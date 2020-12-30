Louisiana court’s museum named after retiring justice

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s high court is naming its museum after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first Black and second female to serve in that role on the court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court Museum includes portraits of all 25 chief justices who have presided over the court throughout history. Additionally, the museum contains a replica of the building, historical papers from the Plessy v. Ferguson case — the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine — and information on New Orleans Colonial Law and Louisiana Civil Code.

The museum is also home to the “Women in the Law” exhibit, a historical timeline chronicling women’s “firsts” achievements in law, highlighting their determination, commitment and often under-recognized contributions to jurisprudence.

Johnson is retiring after more than three decades as a judge and then justice in Louisiana.

“I have a commitment to the fair application of justice, first in my role as chief justice but also to leave a legacy to those who follow in my path as I was inspired by many of the jurists whose accomplishments are memorialized in the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum,” Johnson said in a statement from the court. “I am pleased that the Museum further commemorates that commitment.”

— The Associated Press

First Black secretary of state in Wis. may get statue

MADISON, Wis. — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison will consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board was expected to consider during a January meeting a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds.

Gov. Tony Evers created an advisory committee last month to work on the statue proposal. Board approval would allow that committee to move forward with picking a sculptor and fundraising. The statue is expected to cost about $250,000.

The sculpture would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.

Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, started pushing for the statue during the summer in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality.

— The Associated Press

Professor sues Mississippi auditor in ‘scholar strike’ spat

JACKSON, Miss. — A tenured professor at the University of Mississippi filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing the state auditor of defaming him by saying the professor should be fired for participating in a two-day “scholar strike.”

Sociology professor James Thomas said the Sept. 8-9 event was part of a national effort to draw attention to racism and injustice. Auditor Shad White has accused Thomas of violating state law by taking part in a work stoppage.

White, a Republican, has said Thomas did not teach or respond to email from students during those days, causing tuition-paying students and taxpayers to suffer a loss. On Dec. 1, White demanded $1,912 from the professor. More than half of White’s demand is for the professor to pay the auditor’s investigative costs and interest.

Attorneys from the Mississippi Center for Justice, representing Thomas, filed the lawsuit in state circuit court. They wrote that Thomas provided lesson plans in advance and that the professor answered students’ email before and after the two days.

— The Associated Press

Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide

A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Three law enforcement officials said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home.

State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis sent an email to troopers advising them of McKay’s death and noting he was under criminal investigation at the time but the agency declined to comment further on specifics of either the death or the probe.

McKay made headlines last year when State Police apologized for failing to discipline him after his Apple Watch recorded him using a racial slur and he inadvertently forwarded it to a Black colleague.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said it was “unacceptable” State Police failed to discipline McKay in the 2017 incident, adding he was “appalled that such disgusting language was used by a Louisiana State Police trooper.”

— The Associated Press

{h4}Chicago plans to remove slaveholder names from schools{/h4}

CHICAGO — At least 30 Chicago Public Schools are named after people who owned or traded enslaved Black or indigenous people, a shock that came to school officials, according to a Chicago Sun-Times review of every public name in the city.

Maurice Swinney, chief equity officer for the school district, said Chicago school officials are reviewing school names and changes will be made.

“It’s dehumanizing, and it’s something that we have to work on and change,” Swinney said. “And we got to disrupt it, we got to stop it, we got to change it.”

Swinney says he will lead an effort to change the names first at the schools named for anyone involved in slavery, with people of color at the center of the discussions.

— The Associated Press

{h4}Departing N.C. chief justice unveils panel to examine bias{/h4}

RALEIGH, N.C. — Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Wednesday detailed a commission that will recommend how to discourage and ultimately eliminate unfair treatment in the judicial system based on race, gender or other factors.

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Fairness and Equity was created by a Supreme Court order in October, but the panel and its members weren’t announced by the court system until Beasley’s final week on the job. Associate Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, becomes the next chief justice after narrowly defeating Beasley, a Democrat, in the November election.

The text of the order acknowledged inequalities in the judicial system “that stem from a history of deeply rooted discriminatory policies and practices and the ongoing role of implicit and explicit racial, gender, and other biases.” Beasley, the first Black woman serving as chief justice, also delivered an address following the death of George Floyd that acknowledged enduring racial inequalities in North Carolina’s system.

Beasley delegated the commission’s leadership role to Associate Justice Michael Morgan and Court of Appeals Judge Valerie Zachary. Other commission members include Justice Sam Ervin IV, trial court judges, court attorneys, law enforcement and representatives of several interest groups.

— The Associated Press