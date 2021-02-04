Man accused of yelling racist slurs at officer faces charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 57-year-old man is accused of yelling racist slurs at a Black Portland police officer while making a shooting gesture toward the officer and then charging at him, according to court records.
Steven James Betz was arrested Monday and accused of two counts of committing a second-degree bias crime, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The encounter happened as police were trying to remove Betz, who is white, from a streetcar stop in Southeast Portland for allegedly harassing riders and operators.
Betz is accused of threatening to inflict serious injury against Officer Derrick Daley because of his race.
Police were called about a man banging on the windows of a city streetcar and yelling at the operators and riders, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When Daley and other officers told the man to leave, he refused, prompting Daley and other officers to physically escort him away, Deputy District Attorney Bumjoon Park wrote in the affidavit.
When Daley asked the man if he understood that he was being banned from the location, Betz turned toward Daley with a clenched fist, told him to shut up and called him a racist slur, the affidavit said.
Betz continued to use the slur, motioning toward Daley with his hands, pretending to shoot him, Park wrote in the affidavit. Betz also charged at Daley, prompting the officer to put his hands up to create distance, the affidavit said.
Betz then walked back to the streetcar station and was arrested.
Betz was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center Monday and released on his own recognizance. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.
— The Associated Press
White supremacist leader pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas' prisons pleaded guilty Wednesday to his involvement in a racketeering and drug conspiracy.
Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
As part of Gullett's plea deal, he and prosecutors agreed to jointly request a sentence of up to 35 years in prison. A federal judge will decide later whether to accept the agreement and sentence Gullett.
Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s and later engaged in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts. Indictments originally returned in 2017 accused 44 gang members of drug and gun crimes, but additional members were accused in 2019 of involvement in violent crimes committed by the group.
Gullett escaped from a local Arkansas jail in 2019, along with another prisoner, but was later captured.
After Wednesday's plea, six remaining defendants in the case against the gang are awaiting a trial that's set to begin in September. All of the other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty.
— The Associated Press
Whether assault was sparked by race remains unresolved
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A retired Rhode Island doctor charged with assaulting his neighbor while shouting racial epithets was convicted Wednesday, but whether the state's hate crime law applies, as prosecutors allege, remained unresolved.
Richard Gordon, 71, of Barrington, was convicted of simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, in connection with the Aug. 3 altercation with Bahram Pahlavi over a property boundary dispute.
Gordon exited his house and assaulted Pahlavi after Pahlavi replaced a surveyor's stake in Gordon's front yard, prosecutors said. The victim was standing in the street, which divides the two properties, according to prosecutors.
The confrontation was caught on video and prompted Black Lives Matter protests in town.
— The Associated Press
Maine lawmaker wants consideration of racial impact of bills
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal to require some future legislation to include a racial impact statement is the first step in recognizing that "many of our laws have produced disproportionate outcomes" for racial minorities, the bill's sponsor said Wednesday.
Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is sponsoring the bill that creates a path for lawmakers to join counterparts in seven other states that already consider the racial impacts of legislation.
The goal is to provide "impartial, objective and nonpartisan information to inform" the legislative process, said Talbot Ross, who's the state's first Black lawmaker to serve in legislative leadership.
The racial impact statement would be similar to fiscal impact statements already required of bills and would provide an analysis of the impact of the proposed legislation on different racial groups to highlight potential adverse consequences, supporters said.
"Each time we come to the decision-making table we have an opportunity. We can exacerbate existing disparities or we can try to eliminate them. We can create new injustice or we can prevent it. But without a quantitative analysis of the proposals before us, we cannot always see clearly which path we're headed down," she said.
The bill, L.D. 2, has the support of House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson, both Democrats. Some Republicans are on board, as well, Talbot Ross said.
"It's not enough to pass legislation that sounds good on paper or adopt policy proposals with good intentions. We must ensure the laws we pass deliver for and do right by Maine people, especially indigenous Mainers and people of color," Jackson said.
— The Associated Press
Beer and spirits maker Diageo gives $10M to Black colleges
NEW YORK — British-based beer and spirits maker Diageo is giving a combined $10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States, continuing an upswell of giving to the institutions following last summer's racial justice protests.
The money, given by the company that makes and sells brands such as Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker whiskies and Smirnoff vodka, will create endowments to help colleges financially assist students. Diageo said it's trying to help offset the higher student debt that graduates of historically Black colleges often accrue.
Diageo also said it will create innovation hubs at some of the colleges, providing students with experience, mentorships, guest lecturers and helping faculty developing curriculum. Locations for the hubs will be announced later.
Donations are going to schools in 12 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They include Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Delaware State University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Harris-Stowe State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina Central University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Virgin Islands, Winston-Salem State University, and Xavier University.
The company said it's giving four grants of $1 million, one grant of $500,000 and 20 grants of $250,000 to the schools, plus another $500,000 to support programs across the colleges. Diageo did not identify which schools are getting which amounts.
Diageo said it will also seek to give internships to students from historically Black schools, seeking to diversify its workforce.
The company said the giving comes from a $20 million fund it set aside last year to address the needs of Black communities and businesses.
— The Associated Press
Lincoln police who shot woman in face during protests sued
LINCOLN, Neb. — A civil liberties organization has sued the city of Lincoln, police and Lancaster County on behalf of a woman whose nose was nearly severed when an officer shot her in the face with a rubber bullet during protests over racial injustice last year.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska said Tuesday in a news release that it is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for 19-year-old Elise Poole.
The lawsuit says Poole was kneeling on a sidewalk as part of a Lincoln demonstration the night of May 31 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The lawsuit says that when Poole got up to flee tear gas directed at protesters, she was shot in the face with a rubber bullet at close range by a police officer.
Poole reached up to feel her nearly-severed nose "hanging near her mouth," the lawsuit says. Poole underwent emergency reconstructive surgery for her injury, with doctors determining the bone, cartilage and internal valve of her nose were destroyed by the impact of the rubber bullet. She likely faces more surgery, her attorneys said.
The lawsuit says police actions that night deprived Poole of her First Amendment right to assemble, protest and demonstrate peaceably.
Both Lincoln police and the Lancaster County sheriff's office have said the use of force during the protests was justified, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
— The Associated Press
Ex-officers could face criminal charges over racist video
HAMILTON, Ga. — A western Georgia prosecutor says he will seek to indict a former police chief and officer for violating their oaths of office after body camera footage showed them making racists comments before a Black Lives Matter march in June.
Hamilton Chief Gene Allmond resigned and Sgt. John Brooks was fired Jan. 25 after a part-time city employee found the footage while checking the body cameras and showed it to officials in the town north of Columbus. The video shows the two using racial slurs, speaking negatively about Blacks and about slavery, among other things.
District Attorney Mark Jones tells news outlets he believes the comments violate the oaths of office the two men took as police officers. That's a felony in Georgia.
"The thing that sticks out with me, I think, is you have an issue with violation of oath," Jones told WRBL-TV. "They are officers sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution. And not be influenced by racial bias."
Jones said a grand jury in May could decide on charges. The prosecutor has already requested copies of the signed oaths, personnel files and operating procedures, Hamilton City Attorney Ron Iddins told WTVM-TV.
The city and Jones will review criminal cases where Allmond filed charges.
"In the absence of an arresting officer, then a determination has to made by the court to dismiss, or continue," Iddins said.
Jones, who campaigned on police reform and related issues, said he wants to block Allmond and Brooks from being rehired as officers. Records show the two were officers in Columbus before being hired in Hamilton.
"I want answers and I want assurances that they will never practice policing ever again. Never, anywhere," Jones said.
— The Associated Press
