repair the full scope of harm, today’s action brings us another step closer to addressing the disparities our African heritage and Indigenous residents continue to face,” the mayor said in a statement.
— The Associated Press
S.C. Senate votes to remove Confederate holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday.
The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a holiday that state employees could take any time they want.
To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list. If employees want that day off, or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.
The bill now heads to the South Carolina House.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. The federal government made it an official holiday last year.
— The Associated Press
Louisiana Civil Rights trail gets two new markers
Last week, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveiled the next series of Louisiana Civil Rights Trail markers at the site of the former McDonogh 19 Elementary School in New Orleans and at the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum in Pineville.
The New Orleans marker honors Leona Tate, Tessie Prevost and Gail Etienne, the “McDonogh Three,” who were 6-year-olds when they integrated McDonogh 19 on Nov. 14, 1960. McDonogh 19 was one of two newly integrated schools, the other being William Frantz Elementary, well known for its first Black student, Ruby Bridges.
The Pineville marker honors the members of the 761st Tank Battalion, an experimental unit in World War II like the Tuskegee Airmen. As a part of General Patton’s Third Army, their fighting skill earned them the nickname of “Patton’s Panthers.”
— The Louisiana Weekly
Minnesota House passes hair discrimination bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House of Representatives has passed legislation with bipartisan support that would make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle.
The “Crown” Act, an acronym meaning “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair,” would add hairstyle and texture to a provision in the Minnesota Human Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in housing, employment and education, among other areas.
Rep. Esther Agbaje, of Minneapolis, the bill’s author, said the legislation adds explicit language on hair-based discrimination to make it easier for judges that have discrimination cases come before them and to simplify the complaint process.
The bill passed 104-25 on Monday.
“At the heart of this bill is the ability to allow more people to show up as their authentic selves in school or in the workplace without fear of repercussions because of their hair,” Agbaje said.
Fourteen states have enacted similar laws against hair discrimination, according to a coalition of organizations campaigning for the legislation.
— The Associated Press
Estée Lauder exec ousted for posting racist meme
A senior executive at Estée Lauder is being forced to step down after sharing a racist meme about the coronavirus on Instagram that the company said has caused “widespread offense.”
John Demsey, executive group president of the Estée Lauder Cos., was told to leave the cosmetics giant, effective this week, after posting a meme spoofing a “Sesame Street” children’s book cover. The meme, which showed Big Bird wearing a surgical mask while standing at a sick Snuffleupagus’s bedside, used a redacted version of the n-word in the title while stating that Snuffy had contracted the coronavirus at a Chingy concert. The post has been removed.
Demsey issued an apology on social media.
Estée Lauder said in a statement Monday that Demsey’s post had been “damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.”
— The Washington Post
Kentucky senators file hate crime legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Kentucky Sens. Morgan McGarvey and Gerald Neal have announced legislation that would enhance hate crime law in the state and outline protections for victims.
“What’s on the books now, which is characterized as hate crime legislation, is not effective in any way,” Neal said at a news conference Tuesday. The lawmakers have filed similar legislation in the past.
The bill proposes an extension of prison time if the crime is proven to be committed based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.
— The Associated Press
Woman gets 5-year term for police car fires
SEATTLE — A woman who torched five Seattle police cars during a tumultuous protest that heralded a summer of unrest after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.
Margaret Channon, 26, of Tacoma, used an aerosol can and a lighter as a makeshift flame-thrower to burn the unoccupied, parked police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, soon after officers sprayed tear gas to disperse a massive crowd. For 25 minutes she ran back and forth between the cars, adding fire as necessary to destroy them.
The burning police cars became some of the most indelible images of Seattle’s unrest — overshadowing the thousands who demonstrated for racial justice peacefully, Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg told U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour.
“She wasn’t alone, but Ms. Channon set the tone for what that protest became moving forward,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg said. “Ms. Channon left downtown Seattle in flames and in billowing smoke.”
— The Associated Press
First woman of color named to Vermont Supreme Court
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples, the first woman of color, to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.
Waples, of Hinesburg, will replace Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Character, competence, commitment, and chemistry are the qualities I seek when deciding on an appointment. There is no doubt Judge Waples possesses these attributes and will excel on the Court,” Scott said in a statement.
Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China and because of ethnic quotas only her father could immigrate to the United States at first and the family was separated for four years, the governor’s office said. Later the family earned a living working in their small Chinese restaurant outside of New York City.
— The Associated Press
