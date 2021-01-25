Consultants cite racism in North Carolina fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Racism exists inside a North Carolina fire department, but a consulting group looking into allegations of discrimination by Black firefighters says it heard no complaints that the chief himself is racist.
The Charlotte-based WPR Consulting firm's 42-page report on the Winston-Salem Fire Department, based on conversations with more than 100 members of the department, was submitted to city leaders last week. It was prepared in response to a series of grievances filed by the department's Black firefighters in October alleging racism.
The Black firefighters formed a group, Omnibus, that called for Chief William "Trey" Mayo to be fired for failing to discipline white firefighters who, they said, have created a hostile work environment through in-person and social media comments.
"We are glad that the organization was able to come to the conclusion that racism does exist within the department," Omnibus leader Thomas Penn said. "We're excited about it."
The next move belongs to the city, Penn said, but Omnibus still insists on firing the chief and some of his captains.
"This festering wound needs to be cleaned out and that's what we're considering at this time, moving forward," Penn said.
Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne also praised the report's findings, as well as the participation of outside groups in the interview process.
"We do realize that we have work to do, and so, moving forward, we will start conducting training in the department in February," Dequenne said. "We'll be doing train-the-trainer sessions so that we can continue that work, not only in the department and after the consultants leave, but eventually city-wide."
The report found that both Black and white firefighters believe there is racism or discrimination in the department, while noting that some don't hold that view. It pins racial and cultural tensions in part on "the geographical demographics" of the employees, suggesting that Winston-Salem firefighters who live in rural areas outside the city aren't used to interacting with Black people.
As for the chief, a white man, the consultants said none of the more than 100 people interviewed in group sessions expressed a concern that he's racist.
Problems noted by the employees included discipline — they said the severity of penalties depends on the race of the person being reprimanded. Tensions also are driven by social media posts, which some perceived as First Amendment rights and others saw as racist. One female firefighter, for her part, said she had experienced gender discrimination.
The consulting firm called on the city to design and implement a plan encompassing diversity, equity and inclusion for all its employees. It said the fire department should increase awareness of diversity through employee engagement, and hold forums to hear community concerns. Officials also should strengthen the city's social media policy, the consultants said.
— The Associated Press
Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California
VENTURA, Calif. — The Los Angeles County sheriff's department has said three teens, who are Black, were wrongly detained at a Target store in Westlake Village during a grand theft investigation last week.
The teens — a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds — from Thousand Oaks were walking home Jan. 17 after attending church with friends when they decided to stop at Target to buy snacks, the Ventura County Star reported.
The teens said they were the victims of racial profiling by Target staff and county deputies.
One of the boys told the Star that he and his friends were unaware there was a shoplifting incident while they were in the store, where the suspects smashed through the glass in the electronics section and stole smartphones.
"We were being followed in the store by an employee who told us, 'Hey, I can't have you guys loitering,'" he said. He explained the group decided to leave but found the exit barricaded with shopping carts.
The teen said Target security staff did not let the teens leave despite other visitors exiting.
Three deputies then arrived and detained the teens at the front of the store, including handcuffing one and putting him in a police vehicle for up to 20 minutes before releasing him. Authorities later said they were identified as the suspects by the store's loss prevention officers.
Capt. Sal "Chuck" Becerra said in a statement on social media on Friday that the teens were released and an internal investigation found no evidence of excessive force.
Target issued a statement saying the company has apologized to the teenagers, fired one of the security team members involved and will require the store's employees to retake security and racial bias training.
The mother of the teen who was handcuffed has since retained attorney Toni Jaramilla to file a lawsuit alleging a violation of her son's civil rights. She disputes the deputies' account determining excessive force was not used.
"The way they were detained was very aggressive and beyond necessary for the situation," Jaramilla said.
— The Associated Press
Maine city's equality committee wants public safety comments
PORTLAND, Maine — A racial equality committee in Maine's largest city is taking comments about public safety until the middle of March.
