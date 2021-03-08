Women honored for talking person off bridge
February 24, 2021, was proclaimed “Tanikka Pinnix and Layla Gooden Day” in the City of Pittsburgh, and with good reason.
But if you ask this mother/daughter duo, they were just doing what anyone should—or better yet, would—do.
On the morning of Jan. 28, a series of unpredictable detours resulted in a mother, Pinnix, and daughter, Gooden, from West Mifflin, driving over the Homestead Grays Bridge and ultimately saving the life of a stranger.
Pinnix and Layla Gooden spotted a woman in distress, not wearing a coat, with one leg up on the bridge railing. They quickly pulled their vehicle over and managed to calmly convince the woman to come down to safety, all before emergency services personnel had arrived at the scene, according to a release from the City of Pittsburgh.
— New Pittsburgh Courier
County may return beachfront land taken from Black familyMANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Los Angeles county officials may return a beachfront property that was seized from a Black family nearly a century ago.
Manhattan Beach used eminent domain in 1924 to force Willa and Charles Bruce, the city’s first Black landowners, off the land where they lived, KABC-TV reported Friday. They also ran a resort for Black families during a time when beaches in the strand were segregated.
Part of the land was developed into a city park. It is now owned by Los Angeles County and house the county’s lifeguard headquarters and training center.
County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she’s exploring options to restore justice for the family, including giving the land back, paying for what they lost or leasing the property from them so the lifeguard building can remain at the location.
“I wanted the county of Los Angeles to be a part of righting this terrible wrong.,” Hahn told the station.
Meanwhile, a Manhattan Beach city task force is recommending that the City Council considers issuing an apology and creating a commemorative plaque to acknowledge the Bruce family.
— The Associated Press
Protesters call for action on police killing casesBOSTON — Supporters of Massachusetts families whose loved ones have been killed by police rallied in Boston on Saturday as part of a national day of action.
Mass Action Against Police Brutality, a local advocacy group, said it organized the afternoon gathering in Peters Park in the city’s South End neighborhood.
The organization said similar events were taking place in at least 17 other states Saturday, including California, New York, Ohio, Texas, Florida and Georgia.
The rallies are timed just ahead of the expected March 8 start of the trial of the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, charged in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
— The Associated Press
Journal’s ‘appalling’ racism podcast prompt outcryA prominent medical journal’s provocative tweet was meant to prompt interest in a podcast on racism. Instead, the Twitter post and the podcast stoked backlash and admonishment from the doctors’ group that publishes the journal.
The tweet from the Journal of the American Medical Association said in part, “No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” It was promoting a podcast episode featuring two white doctors: a deputy journal editor and a physician who runs a New York City health system.
They were discussing how structural racism worsens health outcomes and what health systems can do to address it, JAMA said in an online description.
The episode, designed for doctors, was first posted last week and was billed as a discussion for skeptics. It included comments that racism is illegal and a term that should be avoided because it evokes negative feelings.
The journal later removed the tweet. Its top editor, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology Thursday for the tweet and for portions of the podcast.
Outcry continued Friday on Twitter. Some called the podcast “cringeworthy” and said physicians who have experienced racism should have been involved.
— The Associated Press
Lawmakers mull bill to put race on voter registrationSALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote.
Those backing the measure say the publicly available data would allow for stronger engagement with voters of color and would make it easier for state and local elections officials to address racial inequity in voting access, the Statesman Journal reported Friday.
“Right now, because we do not collect this data, we do not have a clear picture of how well voting populations across the state are served by the systems that we have,” said Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, the chief sponsor of House Bill 2745 during its first public hearing Thursday.
Similar data is already collected in fields including education and health care to improve outcomes in different demographic groups, and the same should be done for the state’s elections, Pham said.
— The Associated Press
