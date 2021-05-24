2 reporters at protest over Black man’s death arrested
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
The two journalists who were arrested Wednesday night work for the USA Today Network, according to news outlets.
William Ramsey, executive editor for USA TODAY Network’s Southeast Central region, identified the journalists as reporters Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler. Ramsey tweeted they were released about 10:45 p.m.
Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe did not immediately return a phone call and email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the incident.
Both reporters were wearing bright yellow vests that say “News Media.” A video that Nagaishi posted on Twitter showed that they told police several times they were journalists who were covering the event for USA Today and The News Leader of Staunton, Virginia.
— The Associated Press
Charleston church
shooter argues appeal
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned.
Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof’s case, is not part of the panel.
In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.
In a lengthy brief, Roof’s attorneys argue that an appellate court should vacate Roof’s convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a “proper competency evaluation.”
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial, and one before its sentencing phase, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that portion of the trial. His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that “every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real.”
— The Associated Press
Alabama’s Black artists
celebrated in exhibit
Visual artist Sydney Foster never knew how many Black artists from Alabama were “within reach” until she participated in last month’s 38th Magic City Art Connection (MCAC) held at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark.
“Being an African American artist and being [at the MCAC] felt surreal because I hadn’t really tapped into the Birmingham arena of art,” she said. “It was a good feeling to be part of it and have my art showcased. … It was a big deal.”
Foster, 26, a photographer based in Montgomery, Alabama, was one of about 14 artists featured as part of the MCAC Special Exhibition — “Within Reach: Celebrated Black Alabama Artists,” an event that showcased accomplishments by Black artists who have helped created a solid arts legacy in the region.
The exhibition was organized by Birmingham artist Dan Bynum of the Alabama Power Corporate Art Collection.
Foster said it’s important to have a light shined on Black artists because “it gives an opportunity to showcase our work, and we don’t know who is going to come to these shows,” she said.
— The Birmingham Times
Ex-officer who beat Black
man gets 6 years in prison
A federal court judge on Friday sentenced a former St. Paul, Minn., police officer to six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a civil rights violation for beating an unarmed Black man who was mistaken for a suspect nearly five years ago.
A federal jury in 2019 convicted former St. Paul officer Brett Palkowitsch of using excessive force against an unarmed civilian after he brutally kicked and severely injured Frank Amal Baker and let a police dog maul him.
According to court records, Palkowitsch testified he “firmly believed” the person on the ground matching the description was in fact the person who was seen with a weapon and that he had “acted under the assumption” that the person being bitten by the dog had a weapon on him.
The police found no gun at the scene and no evidence that Baker, a 52-year-old grandfather who lived in the neighborhood, had been involved in any fight, the statement said.
— The Washington Post
Care guide aims to bridge service gaps in Black communities
A Virginia nonprofit recently updated its guide that aims to give Blacks better access to hospice and palliative care, making the first revision to the guide since 2007.
The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s “Black and African-American Outreach Guide” highlights disparities in Black communities and standard practices of outreach, according to fellow nonprofit Goodwin House Inc., which worked with NHPCO on the update.
“I was honored to collaborate with the NHPCO’s Diversity Advisory Council to update the Black and African-American Outreach Guide to provide health care organizations around the country with the tools to become more inclusive,” said Arion Lillard-Green, Goodwin House hospice spiritual counselor and co-author of the revision. “The guide will help organizations facilitate conversations and help more minority populations access and benefit from palliative care and hospice services.”
The updated guide, which additionally focuses on hospice services, palliative care and instruction on outreach to Black and African American media outlets, says that only 8.2% of the 1.49 million Medicare beneficiaries who received hospice care were Black.
— The Washington Informer
SC woman guilty of shooting Black man while yelling epithets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was convicted of shooting into her African American and Mexican neighbors’ homes while shouting racial epithets, prompting the sheriff on the case to say the state needs a hate crimes law.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told The State newspaper that such a law would have let the judge enhance the 20-year sentence given to Mandy Fortson after a jury on Friday found her guilty of attempted murder and other charges.
Prosecutors said Fortson went into her backyard in 2017 and shot at two of her neighbors’ homes — an apartment with an African American family and a house with a Mexican family — while children were inside both dwellings.
An African American man was struck by the bullets in the wrist and the hip, 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said. No one was physically injured in the other home, though the family’s children remain traumatized, Gipson added.
Gipson told the newspaper that if a hate crimes law existed, he would have prosecuted Fortson under it.
South Carolina is one of only three states without such a law. Legislators are considering a bill that would allow prosecutors to ask a jury to recommend extra punishment for a violent crime motivated by the victim’s race, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or physical or mental disability.
— The Associated Press
