Utah parents drop Black history opt out request
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests.
Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional, the Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.
“We regret that after receiving requests, an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration,” a statement from Academy Director Micah Hirokawa and the school’s board of directors said.
“We are grateful that families that initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences and at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option,” the statement said.
School officials said a few families requested the exemption from the instruction, but declined to say how many or specify the reasons given.
Betty Sawyer, head of the Ogden chapter of the NAACP, said she contacted the school Saturday morning about the decision to make Black History Month curriculum optional.
Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that only three of the academy’s 322 students are Black, while 70% are white.
Hirokawa wrote on the school’s Facebook page Friday that he “reluctantly” issued a letter explaining families are allowed “to exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school.”
The Facebook page appeared to have been removed Saturday.
In future, the school plans to handle parental concerns on an individual basis, Hirokawa said.
Discussions held with the parents will not result in a change to the Black History Month curriculum, which is based on Black history instruction using state social studies standards, Hirokawa said.
Hirokawa, who is of Asian decent, said the social media post went against his personal beliefs as the great-grandson of people sent to a Japanese internment camp.
“I personally see a lot of value in teaching our children about the mistreatment, challenges and obstacles that people of color in our Nation have had to endure and what we can do today to ensure that such wrongs don’t continue,” Hirokawa said.
— The Associated Press
NYC officer disciplined for “politically oriented patch”NEW YORK — New York City police said Saturday that they have disciplined an officer who wore a “politically oriented patch” after a video on social media showed an on-duty sergeant wearing a “Trump — Make Enforcement Great Again 2020” patch at a protest.
The patch, which features a stylized skull emblem originating with the Marvel Comics character The Punisher, was spotted Friday night on a sergeant at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.
The unidentified officer also wore a second patch featuring the skull symbol popular with some police officers. Both skulls were tweaked to sport the former president’s distinctive hair style.
“We are aware of a video showing one of our members wearing a politically oriented patch,” the New York Police Department said in a statement. “The officer has already received an initial discipline. A further investigation is ongoing.”
Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted separately: “Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs.”
Police did not release any further information.
— The Associated Press
Mural unveiled in Houston honoring George Floyd
HOUSTON — A street mural honoring George Floyd was unveiled Saturday in Houston along two blocks of the street that passes in front of Jack Yates High School, where Floyd was a student.
Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground under a white officer’s knee helped spark summer long protests against police brutality.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called the mural “another public statement that the life and death of George Floyd is not in vain.”
The mural is to spell out “Black Lives Matter” with Floyd’s high school football jersey and the school mascot at either end.
The mural was commissioned by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Society for Change and a non-profit social activism organization formed by Floyd’s former high school football teammates called 88 C.H.U.M.P.
— The Associated Press
Massacre commemoration to be virtual
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The commemoration of South Carolina’s deadliest day during the civil rights movement will be virtual this year.
The organizers of the Orangeburg Massacre remembrance typically want as much public attention as possible so history won’t forget the three Black South Carolina State University students killed on Feb. 8, 1968 when state troopers opened fire on protestors opposed to a segregated bowling alley.
But because of COVID-19, the university said the wreath laying and memorial flame lighting ceremonies Monday at the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza will be on Zoom.
Attorney and state Rep. Justin Bamberg will be the guest speaker.
Seventeen-year-old Delano Middleton and 19-year-olds Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond were killed and 28 others hurt in the shooting that became known as the Orangeburg Massacre.
South Carolina State University students and others had spent three days protesting an Orangeburg bowling alley that would not allow Blacks to bowl before troopers fired.
Federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against nine troopers, but all were found not guilty.
— The Associated Press
Louisville officer demoted for ignoring ordersLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police major who was in charge of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been demoted for ignoring an order to stay out of investigations, The Courier-Journal reported.
On Jan. 19, the same day she was sworn in, new Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields informed Kimberly Burbrink in a letter that she had been found in violation of “obedience to orders.” Burbrink was demoted to lieutenant and moved to another division.
Burbrink had been under investigation for her actions in the Taylor case. A July investigative summary written by Sgt. Jason Vance of the Public Integrity Unit said Burbrink was allowed to attend a May video call about the case, during which she asked “pointed questions” and “took opposition with investigators.” Days later, Burbrink told Vance she had updated the officers being investigated about the case — possibly giving the subjects of the investigation inside knowledge of the investigators’ findings.
In a statement, Chief Shields said she feels confident in Burbrink’s ability to continue to serve the community.
Taylor was fatally shot March 13 by Louisville officers carrying a narcotics warrant based on the suspicion that an ex-boyfriend might have used her apartment to stash drugs or cash. None were found in her home.
— The Associated Press
Police sponsors training to fight hate crimes
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A police department in South Carolina is sponsoring training for officers and prosecutors on hate investigation and prevention.
Charleston Police said the daylong training event Friday will include how to assure evidence of hate crimes are obtained and saved and how prosecutors and police can work together because steps taken early aid successful hate crime prosecution.
The program will also show how police can develop stronger ties with African American and LGBTQ communities who are the most frequent hate crime targets.
Presenters at Friday’s event include Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was struck and killed by a car that sped into demonstrators protesting a racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and by the family of Matthew Shepard, a Wyoming student who authorities said was killed because he was gay in 1998.
The Matthew Shepard Foundation is one of the partners in Friday’s training.
— The Associated Press
Louisiana activist charged after grilling near mayor’s home
LAFAYETTE, La. — A Louisiana prosecutor has brought charges against an activist who grilled hot dogs and hamburgers near the mayor’s home during last summer’s protests against racial injustice.
Tara Fogleman will plead not guilty next week to misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing a public passage in Lafayette Parish, attorney Marcus Allen said Friday.
Fogleman, who is white but has Black children and lives in the predominantly African American north side of town, was arrested in August. At the time, many in Lafayette were protesting the death of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man shot by police outside a convenience store, and the city’s decision to close four recreation centers on the north side of Lafayette.
She told news outlets after she was released that she was trying to reach out to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who she said had been ignoring people from the north side and neither referred to Pellerin by name nor offered condolences to Pellerin’s mother.
Allen told news outlets that he and his client were both surprised that the district attorney brought the charges.
“I think you have a bigger fish to fry. A lot bigger fish to fry with the Pellerin case. This is ancillary stuff,” Allen told KATC-TV.
“I hope that at the end of the day we’re able to walk away with this thing, with some lesson, and that both sides can walk away amicably,” he told The Advertiser. “And I think we can.”
Fogleman told news media after her release that she set up the grill hoping Guillory would come out and talk with her over a meal.
The grill was not in front of Guillory’s house but on the street between his house and a neighbor’s, she told KATC-TV.
“I would not call it a protest. I would call it reaching out. He is uncomfortable in our neighborhood. I decided to meet him where he is comfortable,” she said in August.
Instead, she was arrested.
“My family felt civil unrest. Members from the community came to my house. My wife and children had to witness that,” Guillory told news media in August.
— The Associated Press
