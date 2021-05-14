Columbus, Ohio, agrees to pay $10M to Andre Hill's family
The city of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to pay a record $10 million settlement to the family Andre Hill, a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer.
The settlement, the highest amount the city has ever agreed to pay, will be voted on by the City Council on Monday, City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement announcing the settlement.
The city, as part of the settlement, also agreed to rename a municipal gym after Hill.
In a statement, the Hill family and their legal team, led by attorney Ben Crump, thanked the city and its leaders "for doing the right thing" in agreeing to the settlement and the renaming of the gym.
"Now all those involved can begin to heal," the statement said.
— CNN
Black colonel takes command of key Marine brigade
WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps on Tuesday put a Black colonel in charge of one of its key fighting brigades, the latest in a series of steps that positions the Marine, Col. Anthony Henderson, for future elevation to senior leadership positions.
Henderson, whose previously announced promotion to brigadier general will take effect in July, took command of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. “If anyone has a doubt” about what the group is, he said in accepting his new command, “it is intended to be ready. It is not here as a training tool or as an exercise tool. It is a fighting force.”
A change-of-command ceremony for a Marine brigade is not typically the stuff of news reports. But Henderson’s new command signals a commitment to providing him with a frontline opportunity to continue to rise through the ranks. And it comes as the Pentagon — and particularly the Marine Corps — is grappling with issues of race and the low number of African American Marines in top leadership positions.
Only 25 African Americans have reached general in any form in the Marine Corps, and only one other — Brig. Gen. Calvert L. Worth — is currently an active-duty infantry general, a group from which the Corps draws much of its senior leadership.
— The New York Times
Sheriff's office releases video of a mentally ill Black man's death
Authorities in South Carolina have released new footage showing how a mentally ill Black man died while sheriff's deputies forcibly removed him from a jail cell earlier this year.
Jamal Sutherland died at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on Jan. 5, 2021, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. Footage shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing Sutherland multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bond hearing.
Sutherland was pronounced dead after attempts by medical staff at the facility to save his life, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office at the time.
The footage — including jail surveillance footage and body camera videos — was released Thursday night at the request of Sutherland's family, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday night.
Family attorney Mark A. Peper said the family would endeavor to answer Sutherland's last question: "What is the meaning of this?"
Sutherland's death comes at a time when law enforcement are under increased scrutiny for their use of force, particularly against Black people and other people of color, in addition to encounters with people in the midst of mental health episodes.
— CNN
NAACP begins program updating Black America on COVID
BALTIMORE — With the country showing increasing signs of reopening each day, the tendency exists among some to forget the most devastating impacts of COVID-19. In many of our most vulnerable communities, the battle against the disease continues to rage on as Americans contend with not just high infection rates, but also the pandemic’s long-term health implications and unprecedented economic setbacks.
The NAACP, the nation’s largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization, in seeking to ensure that our communities continue to stay informed and get the facts they need to make best decisions for their families and communities, today announced the creation and launch of an essential and exciting new national initiative, ‘COVID. KNOW MORE.’ The campaign, which kicked off Thursday morning, has been conceived with the intent of providing to Black Americans the most comprehensive suite of relevant information and resources on COVID-19 available, curated specifically for them.
The mainstay of the NAACP’s ‘COVID. KNOW MORE’ effort is a now live, multifaceted online information hub housing a broad array of features designed to empower African Americans’ decision-making as they navigate the pandemic—at their own convenience. The hub, which can be accessed at naacp.org/covidknowmore, stands as one user-friendly, central place for individuals, community groups, partners and NAACP branches alike to find the latest news and information, research, resources, science-based guidance and updates from medical experts. The platform further reinforces the NAACP as the most visible and trusted resource for African Americans on the health crisis.
— The Washington Informer
Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Lawyers for relatives of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by deputies, said Tuesday that body camera videos show that he didn’t strike them with his car before they opened fire, contradicting a local prosecutor.
Chance Lynch, a lawyer who viewed the footage in private with Brown’s family, said Brown was sitting in his stationary car with his hands on the wheel when the first of numerous shots was fired. Family members had previously seen about 20 seconds of the video but were shown approximately 18 minutes on Tuesday under a judge’s order.
The family’s lawyers say the footage contradicts statements by the local district attorney, who said in court that deputies didn’t start firing until after Brown’s vehicle struck them twice. Lynch’s description aligns with what another family attorney said after seeing the shorter clip.
Lynch, who described the shooting as “unconstitutional” and “unjustified,” said body camera footage of the shooting’s aftermath shows that deputies found no weapons on Brown.
