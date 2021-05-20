Mayor will interview with reporters of color
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago.
“I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many,” Lightfoot, who is Black, tweeted, also issuing a detailed letter to City Hall reporters on her decision. “That isn’t just in City Hall. It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American.”
While the move isn’t unprecedented in recent years, it drew fierce scrutiny among the city’s press corps and beyond with members of the media quickly taking Lightfoot to task for her decision.
Lightfoot’s choice was made public late Tuesday when longtime WMAQ-TV political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, who is white, tweeted about it — a post that drew more than 5,000 comments. Some praised the mayor, while others were angry.
— The Associated Press
Netflix airs new series on Black cooking
The first time I ate an oyster, I was newly out of college, at a mixer on Wall Street with mostly white professionals. I didn’t know how to eat one-having never been taught or seen someone do it-but I wanted to show that I was cultured.
I was taken back to that moment while watching Netflix’s newest documentary, High on the Hog, available starting on May 26. The show reveals that Black folks were purveyors of oysters, helping elevate the mollusc’s status centuries ago-right there on Wall Street-to the high-class fare it is today. A lack of knowledge about this history had made me feel out of my element back in that moment.
Thomas Downing, a free Black man, recognized the insatiable appetite for the shellfish. He opened an upscale restaurant that was frequented by white bankers, attorneys, and politicians. At the time, most Black Americans were in bondage, cooking, harvesting, and making this nation the wealthiest on Earth. Yet here was Downing, making his own contribution to America’s bountiful pantry, all the while harboring runaway slaves below his ritzy restaurant.
In this four-part series, Downing’s story is just one of an array of anecdotes about Black farmers, chefs, restaurateurs, and caterers. It’s used to argue that Black Americans were integral to making high-quality, coveted cuisine. It also lays out how this oppressed group of people-given scraps without a second thought-often used food as an avenue to express freedom, show resistance, and share love, even in the most challenging circumstances.
— Bloomberg
Oklahoma AG opposes teaching of race theory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined with 19 other state attorneys general opposed to new federal rules regarding the teaching of critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project.”
In a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Education, the group said they oppose a department rule prioritizing grants for schools teaching critical race theory and the “1619 Project.”
“America is not a fundamentally racist country,” Hunter said in a statement. “And encouraging more racism and discrimination is not the solution to racism.”
Critical race theory seeks to highlight how historical inequities and racism continue to shape public policy and social conditions today. The “1619 Project” by The New York Times examines the legacy of slavery and racism in American history.
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law this year that prohibits teaching some critical race theory concepts in public schools. After his signing of the bill, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission booted Stitt from his role on the panel.
— The Associated Press
McDonald’s spends more with minority-owned media
McDonald’s USA announced Thursday new investments to further reflect its diverse customers, crew members and communities in its marketing.
Over the next four years, the company and owner/operators are accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, McDonald’s said in a statement.
McDonald’s total investment in diverse-owned partners — including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms — will more than double, moving from 4% to 10% of national advertising spend between 2021 and 2024. Spend with Black-owned properties, specifically, will increase from 2% to 5% of national advertising spend over this time period.
Additionally, McDonald’s will forge new multi-year partnerships with diverse-owned media companies. This longer-term funding will help bolster individual businesses, strengthen the broader marketing supply chain, and support inclusive, authentic storytelling between McDonald’s brand and diverse customers.
— The Washington Informer
5 women sue Amazon for race, gender discrimination
SEATTLE — Five women, current and former Amazon employees, separately sued the e-commerce giant Wednesday, alleging race and gender discrimination, and accusing their managers of retaliation after they raised complaints.
One suit, filed by Diana Cuervo, former manager in delivery operations at an Amazon facility in Everett, Wash., alleges that her manager used racial epithets, once saying, “Latins suck.” Cuervo claims the company fired her after she complained about discrimination and harassment.
In another suit, Emily Sousa, who works as a shift manager at an Amazon facility in Harleysville, Penn., alleged a manager compared her to an adult-film star, and accused her supervisor of asking her to spend time with him outside work. Sousa claims she was demoted after rebuffing his advances.
Two of the fives suits were filed in a Seattle federal court, and the others were filed in Arizona, California and Delaware. The suits were all filed by Widgor LLP, the same New York law firm that represented Charlotte Newman, a senior manager at Amazon who sued the company in March over race and gender discrimination claims.
In a statement, Amazon spokeswoman Jaci Anderson disputed the claims in all five of the new lawsuits
— The Washington Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.