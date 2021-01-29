Kansas City settles lawsuit filed by Black firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will pay a Black firefighter $250,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed after being passed over for promotions in favor of white colleagues.
The City Council on Thursday approved the settlement for Stephen Seals, a battalion chief in the department. He sued in federal court in 2019, saying white colleagues were chosen over him for promotion to deputy chief several times. In one instance, then-Chief Gary Reese promoted a white firefighter without posting the position.
The lawsuit said Seals was discriminated against because of his age and race, and in retaliation for reporting previous discrimination, The Kansas City Star reported.
Attorney Athena Dickson said Seals plans to continue his firefighting career while helping to make the department a better place to work.
Fire department leaders are working to change the department after The Star published a series last year showing how city and fire officials tolerated racism and sexism in the department for decades.
— The Associated Press
VMI could alter honor court over racial disparity concerns
LEXINGTON, Va. — The interim superintendent for the Virginia Military Institute said he's considering changes to its student-run justice system over concerns that it expels Black students at a disproportionately high rate.
The Washington Post reported Friday that retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins is reviewing the system following the newspaper's reporting and concerns voiced by a vocal group of prominent VMI graduates.
Wins was appointed VMI's first Black leader amid a state-ordered investigation into racism at the nation's oldest state-supported military college. He told the Post that he's considering a requirement that student juries must be unanimous before convicting a cadet. He's also considering barring the student-run court from naming an expelled cadet during "drum-out" ceremonies to the entire 1,700-member corps.
VMI's Honor Court investigates anyone suspected of a violating a code that mandates that "a cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, nor tolerate those who do."
The Post recently found that Black cadets represented about 43 percent of expulsions, even though they made up about 6 percent of the student body. Students of color made up about 54 percent of expulsions even though they constituted about 21 percent of VMI's population.
"I think the system requires a review," Wins said. "You want to make sure that the system, as it was intended to operate, has not kind of fallen off path, or deviated or strayed from its overall objectives and its intent."
— The Associated Press
Seattle ordered to pay $82K to BLM lawyers
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has been ordered to pay nearly $82,000 to attorneys for Black Lives Matter to cover their fees and costs in pursuing contempt-of-court violations against the Seattle Police Department.
The contempt violations were for the improper use of pepper spray and blast balls by police against peaceful protesters after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, The Seattle Times reported.
The amount by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ordered was much less than the nearly $264,000 in fees and costs sought by lawyers for BLM-Seattle and King County after Jones found police had violated his injunction prohibiting unnecessary force.
Jones did not place "coercive sanctions" against the city, sought by BLM, which would have required Seattle officers to provide BLM with use-of-force reports within days of every incident in which an officer uses force against a protester. The judge found those kinds of sanctions were not appropriate in this case.
The judge also rejected the city's efforts to have him reconsider his contempt finding.
"We are pleased that the Court rejected the City's misguided attempt to reverse the Court's contempt finding, and that the Court issued sanctions against the City," said David Perez, one of the lawyers representing Black Lives Matter. "Our goal is to ensure greater safety for protesters through compliance with the Court's orders, and this decision will help in that regard."
— The Associated Press
Cemetery changes contract after deputy denied burial
The board of a small Louisiana cemetery that denied burial to a Black sheriff's deputy held an emergency meeting Thursday and removed a whites-only provision from its sales contracts.
"When that meeting was over it was like a weight lifted off of me," H. Creig Vizena, board president for Oaklin Springs Cemetery in southwest Louisiana, said Thursday night.
He said he was stunned and ashamed to learn two days earlier that the family of Allen Parish Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Semien, who died Sunday, had been told that he could not be buried at the cemetery near Oberlin because he was African American.
"It's horrible," Vizena told The Associated Press on Thursday morning. He said the board members removed the word "white" from a contract stipulation conveying "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings."
"It took more time to keep up with the Roberts Rules of Order" than it did to make the change, he said.
Karla Semien of Oberlin wrote Tuesday on Facebook that a woman at the cemetery had told her that her husband could not be buried there because it was for whites only.
— The Associated Press
Man whose arrest sparked protest receives probation
MADISON, Wis. — A Black man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in Madison, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to two years of probation and time served on a federal extortion charge.
Devonere Johnson, 29, was accused of threatening to destroy a downtown business on June 22, during a period of unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Johnson pleaded guilty to the extortion charge in November and was sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Johnson threatened to break the windows at one restaurant unless the owner sent him money through Venmo. At another restaurant, Johnson and two others demanded free food and said they would bring hundreds of protestors to burn down the business. Parts of the incidents were captured on security video.
Johnson's arrest on June 23 sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, there was an attempt to burn the City-County Building and a state senator was assaulted.
"I just want to say that it's been a process for me," Johnson told U.S. District Judge William Conley Wednesday during a hearing held by video conference. "I can generally say that usually, these types of situations are negative but I definitely try to find some type of positivity and continue to spread love and consciousness moving forward."
— The Associated Press
Dearborn to remove name of former mayor from ballroom
DEARBORN, Mich. — Elected officials in a Detroit suburb are trying to wipe away part of the community's segregationist past by removing the name of its longest-serving mayor from a civic center ballroom.
The action Tuesday by the Dearborn City Council is the latest move to separate the city from Orville Hubbard's political legacy, which included efforts to keep Black families from moving into the then-mostly white community.
Hubbard, who was white, was mayor from 1942 to 1977. He died in 1982.
"Dearborn is proactively looking to demonstrate inclusivity and a welcoming approach to everything we do, and that's important to me," Councilwoman Erin Byrnes said prior to Tuesday's vote. "In that sense, any name that we choose to put in a place of honor or allow to stay in a place of honor needs to be inclusive and welcoming."
The ballroom is located within Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.
Wayne County Circuit Judge Susan Hubbard said her grandfather was committed and kind to people.
— The Associated Press
Republicans on education board attack social studies plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican members of the State Board of Education charged at a meeting that proposed social studies standards are "anti-American" and will teach North Carolina public school students that the nation is oppressive and racist.
The board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Several GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, noted how he's the state's first Black lieutenant governor and that the U.S. previously had elected a Black president. He said the standards would inaccurately teach that the nation is a racist.
"The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist," Robinson said. "In fact, it is not racist at all."
State board member Amy White said North Carolina social studies teachers should be telling students that America is the greatest nation on Earth. She blamed the news media for promoting an anti-American viewpoint.
"While I think some of the revisions have been helpful, I still see an agenda that is anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-democracy," said White, who was appointed by former GOP Gov. Pat McCrory. She is a former social studies teacher.
Board members appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the board's advisors were more supportive of the new standards. The state board is scheduled to vote on the standards next week.
"By having these standards, that means that every one of our kids in every classroom in North Carolina is going to get the same standardized social studies education with those multiple viewpoints and those multiple perspectives included," said Maureen Stover, a board advisor and 2020 North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
Stover, who teaches in Cumberland County, was named Wednesday one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced in the spring.
The state board periodically reviews and revises the standards used in different subjects. North Carolina is consolidating U.S. history in high school from two courses into one class to make room for a new personal finance course required by state lawmakers.
The latest standards have gone through multiple drafts, including an earlier one that would have had third-grade students study how monuments such as Confederate statues are valued by their community.
— The Associated Press
