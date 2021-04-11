Minorities disadvantaged in Denver courts, study says
DENVER — A study of decisions made by the Denver district attorney’s office has said Black and Hispanic people charged with felonies in Denver face “a persistent set of disadvantages” compared with their white peers.
The study found that white people facing drug charges were more likely than Black or Hispanic people to be referred to drug court programs and that white defendants were twice as likely as Black or Hispanic people to have their cases deferred, The Denver Post reported. Case deferrals allow defendants to have charges or entire cases dismissed if certain requirements are met.
Researchers also found that charges against Black people were more likely to be dismissed than charges against white or Hispanic people, meaning more Black people were facing charges where prosecutors later found there was not enough evidence to support the charges, the study said. It did not find any racial disparities in plea agreements.
The study was released Wednesday after being commissioned by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in 2019. It was funded by the state Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver.
— The Associated Press
Tishaura Jones elected St. Louis’ 1st Black female mayor
Jones on Tuesday was elected mayor of St. Louis and will become the city’s first Black woman to hold that office after running on a progressive platform and a promise to reform and revitalize the city.
Jones, the city’s treasurer, beat Alderwoman Cara Spencer by 2,280 votes, according to the final unofficial election results posted online by the city’s election board.
Jones will be sworn into office on April 20.
In her victory speech Tuesday, Jones reflected on her historic win.
“This campaign can unequivocally say that we’ve begun breaking down the historic racial barriers and the racial divides that exist, and have existed for generations in our city,” she said.
Spencer conceded to Jones Tuesday night, according to CNN affiliate station KSDK. On Twitter, she congratulated Jones on her win, saying, “You have my support in making St. Louis the great city we know it can be.”
This year’s mayoral race was a shift to St. Louis’ new nonpartisan voting system approved in November by voters. Under the new system, residents can vote for as many candidates as they want in municipal primaries and the top two vote-getters move onto the general election.
— CNN
Prosecutor: No charges for police in Detroit shooting
A prosecutor said Wednesday she has decided not to charge Detroit officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who was recorded by police body cameras as he shot at an officer.
The July 10 shooting of Hakim Littleton was in self-defense, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. He was shot after Detroit officers investigating a July 5 gang-related shooting that left three people dead and five wounded stopped an acquaintance of Littleton’s on the city’s west side.
“The officers in this case acted with lawful self-defense of self and others and thus there will be no charges in this particular case,” Worthy said. “We want to be as transparent as possible. The facts and evidence are on our side.”
Soon afterward, dozens of protesters converged at the site of the shooting, yelling at police and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund DPD!” The shooting came as demonstrations were being held in Detroit and other cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Littleton was shot once in the head and three times in the thighs. No officers were wounded.
— The Associated Press
Power Co. Edison recruiting Black Californians for jobs
In an effort to increase Black representation in its workforce and the tech industry beyond it, Edison International (EI), a Los Angeles County-based utility company, has developed a four-year, $1 million program to provide scholarships of up to $25,000 to eligible students.
The scholarship program is initially focused on Black men and women in California, but military veterans are highly encouraged to apply, according to the company.
“We believe a diverse applicant pool and workforce that reflect the communities we serve to make for better business,” said representatives of the company that also invests in energy services and technologies in a statement.
EI provides renewable energy and distributes electric power through its main holding company Southern California Edison.
The scholarship will cover tuition and needed tools. It will also provide support services, such as transportation and childcare, for the scholarship winners through an agreement with Brotherhood Crusade, a charitable nonprofit.
— The San Diego Voice
LAPD officers accused of racial profiling after arrest
A Black man says officers with the Los Angeles Police Department violated his civil rights by racially profiling and wrongfully arresting him in a May 2019 incident during which he was mistaken for a man violating a restraining order, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
“Is this the dude?” says an LAPD officer on newly released bodycam video from the incident. “Probably,” said the other officer as they drove up to Antone Austin, 42, who was outside of his Hollywood home around 3 p.m. to pick up garbage cans.
Police were responding to a call from a woman regarding her ex-boyfriend and a restraining order violation. She had given no description of the suspect, which did not deter officers from pursuing Austin, according to the complaint filed in federal court last year.
A judge unsealed the video from the officer’s body-worn camera last week. The two clips, each a little over two minutes, obtained by CNN from a representative for Austin, show the quick escalation.
CNN has requested comment from LAPD and the police union. The City Attorney’s office said it did not have a comment.
— CNN
Kent. no-knock warrants limited after Taylor death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants Friday after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid last year.
The law signed by the Democratic governor is not the total ban many protesters and some Democratic lawmakers had sought — a proposal that had been introduced as “Breonna’s Law” — but it also doesn’t prevent individual cities and towns from banning the warrants completely.
The measure drew bipartisan support in the legislature, where Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in the House and Senate. The law only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the crime being investigated “would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times in March 2020 after being roused from her bed by police. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.
— The Associated Press
Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph when he crashed SUV
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph — nearly twice the posted speed limit — on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control of an SUV and crashed in a wreck that seriously injured the golf superstar, authorities said Wednesday.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash outside Los Angeles solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel. The athlete will not face any citations for his third high-profile collision in 11 years.
“The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” the sheriff told a news conference.
Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph, Villanueva said. No one else was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.
The stretch of road is known for wrecks and drivers who frequently hit high speeds. Due to the steepness of the terrain, a runaway truck escape lane is available just beyond where Woods crashed.
There was no evidence that the golfer tried to brake, and investigators believe Woods may have inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal in a panic, said sheriff’s Capt. James Powers, who oversees the sheriff’s station closest to the crash site.
— The Associated Press
