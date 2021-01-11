Rhode Island high court’s first Black justice sworn in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Supreme Court has its first Black justice.

Superior Court Judge Melissa A. Long was sworn in on Monday during a small ceremony on the State House steps presided over by Chief Justice Paul Suttell.

“Every day, when I arrive at the courthouse, I will recommit to taking the time to understand the stories of those whose cases come before me, and to appreciating that those stories matter. .... I will uphold my solemn duty to enhance the public’s belief in our judicial system,” she said.

She thanked those who have inspired her, including Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, the first African American and the second woman to sit on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Thompson urged Long to apply for the seat, she said.

“Judge Thompson, your belief in me – your believing in me – has been transformative for me. Today, it has also been transformative for our courts,” Long said.

— The Associated Press

Black man gets apology after arrest while getting signaturesSPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Black man who was arrested while collecting signatures to form a tenant organization in his neighborhood said authorities have apologized and don’t plan to pursue charges.

La’Ron Marshall of Springfield said he met with the Calhoun County sheriff and undersheriff Saturday.

“I was not doing anything illegal,” Marshall said. “I was trying to collect signatures to bring the community together as a collective and trying to see what we could do in keeping the community safe.”

Marshall was arrested Jan. 2 and spent a night in jail after someone called the sheriff’s department to report a suspicious person. A deputy, one of two at the scene, told him he was soliciting without a permit, according to a video recording.

Sheriff Steve Hinkley said a deputy, who was placed on leave, was mistaken.

Marshall believes he was racially profiled.

“Things need to change. Especially with what’s going on all around the country. It’s just crazy,” Marshall said. “As a Black man, a Black and native man, I’m tired of being looked at in a certain way.”

— The Associated Press

Birmingham gets new economic development chief

Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has appointed Cornell Wesley to serve as the new director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO).

IEO is the principal economic development department for the city of Birmingham and the premier destination for small businesses. It is responsible for creating economic vitality through innovation and inclusive growth.

Wesley, a native of Birmingham and a Morehouse College graduate, previously served as the economic development representative for Oklahoma and North Texas for the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. In that role, he managed more than $20 million in federal investment, yielding a $1.5 billion impact in private investment and creation of more than 4,000 jobs.

“Cornell Wesley not only has a proven track record of growing business, he understands the needs of his hometown,” Mayor Woodfin said. “His love of community and his passion for economic development makes him the perfect fit for this role. He’s a proven connector who will make major strides for our community.”

— The Birmingham Times

Seattle union head criticized for U.S. Capitol riot commentsSEATTLE — Seattle’s internal police watchdog is investigating tweets by the head of the city’s police officers union that suggested Black Lives Matter and other liberal activists share blame for last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The Seattle Times reported that the Office of Police Accountability has opened an internal investigation into the tweets by Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild. Solan’s tweets include one on Friday saying the “far right and far left are responsible for that sad day,” the Times said.

Solan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from the Times.

The investigation comes after two city police officers were placed on administrative leave by interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz while authorities look into what role, if any, the officers played in Washington, D.C., when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol.

Both Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police condemned Solan’s social media comments on Saturday. Durkan’s chief of staff, Stephanie Formas, said in an emailed statement that Solan “should retract his statements and apologize or resign.”

— The Associated Press

St. Louis dispatcher probed after racial slur

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County Police Department employee is being investigated after a racial slur was uttered over a police radio channel, officials said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said Saturday that the employee was working as a dispatcher when the slur was broadcast. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the dispatcher has been relieved of his or her duties while an internal investigation is completed.

Police Chief Mary Barton said in a statement: “As I have said in the past, discrimination, by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us in the St. Louis County Police Department. We have, and will continue, to hold one another accountable.”

The St. Louis County Police Association condemned the employee’s use of the racial slur.

“We are aware of the racist language that was broadcast over the police radio … We are appalled. There is no place in modern society for these racist epithets,” the association said. “Chief Barton needs to take swift action and terminate the employee from the police department. We have a history of speaking out in these situations and will continue to do so.”

— The Associated Press

Colorado cops won’t be charged for detaining Black girls

DENVER — Suburban Denver police officers won’t be charged after detaining four Black girls by gunpoint this summer and handcuffing two of them after wrongly suspecting they were riding in a stolen car.

Months after video of the girls laying face down in a parking lot — some in tears — spread on social media, a review by the district attorney’s office found no evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the Aurora Police Department officers acted unlawfully during the Aug. 2 traffic stop.

However, Chief Deputy District Attorney Clinton McKinzie called it “disturbing” and urged the Police Department to review its policies to ensure something similar doesn’t happen again.

“What happened to the innocent occupants is unacceptable and preventable,” McKinzie wrote.

Police eventually determined the car carrying the girls, who ranged from 6 to 17, had the same license plate number as a motorcycle they were seeking from another state.

The decision not to prosecute was announced on Friday, the same day that the Colorado attorney general opened a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped as he walked down the street in Aurora, placed in a neck hold and injected with a sedative in 2019.

— The Associated Press