Mom: White headmaster forced Black child to kneel
Trisha Paul had just picked up her 11-year-old son, Trayson, from his Catholic school in Long Island, N.Y., last month when he shared unsettling news.
Earlier that day, the school’s White headmaster had ordered Trayson, who is Black, to apologize to a teacher — while kneeling on the ground.
When Paul, 32, confronted headmaster John Holian of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School days later, Paul told The Washington Post, Holian admitted his role in the incident, and added that he’d been inspired by a Nigerian father who did the same to his son — a punishment Holian allegedly referred to as the “African and the Nigerian way.”
“When he finished telling this story, I was just on the phone baffled,” said Paul, who is Haitian American. “My child is not Nigerian. We don’t share the same cultures or beliefs. You’re assuming that because my child is Black that he must kneel down as well.”
On Friday, the school announced that Holian had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and condemned his actions.
Paul has hired an attorney and is unsure whether her son will return to school. She is demanding the headmaster step down and that the school implement racial sensitivity courses for its staff.
“As much as an apology would be great, I don’t think it would erase anything of the impact it’s had on my child,” she said.
— The Washington Post
Study looks at participation of Blacks in clinical trials
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A study being conducted in three Southern states is part of an effort to determine why more Black people aren’t involved in clinical trials involving lung cancer research.
The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, working with Augusta University in Georgia and Vanderbilt University’s medical center in Tennessee, will be part of a study to examine factors that prevent more Black people from participating in such programs.
Participation by U.S. cancer patients in clinical trials is low at around 8% in all, and the rate is still lower among racial and ethnic minority groups, a news release said. Yet the rate of lung cancer in Black men is about 30% higher than in white men, and African Americans are more likely to die from lung cancer than any other racial group.
The study will attempt to help researchers better understand barriers among African American patients in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Professor Monica Baskin said diversity in clinic trials is essential in finding treatments that are effective for everyone.
The center at UAB will receive a $350,000 grant from a Genentech fund that tries to reduce disparities in health care, the release said.
— The Associated Press
Jennifer Carroll Foy could be Va.’s first Black governor
Sunrise Movement, the progressive youth-led climate activist group, on Monday announced it is endorsing Jennifer Carroll Foy in the Virginia gubernatorial race.
If elected, Carroll Foy would be the first Black female governor in the United States.
In a statement, Sunrise said it believes that Carroll Foy, a former Virginia delegate, will be a leader “committed to investing in green energy production, bringing diverse, high paying jobs to every corner of the Commonwealth and passing a Virginia Green New Deal.”
But with less than three months until the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Carroll Foy is one of many in a crowded field — one that most notably includes former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the clear frontrunner. While McAuliffe faced no primary challenge eight years ago, he is now being pushed by younger, more liberal challengers to explain how a leader synonymous with the political establishment reflects the future of the commonwealth and not the politics of a bygone era.
As the mother of twin boys and a former foster parent, Carroll Foy said she believes that protecting the environment is one of the most important things for future generations. During her time in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2020, she was the chief co-patron of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which was signed into law last year. She also co-sponsored legislation to reward businesses and homeowners for investing in renewable energy.
In response to the endorsement, Carroll Foy says she has been “inspired by the hard work the Sunrise Movement has done to champion the fight for the clean, just, and equitable future Virginians deserve.”
The group also announced Monday its endorsement of Del. Sam Rasoul for Virginia lieutenant governor.
— CNN
Plan to reunite slave couple’s remains reaches roadblock
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Elizabeth Cross Black expected to be laid to rest beside her husband, Hade, with a place of honor among their white Anderson County owners.
But five years after his death, she wound up in the “Black ward” at a Knoxville hospital, alone and dying, too poor for life-sustaining medical care.
Her body was discarded in a Knox County field-turned-dump-site for the poor — no headstone, not even a marker on a map.
“There’s no way we’re going to be able to find her body,” Anderson County volunteer historian Leo York says. “There are no records. They just didn’t keep records [for the poor and enslaved]. I thought that was extremely sad.”
But, York told Knox News, he is undeterred in his effort to reunite Elizabeth and Hade.
“I found a headstone [in the Knox County Potter’s Field] on one grave from around the time of Elizabeth’s death,” York said.
York and a volunteer group of citizens and county commissioners are also continuing their effort to turn an overgrown plot of land from a forgotten burial site for American veterans and Anderson County slaves into a protected historical site.
— The Associated Press
Baltimore’s top prosecutor spent $1M on Florida homes
BALTIMORE — Records show that Baltimore’s top prosecutor has spent more than $1 million to buy two homes in Florida. The revelation comes at a time when her and her husband’s finances are under scrutiny during a criminal investigation.
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby. The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that a federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns dating back to 2014.
Mosby had closed on one of the properties, a condo on the Gulf of Mexico, days before her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund for her mounting attorneys’ fees.
An attorney for the couple, A. Scott Bolden, told the Sun that the purchase of the condo was “a nothing story.”
Marilyn Mosby has a salary of $238,772. Nick Mosby’s annual salary is $128,583.
Marilyn Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a broken neck while in police custody, triggering riots and protests. None of the officers were ever convicted.
— The Associated Press
