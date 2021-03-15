VP Harris honors youth at Kids’ Choice Awards
Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to children around the country at Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 13. Harris presented the Generation Change Award to all the “young leaders” who’ve persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Generation Change honor is a yearly pro-social initiative, on the part of Viacom CBS, that aims to acknowledge the contributions of the nation’s youth, in paving the way toward a better world. Last year’s Generation Change speaker was renowned NBA champion LeBron James.
“Thank you Nickelodeon and also thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year but through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You’ve worn your masks, you’ve helped out your neighbors, you’ve been role models in your community,” said Harris.
Harris also applauded children around the country for taking initiative to better enhance the nation.
“You know when I was young my mother used to say, ‘Kamala, don’t just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.’ Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are so grateful for you and we want you to know that we’re doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and our young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us in your country so proud,” Harris added.
Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards were hosted this year by Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson.
— Free Press Jacksonville
BLM backs Amazon union push in Alabama
NEW YORK — Organizers trying to form the first union at an Amazon warehouse are getting support from another big name: Black Lives Matter.
The group plans to hold an event Saturday near the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, making it the latest high-profile supporter of the union push, which is the biggest in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history.
Most of the workers in the warehouse are Black, according to union organizers, and the backing from Black Lives Matter could help further legitimize the cause. Besides higher pay, organizers are also asking for more break time and for Amazon to treat workers with respect.
“Black workers have historically been the backbone of this country, its institutions, and innovations,” said Patrisse Cullors, the executive director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, in a statement. “Therefore, it is fully within our rights and dignity that we be treated and compensated fairly. Just as we have the right to live, we also have the right to work.”
Nearly 6,000 workers in the Bessemer warehouse have a little more than two weeks left to vote on whether they want to unionize. A majority of voters need to vote “yes” to form a union. Votes will be counted starting March 30.
Other high-profile supporters include Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, and Stacey Abrams, the one-time Democratic candidate for Georgia governor who has become a leading voice on voting rights. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, became the latest politician to back organizers.
— The Associated Press
Wilmington’s Black community shrunk
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Over the past 30 years, Black residents have made up a steadily shrinking slice of New Hanover County’s population.
In 1990, Black residents made up approximately 20% of the county’s population. In 2019, just over 13.4% of the county’s residents identified as Black, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Neighboring counties have undergone similar demographic shifts.
Brunswick County’s proportion of Black residents dropped from 18.1% in 1990 to 10% in 2019. Nearly 30.4% of Pender County’s population identified as Black in 1990, but in 2019, Black residents made up just 14.7% of the county’s residents.
In comparison, Black residents have made up a consistent percentage of North Carolina’s population over the past 30 years, with numbers hovering between 21% and 22%.
So, why is the proportion of Black residents declining in counties across the Cape Fear region?
It’s tough to pinpoint a single cause, but local officials and experts offered some explanations for the trend.
— The Associated Press
Stacey Abrams warned about ‘racist’ election laws
Stacey Abrams’ stark warning about Georgia’s new election bill being racist is shining a spotlight on a nationwide battle over whose voices will be heard at the ballot box, as Republicans around the country try to suppress voting rights.
The Georgia Democrat’s comments on CNN Sunday come amid a building showdown over GOP efforts to make voting harder in multiple states following former President Donald Trump’s loss and his lies about ballot fraud, and Washington Democrats’ vast federal election and civil rights bill that would counter such efforts. Flurries of bills have been introduced in the key battleground states that decided the 2020 election and were the focus of Trump’s attempts to undermine it, but Republicans are also ramping up in Texas and other strongholds that Democrats have lately tried to challenge.
Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia and a voting rights activist who helped President Joe Biden become the first Democrat in nearly three decades to carry the state, has been in the trenches, getting people out to exercise a right that is again under threat.
Abrams was asked about Georgia state bills that would end automatic voter registration and limit voting by mail and Sunday voting, all steps that experts say disproportionately target Black voters who tend to vote for Democrats.
Efforts to curtail Sunday voting particularly target Black voters. The Christian Sabbath is traditionally important to Democrats as African American churches organize voter drives after weekly services. Attempts to shorten voting hours, meanwhile, often lead to long waits that are likely to depress turnout in cities where Democratic voters live.
— CNN
Former Black Panther member seeks parole
A former member of the Black Panther Party, who went to prison when he was 36 and is now 84, will go before New Jersey’s Supreme Court this fall to try to win his release, arguing that he has been a model prisoner and eligible for parole for a quarter-century but has been repeatedly denied because his crime involved the killing of a state trooper.
Sundiata Acoli, born Clark Edward Squire, is serving a life sentence for the May 2, 1973, murder of Trooper Werner Foerster during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike. Acoli was driving just after midnight when another trooper, James Harper, stopped him for a defective taillight. Acoli and his two passengers, Assata Shakur, born JoAnne Chesimard, and Zayd Malik Shakur, born James Costan, were members of the Black Liberation Army.
Harper called for backup and was joined by Foerster, who discovered an ammunition magazine for an automatic pistol on Acoli, according to news reports of the trial and his appeals.
A gun battle erupted. Foerster was shot four times, twice in the head by his own service weapon, and Harper was wounded.
The three Black Liberation Army members drove five miles south on the Turnpike and pulled over. Assata Shakur was quickly arrested, and Zayd Malik Shakur was found dead near the car. Acoli fled into nearby woods, where he was captured about 30 hours later.
Both Acoli and Shakur, in separate trials, were convicted of the murder of Foerster.
Shakur has said she was shot and wounded with her hands up and couldn’t have killed Foerster. Acoli said at the time that he was hit by a bullet, blacked out and couldn’t remember what happened.
A jury convicted Acoli of first-degree murder in 1974 and sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years. With prison credits, his parole date was pushed up to 1993 but he was denied. And he’s been denied parole eight times in all.
— The Washington Post
