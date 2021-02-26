Detroit officer on leave after Facebook post
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A suburban Detroit police department has placed one of its officers on unpaid leave after a social media post making light of the death of George Floyd was shared.
A photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, along with the statement "When you gotta change a tire but don't wanna get your trousers dirty," was shared by the Sterling Heights officer on Facebook, WXYZ-TV reported.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed and saying he couldn't breathe. Chauvin, who was fired, is awaiting trial.
Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis, Detroit and other cities and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.
— The Associated Press
Chief: No discipline for officer who shot protestor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida police officer who shot a woman in the face with a rubber bullet during a demonstration against police violence won't face disciplinary action, officials announced Thursday.
Interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn announced the results of an internal investigation during a news conference and did not take questions.
LaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face with a rubber bullet last May 31 while protesting police violence. She was participating in a Black Lives Matters demonstration in downtown Fort Lauderdale that became a confrontation between police and protesters. Ratlieff suffered severe injuries that required 20 stitches and suffered damage to one of her eyes.
An internal affairs investigation determined that the officer who shot Ratlieff had been aiming at another protestor who was attempting to pick up a tear gas canister that was still spewing gas. Since the officer was not aiming at Ratlieff, but a person he was justified in shooting, no department policy was violated, Lynn said.
— The Associated Press
Prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to restore her authority to prosecute a couple accused of wielding guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.
Gardner's office on Thursday petitioned the state Supreme Court to block a judge's order disqualifying her and her office from prosecuting the case against Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, each pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Gardner was disqualified in December after a judge ruled she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. She went on to win reelection.
On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer.
The McCloskeys are accused of waving guns at the protesters as they walked by the couple's mansion during a racial injustice protest in June. They are also accused of altering the pistol that Patricia McCloskey was holding that day.
— The Associated Press
Rally backs principal opposed to confederate flags
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Students at a Massachusetts middle school rallied Wednesday in support of their principal, who has faced backlash for asking other students to stop displaying Confederate flags in class.
About 200 students, teachers and other community members gathered outside JFK Middle School in Northampton in support of Principal Desmond Caldwell. They held signs saying "Hate has no home in our school" and "Yes there is racism here," The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
The rally came after the creation of a Facebook page called "JFK White Student Union." The page displays Confederate flag images and in a post, called Caldwell an "anti-American tyrant" who was trying to "erode our constitutional rights," the newspaper reported.
School Superintendent John Provost said school officials have contacted police, who are looking into the matter.
Caldwell, who is Black, asked students in a video earlier this month to stop wearing or displaying Confederate flags during virtual classes because it made other students feel unsafe.
— The Associated Press
Report: Bias 'deeply entrenched' in police force
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Racial bias is "deeply entrenched" within a North Carolina police department where officers feel comfortable making blatantly racist comments, according to findings of a study released Thursday.
The report on the Apex Police Department by Raleigh-based Diversity & HR Solutions was completed last October. It found that comments made by the officers were out-of-touch for serving a multiracial community, although the report provided limited details about the comments and noted that the city has low Black and Hispanic populations.
As of December, the town listed a population of 68,529. Based on figures from the U.S. Census in 2019, Apex is 79% white, 7% Hispanic and 6% Black. It is 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
Details of the study come amidst a time of reckoning for police departments across the country on issues of racial justice and police brutality in light of the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for several minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
— The Associated Press
City where Trayvon Martin died seeks reform
SANFORD, Fla. — Commissioners in the city where Black teenager Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer nine years ago Friday have agreed to form an advisory committee to study how race, class and gender can lead to social inequities.
The 15-member "Race, Equality, Equity and Inclusion" group will be made up of residents, people who work in Sanford and business owners, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
The committee "will be charged with taking a look at racial tension within the city and how the disparities in services, public and private, impact people of color more than they do their white counterparts," Andrew Thomas, Sanford's community relations and neighborhood engagement director, said during a recent commission meeting.
They're being asked to deliver a report detailing its findings to the city commission in about eight months. The group will make recommendations on improving inequities that may exist in Sanford, including within governmental services related to housing, healthcare, education, criminal justice and employment, the newspaper reported.
Martin, who lived in Miami, was visiting his father when he was shot Feb. 26, 2012, during a confrontation with George Zimmerman, who has a white father and Hispanic mother, while walking home from a convenience store. Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was later acquitted during a jury trial. Martin's death helped lead to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.
— The Associated Press
