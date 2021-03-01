Ex-officer to face charge in alleged beating
LYNN, Mass. — A former Massachusetts police officer accused of beating a man who was in custody will face a criminal charge after a court official ruled there was probable cause for the case to move forward.
Former Lynn Officer Matthew Coppinger faces a charge of assault and battery in connection with the alleged beating last June of Victor White that was caught on a police station security camera. The 35-year-old Coppinger resigned shortly after the encounter.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett appointed Daniel Bennett, the former head of the state’s public safety office, to handle the case the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
“It’s clear from the video and Mr. White’s testimony that he was struck numerous times,” Bennett said at a hearing last Thursday. “The statute that allows police to use reasonable force does not allow them to strike an individual in the face in a jail cell.”
The clerk magistrate made his decision Friday.
— The Associated Press
Governor urges Black community to get vaccinated
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear visited Louisville Friday and urged Black Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear joined NAACP leaders to speak about the hesitancy among some in the Black community with getting the shot. The governor visited the NAACP’s west Louisville office. Several residents received the vaccine at the office from Norton Healthcare, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The governor’s office said Black Kentuckians only account for about 4.6% of those in the state who have been vaccinated.
“African-Americans are infected with COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans and are twice as likely to die from the virus,” said Raoul Cunningham, president of the NAACP Louisville chapter.
— The Associated Press
Brown raises $20M to support diversity and equity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University has received more than $20 million over the past two academic years in support of its diversity and inclusion plan, the school said.
The funds have offered new support for faculty positions, research initiatives, student financial support and other priorities and is part of more than $157 million the Ivy League college has committed toward the plan over the past five years, the school said in a statement.
The funds were raised as part of the university’s $3 billion BrownTogether campaign.
“As our nation continues to confront racism and discrimination while battling a pandemic that disproportionately affects people of color, the importance of addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion has never been more clear,” President Christina Paxson said.
At the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America, for example, scholars from across the academic spectrum are convening for urgent explorations on how anti-Black racism permeates American public health, criminal justice and election procedures.
— The Associated Press
City to dismantle Robert E. Lee street sign
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is officially installing new signs for two streets whose names have long been considered offensive.
Mayor Kate Gallego will look on Monday morning as workers erect a new sign for Piestewa Peak Drive, formerly Squaw Peak Drive.
Historically, “Squaw” is a slur used to describe Native American women. Piestewa honors fallen Native American soldier Lori Piestewa. She was a member of the Hopi tribe and was killed during an ambush in Iraq in 2003.
Officials will also unveil signage for Desert Cactus Street, formerly Robert E. Lee Street. Critics say having a street named for the Confederate general glorifies the pro-slavery Confederacy.
For years, critics have urged the street name changes. But it wasn’t until last year’s rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and talk of racial reckoning that the issue gained momentum.
The Phoenix City Council approved both new names.
— The Associated Press
Professor fired after racist, homophobic tweets
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A science professor at a university in central Michigan who claimed sinister forces were targeting him and breaking into his home has been fired months after using racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs on Twitter.
Thomas Brennan announced in a Twitter posting Saturday he’d been fired, and Ferris State University later confirmed he was dismissed last week, The Detroit News reported. The Big Rapids-based university, which put Brennan on administrative leave in November as it investigated, declined further comment.
The Torch, the university’s student-run newspaper, first reported about the tweets in November. According to the newspaper’s screenshots, one tweet said: “Covid19 is another jewish revolution.”
At the time, the university’s president, David Eisler, said the school was “shocked and outraged by these tweets.” He added the tweets were “extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
In a statement linked to his Saturday posting, Brennan expressed remorse for the tweets. But he said they were a consequence of self-destructive behavior and migraines that stemmed from a “secret program” in which electromagnetic fields and nanotechnology were deployed against him.
— The Associated Press
Official apologizes for blackface
Halloween costume
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos recently surfaced of him in blackface nearly 20 years ago at a Halloween party.
Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff’s Office police officer, apologized Saturday on Facebook.
“I blame no one else for what happened, it was my decision and a poor one at that. The thing that bothers me the most is, that this is not who I am,” Minchuk wrote. “I never have been or ever will be involved in any type of racism.”
One photo of Minchuk, obtained by The (Northwest Indiana) Times, show Minchuck in blackface and a black wig while wearing a shirt reading “Kill Whitey.” He is standing next to a person dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan robes. The photos were reportedly taken around 2003.
According to Minchuk’s Facebook post, the person in the robes is a Black male friend who had coordinated costumes with him. He said they were trying to portray characters from a television comedy sketch by Dave Chappelle in which a white supremacist is Black.
— The Associated Press
