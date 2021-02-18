Officer who shot teen argues race wasn’t a factor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The white Ohio police officer who killed 13-year-old Tyre King argued in a federal court filing Wednesday that he used reasonable force and race wasn’t a factor in the shooting of the Black teenager.
A lawyer representing Columbus Officer Bryan Mason also said in the filing that he has legal immunity from claims in the civil rights lawsuit filed by Tyre’s grandmother, and that the court should rule in Mason’s favor without a trial.
The family’s lawsuit challenged the police account of what happened, citing witnesses who said that Mason used a racial slur after firing and that the BB gun Tyre reportedly had wasn’t visible.
Mason has said he feared a “gun fight.” He contends he acted reasonably to protect himself and denies directing a slur toward the teens. He wasn’t charged.
“This was an unquestionably tragic loss of life,” but the officer’s “conduct was objectively reasonable under the circumstances that he faced,” an attorney wrote in the filing.
Tyre’s family argues his death was the result of excessive force, racial discrimination and alleged failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.
“The Columbus Division of Police knew Mason was a dangerous officer long before he killed Tyre, yet they did nothing to stop him,” Sean Walton, a lawyer for the family, said by email in response to the new filing.
Mason had been involved in three previous shootings, including a fatality, and was cleared of any wrongdoing in each of those cases.
He shot Tyre in September 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery. One of the teens Tyre was with had robbed a man on the street to get gas money using an air pistol borrowed from — and immediately handed back to — Tyre, who tucked it into his pants before the group fled from responding police, according to the robber’s sworn statements cited in the filing.
— The Associated Press
Schools cut funds to boost Black students
LOS ANGELES — The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students.
The plan approved by the school board Tuesday will cut 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers and one support staff position from the Los Angeles School Police Department, leaving the force with 211 officers, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The newspaper said the board’s decision came after a yearlong push by activist students and community members that was intensified by national protests over racial injustice and police brutality last summer following George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
The overhaul also bans the use of pepper spray on students in the nation’s second-largest school district.
“Investments and behaviors must be different if we want outcomes to be different,” board member Mónica García said in a statement. “Black students, parents, teachers and allies have demanded that we interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.”
— The Associated Press
Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game
LINCOLN, Neb. — Norfolk public schools officials will meet Thursday with the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association after members of an Omaha girls basketball team reported being subjected to racial slurs.
The Omaha Northwest team reported earlier this week that they heard the slurs while leaving the floor after Friday’s game.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said he will meet with Norfolk school officials Thursday. The association discussed the situation in executive session on Wednesday.
Norfolk officials are investigating the incident but have been hampered because schools have been out this week because of cold weather and rolling electrical blackouts, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
Norfolk Public Schools released a statement to the Norfolk Daily News Monday apologizing for any inappropriate comments or actions that may have occurred.
Bellar told the NSAA board Tuesday that some Norfolk cheerleaders who heard the slurs apologized to the Northwest team.
— The Associated Press
Education fund sought for descendants of massacre
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants his state to establish an education fund to benefit the descendants of African Americans killed, beaten or driven from their homes by white mobs angered by a Black man who had the audacity to demand his right to vote a century ago in the tiny citrus town of Ocoee.
Sen. Randolph Bracy, whose district includes the community, is proposing that Ocoee descendants be included in a scholarship program that already benefits the youth of Rosewood, another predominantly African American community in Florida that was destroyed by white mobs.
The racial violence in Rosewood, which was dramatized by Hollywood in an acclaimed 1997 movie, occurred three years after the 1920 Election Day massacre in Ocoee.
Ocoee had been mostly forgotten until recently.
Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation meant to raise awareness about the Ocoee massacre by requiring schools to teach students about the racial violence that occurred in the town west of Orlando.
The Election Day massacre in Ocoee was one of the bloodiest periods in American political history, with the number of deaths remaining in question — although some historians estimate the number could be as high as 60.
The violence began when a white mob swept through the town after Mose Norman, a Black man, showed up at the polls to vote. Over two days of terror, the mob set fire to the community of about 850 people — more than a fourth of them Black.
In Rosewood, white mobs in 1923 terrorized African American townsfolk. At least six Black residents died, as well as two white people — but some historians say the death toll might have been as high as 150.
— The Associated Press
Candidate apologizes for tweet about racial slur
MADISON, Wis. — A white candidate to be Wisconsin’s top education official deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that she had been called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16 because “my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.”
Deborah Kerr posted the message on Tuesday evening, the day of Wisconsin’s primary for state superintendent of schools. Kerr was the second-highest vote-getter in the primary and advanced to the April general election.
The tweet from Kerr’s account came in response to a question posed by the host of a podcast called Race Through Education, Madison Payton, who is also coordinator of curriculum and instruction at a New York City high school. Payton asked: “When was the first time someone called you the n-word? I was 18.”
Kerr responded: “I was 16 in high school and white — my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.”
Kerr said Wednesday in a statement: “I posted a tweet in response to a post that dealt with the issue of racism. While not intending the post to be interpreted as racist, the post was itself insensitive and so I shut my account down and removed the comment.”
Kerr’s Twitter account was gone Wednesday, but screenshots of her message were circulating widely.
“I apologize for having posted something that was intended to be a part of the discussion of racism,” Kerr said in her statement.
Savion Castro, a Black member of the Madison school board, responded to Kerr on Twitter saying her tweet made him “profoundly sad and angry.”
— The Associated Press
Tennessee moves vote on bust in Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Due to severe winter weather, a Tennessee panel won’t vote until next month on whether to remove the bust of a Confederal general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the state Capitol.
Tennessee Historical Commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch said consideration of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is rescheduled from Thursday and Friday until March 9. The meeting will remain mainly virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to severe travel restrictions caused by the winter storm, the hearing has been continued until some of those involved including the administrative law judge, legal counsel, and key witnesses can be physically present,” commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch said.
A State Capitol Commission vote in July began the lengthy process for the proposal, which would move the busts of Forrest and Admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves from the Capitol to the state museum. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Historical Commission.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who changed positions to suggest moving Forrest’s bust to the museum, has made six recent commission appointments ahead of the meeting.
— The Associated Press
Black organizations file complaint against Boston
BOSTON — Several Black and Latino organizations filed a federal discrimination complaint against Boston on Wednesday alleging the city’s contracting system discriminates against minority-owned businesses.
The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Latino Network, and Amplify Latinx filed the complaint with the Department of Justice and Department of Transportation in response to a city study that found that from 2014 to 2019 only 1.2% of its nearly $2.2 billion worth of public contacts went to Black- and Latino-owned businesses.
“The stark racial disparities — over which the city has direct control — demonstrate deliberate and intentional discrimination against Black- and Latinx-owned businesses on the part of the city,” the organizations said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Mayor Marty Walsh, who has been tapped to be President Joe Biden’s labor secretary, said the city had not seen the complaint so they could not comment.
Walsh is expected to introduce measures to send more city contracts to businesses owned by people of color.
The complaint seeks “immediate federal intervention and oversight to compel the city to enact race-conscious measures to break down the discriminatory barriers to equitable contracting opportunities,” as well as a “community-driven remediation process.”
— The Associated Press