Portland's Racial Equity Steering Committee is asking for the public's feedback about the intersection of public safety and racial equality. It's taking comments until March 15.
The committee held two public comment sessions in which it gathered feedback. City officials said they want to make sure residents who could not or did not attend the sessions are still able to comment.
The Portland City Council created the committee with a resolution it passed in July. City officials said its goals include "recommending changes, as necessary, to various policies, structures, and procedures related to public safety that may disproportionately impact Black people and other persons of color."
— The Associated Press
Virginia lags in reporting vaccine race and ethnicity data
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is lagging behind when it comes to tracking COVID-19 vaccinations by race and ethnicity compared to other states, according to public health data.
Virginia is one of only 17 states that were publicly reporting COVID-19 vaccination data by race and ethnicity as of last week, but the state's COVID-19 website indicates that race and ethnicity data has not been reported for more than half of the roughly 475,000 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Virginia public health officials have said they will distribute the vaccine equitably, but researchers say that goal will be difficult to achieve without accounting for demographic data.
Black and Latino workers make up nearly a third of the state's health care work force, but account for only about 17% of vaccinations with race and ethnicity data reported as of Sunday. Whites accounts for about 71% of vaccinations for which race and ethnicity have been recorded.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, whose 110 hospitals have doled out more than 230,000 vaccines, did not answer a query on whether doctors at hospitals are asking patients about race or ethnicity and instead referred questions to public health officials.
Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman Erin Beard said the agency will not require vaccinators to report some demographics like race and ethnicity because it could prevent a provider from reporting a shot given. Beard said that the more information needed to document a vaccine in the state's tracking system, the more likely the vaccine cannot be reported.
"VDH's goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, and we do not want to turn away any person because they did not provide supplementary data," Beard said.
While more than half of the reported vaccinations in Virginia do not include race or demographic data, the percentage is somewhat less in Delaware, with no such demographic data for 35% of doses administered. In Maryland, racial data is missing for about 6% of vaccinations administered, and ethnic data for about 13%. North Carolina, meanwhile, has recorded race and ethnicity data for all of its vaccinations, according to the state's vaccine website.
Nakeina Douglas-Glenn, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who specializes in race and social equity, said the lack of data collection in Virginia shows why mistrust in health care systems and government agencies is so ingrained.
Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey told lawmakers at a health committee meeting last week that he expects a "dramatic improvement" over the next two weeks and assured that Virginia is "walking the walk" in getting vaccines to historically discriminated-against groups.
— The Associated Press
NFL player honors NC woman killed by police in 2015
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black woman who was fatally shot by a North Carolina police officer nearly six years ago is one of nearly 90 people honored through an NFL program that recognizes victims of systemic racism and police violence.
The football league on Friday tweeted a picture of Janisha Fonville with the caption "Say Her Name: Janisha Fonville" and the hashtag #SayTheirStories.
When they announced the initiative in September, the NFL released a list of names, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, who would be featured on helmets and badges by NFL players and coaches. Each team decides who it will honor and how to display the names or initials during the season.
Fonville, who died in 2015, was honored by Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II. In their post on Friday, the NFL included a photo of Gurley wearing the helmet that bears her name.
Fonville, 20, was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who responded to a call at a Charlotte apartment on Feb. 18, 2015, The Charlotte Observer reported. The newspaper said Fonville's then-partner, Korneisha Banks, told officers outside the apartment that night that Fonville needed mental health treatment, had a knife and might hurt herself.
Police reported Fonville held a knife in the seconds before the shooting and lunged at two officers. Banks disputes this and says Fonville's hands were empty. Then-Police Chief Rodney Monroe said officers had ordered Fonville several times to drop the six- to eight-inch knife.
No charges were filed against Anthony Holzhauer, the officer who shot Fonville. Holzhauer's attorney, Michael Greene, previously said the officer felt "remorseful" but was justified in the shooting.
A prosecutor announced in April 2015 that it was not unlawful for Holzhauer "to use deadly force in the face of what he reasonably perceived to be an attack from a knife-wielding subject."
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.