“My father did not deserve to die at all,” his son Jha’rod Ferebee told reporters after watching the footage. “He did not deserve to get killed in any way, shape or form. He did not pose any threat at all.”
— The Associated Press
Activists want answers after Black baby killed
JACKSON, Miss. — Officials have not yet said who is responsible for the shot that killed a 3-month-old baby when his father died in a shootout with police on a highway last week in Mississippi.
Activists with Black Lives Matter Mississippi are calling for the release of police body camera footage of what happened May 3 near Biloxi. Investigators won’t say whether any officers were wearing body cameras at the time.
A group gathered Sunday by Interstate 10, near the site of the shooting, to pay tribute to the life of infant La’Mello Parker and two people who were killed earlier May 3. Authorities said Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew Brandon Parker, 26, were killed by La’Mello’s father, Eric Derrell Smith, in a domestic dispute, leading to the police chase and standoff in which Smith and the baby were killed.
“We want to have a coherent, truthful conversation about what happened and how this could have been avoided. Period,” Anastassia Doctor, a Black Lives Matter Mississippi board member and Army veteran, told The Associated Press Monday.
Biloxi police are investigating because none of that department’s officers were involved. Biloxi Police Major Chris DeBack said Monday that he had no other details to release while the matter is still under investigation — including whether any officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.
— The Associated Press
Warnock under pressure to meet promises to Black farmers
BYROMVILLE, Ga. — The crowd that thronged U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock as he arrived in Middle Georgia represented a cross section of the state's agriculture industry: They harvested cotton and corn, tended pecan trees and timberland, raised chickens and cows.
But two things tied the dozens gathered amid the tidy rows of crops at Jibb's Vineyards on a cool recent morning. They were all Black farmers trying to navigate the pandemic-stricken landscape. And they were all tired of waiting for long-promised federal aid to ease generations of systemic inequality.
Lucius Abrams said as much as he spoke to the gathering of growers from all corners of the state. They have heard the vows before from other politicians and bureaucrats about federal aid that never came. Simply put, the Waynesboro farmer said, they had good reason to feel snake-bitten.
"If you go stick your hand in a hole and the rattlesnake bites it a first time, then you go back in a second time and stick your hand in and he bites you again, what you think he'll do a third time?"
Such is the challenge facing Warnock as he tries to live up to expectations after a runoff victory that made him the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history — and made him one of the top Republican targets in the 2022 election.
— The New York Times
Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district.
Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after "collaborative conversations with the district," Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave almost two months.
Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar said Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district's school board show Johnson will resign from that job next summer.
Johnson's resignation comes after records showed outside investigators had advised Mountain View to address an "undeniable perception" of favoritism among school staff and that it needed to "educate" staff on racist language.
Johnson faced a second investigation after he sent a staff-wide email in April dismissing the allegations in the first investigation as not credible. The district could not provide an update this week on the status of that investigation.
— The Associated Press
Black softball player forced to cut off her hair beads at a game
Nicole Pyles was standing near home plate with a bat on her shoulder last month when one of the umpires stopped her high school softball game.
If Pyles, 16, wanted to continue playing for her Durham, N.C., team, the umpire told her coach, she would have to take the beads out of her hair. The sophomore, who is Black, agreed. But some of the beads were wrapped so tightly around her braids, Pyles said, that her teammates had to cut them out.
"I felt embarrassed and I most definitely felt disrespected," Pyles told the Southern Coalition for Social Justice this week.
Now, Pyles and her family, who described the incident as discriminatory, are asking her school district and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to enact policies ensuring no other Black student-athlete faces similar repercussions because of their hair.
The NCHSAA has sided with the umpire, citing a rule that forbids the use of plastic visors, bandannas and hair beads.
Durham Public Schools, which does not prohibit hair beads in the classroom, condemned the "culturally biased and problematic" ban on hair beads and called for the association to revise its hair policy.
— The Washington Post
New Mexico education department mandates diversity course
SANTA FE, N.M. — Employees at the New Mexico Public Education Department are completing a three-hour diversity course as part of a plan to address a court order to improve services for students of different cultural, linguistic, and income backgrounds.
The virtual training was mandated for all 234 agency employees including Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, a spokeswoman said. Repeat sessions on Thursday and Friday were open to hundreds of teachers and school leaders outside the agency who signed up voluntarily.
“In my 21 years of doing this work, it is the first time for me that state employees in the education department have been required to attend,” said training leader Sharroky Hollie, a former school teacher.
Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the diversity training challenged stereotypes and helped participants identify biases.
New Mexico is trying to improve the way the education system serves Indigenous, low-income, and English language-learning students in part because of an ongoing court order to provide them with an adequate education.
— The Associated Press
