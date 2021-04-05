Freedom Riders National Monument finally opening
ANNISTON, Ala. — The old Greyhound bus depot in Anniston is opening for the first time as the Freedom Riders National Monument four years after it was established.
The National Park Service said a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution will be on display as the attraction holds its inaugural opening for visitors on Saturday. The display is about the Poor People’s Campaign that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., in 1968.
Located about 65 miles east of Birmingham, the monument recognizes the story of activists who set out as “Freedom Riders” six decades ago to test continuing racial segregation and public accommodations on interstate bus lines.
The Anniston monument will be open during the day on weekends, the park service said.
Justice Democrats jump into 2022 primaries in Tenn.
Justice Democrats, the progressive group that launched Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s historic 2018 campaign, made its first splash of the 2022 midterms on Monday by endorsing Nashville activist Odessa Kelly as she kicked off her Democratic primary challenge to longtime Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper.
Kelly is the co-founder and executive director of Stand Up Nashville, a labor-aligned coalition of community groups. If she were to defeat Cooper — a centrist first elected in 1982 and now in his 10th term since returning to the House in 2003 — and win his seat, Kelly would become the first gay, Black woman to serve in Congress.
After Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, Justice Democrats helped elect freshman Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri and Marie Newman of Illinois in 2020. All three first-term lawmakers ousted a moderate or conservative incumbent Democratic House member on their way to victory in November.
Detroit community crowd funds Black-owned grocery
When Raphael Wright thought about what he could do to build back his community in Detroit, he realized that food sovereignty, or the ability for a community to control the food it consumes, is often the bedrock of a healthy neighborhood and economy.
But in Detroit, where 78% of the population is Black, there hasn’t been a Black-owned grocery store since 2014. What’s more, 39% of Detroit households face food insecurity, a number only exacerbated by the pandemic.
“In the 1960s we had up to 20 Black-owned grocery stores,” said Wright. “By 2010 there were two left, and in 2014 the last one closed.”
Charles Walker, a former Detroit grocery store owner and manager of the healthy food incentive program Double Up Food Bucks, said the lack of Black-owned stores can be attributed in part to lack of opportunities given to Black workers.
Former Black-owned stores were often pushed out of the market by large grocery chains and fast food franchises, Wright said. Additionally, an association of Chaldean-owned groceries were able to start the Detroit Independent Grocers association, allowing them to purchase products on a larger scale, and, in turn, sell them for less.
Ruby Bridges to deliver online commencement
NEW ORLEANS — A key figure in the New Orleans civil rights movement will deliver the keynote address during online graduation ceremonies at Tulane University.
Ruby Bridges will speak during the university’s unified commencement event on Saturday, May 22, the university announced in a news release.
Bridges was 6 years old when she enrolled in 1960 as the first Black student at a New Orleans elementary school. She was escorted past crowds screaming racist slurs, an event memorialized in Norman Rockwell’s famous painting “The Problem We All Live With.”
Tulane’s large, unified commencement ceremony will be online due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Smaller, in-person ceremonies for individual schools and colleges within the university are also scheduled. The school-based ceremonies will take place at Yulman Stadium May 19 through May 21. There will be limited attendance and the ceremonies will be live-streamed, according to the university.
Nearly 11% of older Black adults lack insurance
A new analysis from AARP’s Public Policy Institute finds that nearly half of older adults purchasing health insurance through the nongroup health insurance market faced unaffordable health coverage in 2019, compared to only 30% of younger adults.
As a result, a growing share of older adults remained uninsured: 9% of all 50-64-year-olds, more than half of all older adults who don’t have access to job-based or public health coverage.
Prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), about one in five Black older adults was uninsured. That declined after the ACA was passed but has leveled off in recent years; 10.8percent of Black older adults did not have health insurance in 2019.
Lack of affordable coverage is one reason why many adults ages 50-64 remain uninsured.
Two recent policy changes could help older adults purchase affordable coverage.
A provision of the American Rescue Act caps the amount an individual pays for health insurance in the marketplace at 8.5% of income for two years.
This provision goes into effect April 1, overlapping with a special enrollment period that allows people to purchase health insurance through the nongroup market until Aug. 15.
Va. clears the way to take down Robert E. Lee statue
After repeated incidents in Sacramento and across the nation, the Sacramento City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg unanimously approved a proposed resolution to condemn and combat anti-Asian hate, racism and violence.
The city’s resolution, drafted by Councilmember Mai Vang, garnered vocal support from a diverse coalition of elected officials, community leaders, faith leaders, business owners and individuals of all backgrounds.
After eight people, including six Asians, were killed in Atlanta last week, Sacramento’s Black community doubled down on the city’s efforts, opposing and rooting out anti-Asian racism and xenophobia in every aspect.
Black leaders, city condems anti-Asian violence
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia has cleared the way for the city of Charlottesville to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of 2017’s deadly Unite the Right rally, and the ruling appears to open the door for statue removals throughout the state.
The Charlottesville City Council voted to take down both the Lee and a nearby statue of Stonewall Jackson shortly after the rally in which white supremacists defended Confederate iconography, with one of them driving his car through a crowd of counterprotesters and killing a young woman.
But several residents sued to prevent the statues from coming down. They argued that a state law passed in 1997 prohibited localities from removing Confederate war memorials.
A circuit court judge agreed and placed an injunction against any removal, even ordering the city to pay court costs.
The city appealed, and on Thursday the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that the 1997 state statute applies only to monuments erected after the law was adopted.
The court found that Charlottesville is free to take down its statues, which were erected in the 1920s.
