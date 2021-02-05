Fired officer in Taylor case wants trial venue moved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville police officer facing criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor raid said his trial can’t be held in Louisville because of publicity about the case, news outlets report.
Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for firing his weapon into Taylor’s apartment the night she died. Officials have said that none of his shots struck Taylor, but he was charged for endangering Taylor’s neighbors.
In a motion filed this week, Hankison’s attorney argues that a jury pool in Louisville would be “irreparably prejudiced and biased,” making a fair trial difficult or even impossible, The Courier Journal reported.
The police shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, received national coverage throughout the summer and fall of last year. Hankison’s filing also cites billboards purchased by Oprah Winfrey that were placed around Louisville and continuous protests in the city as evidence of the media exposure.
The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case against Hankison. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the proposed venue change but said the office will file a response with the courts.
Hankison’s trial on three counts of wanton endangerment is set for Aug. 31.
Hankison and two other officers fired 32 shots into Taylor’s home during the March 13 raid after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at the officers. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know police were at the door and he thought an intruder was breaking in. Two other officers who fired their guns were not charged but one of them, Myles Cosgrove, has also been dismissed from the department.
— The Associated Press
Legislative leaders decry racist language by witnessMONTPELIER, Vt. — The leaders of the Vermont Senate decried Thursday what is being described as racist language that was used by a witness during a break in an online committee meeting.
In a statement, Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said the witness made the comments when all committee members and staff were away from their computers.
“This language is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Balint said. “The legislature must be a venue that welcomes and supports the participation of all, and language that traumatizes people of color cannot stand.”
The comments were recorded during a Wednesday hearing of the Senate Transportation Committee, which was being conducted online.
Balint said she would work to have the comments removed from the footage while retaining them for transparency and accountability.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said the witness, an employee of a consultant working for the Agency of Transportation, has been terminated by his employer, a decision she supports.
“This behavior has no place in Vermont, and I stand with state leadership in condemning this incident and calling for accountability,” Gray said in a statement.
— The Associated Press
Prosecutors ask to reinstate charge in Floyd deathMINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to reinstate a third-degree murder count against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, saying an appellate court decision from earlier this week sets legal precedent that shows the count is appropriate.
Derek Chauvin faces trial in March on one count of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Last October, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed a third-degree murder charge, saying that in order to prove that count, prosecutors would have to show Chauvin’s intentional conduct was “eminently dangerous to others” and not specifically directed at Floyd.
But on Monday, a three-judge panel from the state Court of Appeals came to a different conclusion when it upheld the third-degree murder conviction against former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who is serving a 12 1/2-year sentence for the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault. In the Noor decision, the panel ruled that a third-degree murder conviction can be sustained even if the action that caused a death was directed at one person.
“Because the decision in Noor is precedential and now provides this Court with clear guidance regarding the elements of third-degree murder, the State respectfully requests that the Court reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin or, in the alternative, that it permit the State to file an amended complaint that includes this third-degree murder charge,” prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors said the appeals court has “clarified the law” and rejected the reasoning Cahill used when he dismissed the third-degree murder count against Chauvin. They also said the appeals court decision can be applied beyond the Noor case.
The appeals court decision may not be final — Noor’s attorney plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review it, but an appeal is not automatic and the Supreme Court could decline to consider it.
Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter and are scheduled to face trial in August.
Prosecutors also want to add a charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder to the other former officers’ cases.
Susan Gaertner, a former prosecutor, said from a strategic standpoint it’s not surprising that prosecutors would want to reinstate the third-degree murder charge, but getting it back into the case might add unnecessary complexity.
“Going into a trial, no matter how well-prepared you are, you have to leave room for surprises or twists and turns of how the evidence ends up. So to have multiple theories that you can rely on can be helpful,” she said. But, since the third-degree murder charge contains confusing language, it can be difficult for jurors to wrap their heads around.
— The Associated Press
KKK member pleads guilty to driving into crowdRICHMOND, Va. — A member of the Ku Klux Klan has pleaded guilty to charges that he drove his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assault. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of destruction of property and hit and run.
Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail.
Rogers was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August. But he appealed that conviction.
Rogers drove through the crowd last summer in Henrico County. No one was seriously injured. He struck at least two people, driving over a man’s toe and hitting one woman twice who stepped in front of the truck.
Before he was arrested, Rogers boasted about the incident on social media.
“This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest,” he said on a Facebook live video played in court. “They started scattering like (expletive) cockroaches. ... It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”
Rogers’ attorney, George Townsend, said Rogers is a member of the KKK.
“He was born into it,” Townsend told the judge. “That was never hidden.”
Townsend said he plans to present mitigating evidence at Tuesday’s sentencing. But he offered a brief defense of his client in court on Thursday.
“The only people that made contact with the truck were those who put themselves in front of the truck,” he said.
— The Associated Press
Spink’s name stripped from Hall of Fame award over racism
NEW YORK — The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has voted to remove the name of J.G. Taylor Spink, former publisher of The Sporting News, from the award given annually by baseball’s Hall of Fame for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.
The BBWAA said Friday that 325 of 334 voters, 97%, had voted to remove the name following research into racism by Spink. The award voted on annually by BBWAA members will now be known as the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.
Spink was publisher of The Sporting News from 1914 until he died in 1962.
— The Associated Press
Fed survey shows ‘stark’ race gap in credit health of small firms
Minority-owned U.S. small businesses reported much weaker financial conditions than the average in a survey from the Federal Reserve, which highlighted “stark differences by race and ethnicity” in the face of the pandemic crisis.
Overall, 88% of firms with fewer than 500 employees said that sales were still below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Small Business Credit Survey released by the Fed on Wednesday. Firms owned by Asian, Black or Latino Americans were more likely to report “fair” or “poor” financial conditions and least likely to receive the amount of funding they sought, according to the report.
The survey was conducted in September and October, before a spike in covid-19 infections led to activity restrictions across the country later in the year. It captures how broad the impact has been on small businesses financial health, with 95% reporting being hit by the crisis. While many of their larger counterparts benefited from a surging stock market and easy corporate credit, more than half of small-firm owners reported using personal funds to cover business expenses.
Nearly one-third of the firms that reported below-normal sales said their chances of survival would be at least somewhat unlikely without further government relief. Since the survey was conducted, Congress passed another round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small firms, which reopened last month with $284 billion in funding. As of Jan. 31, about 891,000 loans worth about $73 billion had been approved.
Outside of PPP and other government relief programs, access to capital has become harder as a result of the health crisis. The situation got even worse along racial lines. About 37% of respondents said they received all the non-emergency financing they asked for, down from 51% in the 2019 survey. And only 13% of Black-owned firms reported getting the full amount they sought.
The crisis exacerbated inequalities in access to capital, according to Fed officials who worked on the report. Minority business owners are less likely to have strong relationships with lenders than their White counterparts, which likely further impacted their ability to get credit when business conditions worsened at the onset of the pandemic.
Black business owners cited credit availability as a top concern for the next 12 months, while Asian and Hispanic owners said demand was the most important challenge in the coming year. Overall, 57% of the firms said their financial conditions were “fair” or “poor.” The figures for minority-owned firms were higher: 79% for Asian-, 77% for Black- and 66% for Latino-owned firms.
The number of firms with more than $100,000 in debt, excluding PPP forgivable loans, rose to 44% in 2020 from 31% the previous year.
The survey reached firms in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and included 9,693 businesses with employees.
— The Washington Post
