Philanthropy to support Black-led grassroots organizing

A coalition of foundations from across the country has established a new initiative to provide sustained support to frontline Black activists leading the movement to end systemic racism.

The funding partners of the Democracy Frontlines Fund include the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Schmidt Family Foundation, and William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, among others.

The fund will supports a slate of 10 frontline organizations curated by a group of women of color with experience funding social movements. The fund will funnel $36 million to Black activists at the frontlines of the movement for racial justice over the course of three years.

“Our goal is to move from transactional to transformational philanthropy,” said Crystal Hayling, executive director of the Libra Foundation, which organized the initiative. “That means listening and being guided by a different type of expertise than the think tanks and consultants that usually frame foundation strategy.”

— Black Voice News

Home of MLK’s brother gets historic designation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama home once occupied by the Rev. A.D. King, the brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is being added to the government’s list of places that help tell the story of the civil rights movement.

Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt visited Birmingham on Thursday as the one-time parsonage west of downtown was designated as part of the African American Civil Rights Network, al.com reported.

Martin Luther King Jr. often stayed at the home of his brother, who led the First Baptist Church of Ensley, during his visits to Birmingham in the early 1960s. A.D. King died the year after his brother was assassinated in 1968.

A.D. King, wife Naomi King, and their four children were at the parsonage on the night of May 11, 1963, when a bomb exploded in the street outside and another blast went off in hedges at the front of the red-brick house.

Naomi King, who attended the ceremony Thursday, said the federal designation “means the world to me.”

“People are people and love has no color,” she said.

— The Associated Press

Citi creates $1B initiative to close racial wealth gap

Citi and the Citi Foundation have announced more than $1 billion in strategic initiatives to help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility in the United States.

Citi said that Action for Racial Equity is a comprehensive approach to providing greater access to banking and credit in communities of color, increasing investment in Black-owned businesses, expanding homeownership among Black Americans, and advancing anti-racist practices in the financial services industry.

Citi said that over the next three years, its core businesses and the Citi Foundation would commit:

$550 million to support homeownership for people of color and affordable housing by minority developers.

$350 million in procurement opportunities for Black-owned business suppliers.

$50 million in additional impact investing capital for Black entrepreneurs.

$100 million to support Minority Depository Institutions’ growth and revenue generation.

$100 million in Citi Foundation grants to support community change agents addressing racial equity.

— Houston Defender Network

Prince George’s think tank to address local issues

A new think tank in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will focus on law, media, policy and the historic preservation of those tasked with the mission of informing and organizing communities.

Karen Williams Gooden, a local lawyer who heads the Gooden Center for Law, Media, Policy and Historic Preservation, held a virtual launch party Saturday that united a panel of experts for upcoming events planned for the Baltimore metropolitan area.

“The mission of the organization is educate, lift and inform our communities through symposiums and conferences,” said Gooden, adding that “the top issue is COVID-19.”

The think tank that will be named after former Maryland Sen. Gloria Lawlah.

“The center will delve into issues that are pertinent to the Black community such as police reform, the wealth gap that exists, health care, we want to research and bring solutions to our policymakers,” said Vernon Gray, former head of the political science department at Morgan State University.

— Washington Informer

Federal judge orders Texas to allow straight-ticket voting

A judge’s ruling on Friday blocking Texas from eliminating straight-ticket voting could figure prominently ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo cited an ongoing reach of the coronavirus as the crux of her ruling.

Republican-led state government officials have long sought to ban straight-ticket voting in Texas to ensure more varied ballot casting. Conservative lawmakers in 2017 passed legislation barring straight-ticket voting, but an amendment prevented the measure from taking effect until Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law this year.

“Forcing Texas voters to stand in longer lines and increasing their exposure to a deadly virus burdens the right to vote,” Garcia Marmolejo wrote in her decision. The judge cited the efficiency of straight-ticket voting and said that requiring constituents to painstakingly vote for each individual candidate on the ballot potentially “endangers the safety of voters, poll workers and others not at the polls,” the judge wrote.

— Defender News Service

Kenosha residents get option to provide feedback onlineKENOSHA, Wisc. — Kenosha residents interested in the City’s efforts to unify and heal can now weigh in via an online feedback form on the city’s official website.

City officials and community leaders previously announced a series of in-person community listening sessions to gather residents’ input on the City’s Commit to Action Roadmap, a community call to action and framework for a plan to make Kenosha more inclusive and equitable and to help businesses recover.

The first community listening sessions took place on Sept. 20 and 27. Upcoming sessions will be live streamed from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 from the Kenosha Public Museum and on Oct. 11 from St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

Sign-up for the in-person sessions is at capacity, so the city has created an online feedback form, available on the city’s website, for residents to make their voices heard.

— Milwaukee Community Journal

AKA raises $1 million in 24 hours to benefit HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority announced that it raised $1 million in 24 hours for the benefit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for the third consecutive year.

The sorority’s annual HBCU Impact Day on Sept. 21 exceeded its $1 million goal in online donations alone from local AKA chapters, private donors and corporate matching dollars from across the globe.

“We did it, we did it again!” Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA international president and CEO said in a video message to sorority members. “The online receipts alone totaled more than $1.3 million. We can now continue to provide endowments to our treasured HBCUs.”

HBCU Impact Day is one part of a four-year $10 million fundraising goal set by Glover, who has challenged the women of AKA to lead in helping to secure fiscal sustainability and success for accredited HBCUs around the country.

— Black Press USA