Court: Private schools favored over public schools near NYC

NEW YORK — Public schools in a highly segregated community near New York City were being overseen for years by a school board elected in violation of a law protecting fair voting rights, a federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan came in a decade-old dispute over schools in East Ramapo, a community 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of New York City in Rockland County.

About 98% of the 29,000 students attending private yeshivas there are white, while 92% of the 8,800 public school students are Black or Hispanic, the court noted.

Yet, the appeals court said, decisions about the public schools are made by a nine-member board controlled by an influential Orthodox Jewish rabbi and other private-school advocates to the benefit of mostly Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish residents whose children are educated at the yeshivas.

— The Associated Press

Study: Women, minorities make small gains in FBS leadershipA diversity study has found increasing numbers of women and people of color in leadership positions at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college athletics for 2020, though not enough to overcome a significant “underrepresentation.”

Wednesday’s report card from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued slightly improved grades of a B- for racial hiring and a D-plus overall compared with the 2019 edition, which had issued a C for racial hiring and a D overall.

The gender-hiring grade in both reports was an F.

The study examined positions at 130 FBS-level schools such as university presidents or chancellors, athletics directors, faculty athletics directors and conference commissioners. It relied on data as recent as November and submitted by the NCAA.

Institute director and lead report author Richard Lapchick emphasized gains such as women going from making up 35.7% of faculty athletics representatives in 2019 to 40.3% this year. There was also a jump for people of color serving in president or chancellor positions, increasing from 11.5% in 2019 to 17.7% this year.

— The Associated Press

Albuquerque City Council approves hair discrimination ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City officials have voted in favor of an ordinance prohibiting race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles in schools and the workplace.

The Albuquerque City Council voted on Monday to amend its Human Rights Ordinance to adopt the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act. The city joins a national campaign promoted by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law and Poverty.

“Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair, or Black women’s hair is perceived 3.4 times more likely as unprofessional,” Councilmember Lan Sena said.

The act prohibits workplace discrimination based on hairstyles as well as headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons.

— The Associated Press

California board urges bias reviews of police social media

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California police agencies should routinely review officers’ social media, cellphones and computers for racist, bigoted or other offensive content that contributes to disproportionate police stops of Black people, a state advisory board said Monday.

The controversial recommendation comes from community and law enforcement representatives who analyzed nearly 4 million vehicle and pedestrian stops by California’s 15 largest law enforcement agencies in 2019.

The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board report was unveiled amid calls to defund police and promises from state lawmakers to renew efforts to strip badges from bad officers, make more police misconduct records public, and allow community groups to handle mental health and drug calls where police powers may not be needed.

People who were perceived as Black were more than twice as likely to be stopped as their percentage of the population would suggest, the board said in its fourth annual report.

Black people also had the highest proportion of their stops (21%) for reasonable suspicion, while the most common reason for stops of people of all races was traffic violations. Black people were searched at 2.5 times the rate of people perceived as white.

Betty Williams, president the NAACP’s Sacramento Branch, said the recommendation doesn’t go far enough and should also include officers’ personal cellphones.

— The Associated Press

{h4}Bronx waterfront project to include hip hop museum {/h4}

A developer has announced financing for a $349 million development project on the Bronx Harlem River waterfront in New York that would include a hip hop museum.

L+M Development Partners said the Bronx Point project, when completed in 2023, will consist of affordable apartments, retail, other amenities, and the Universal Hip Hop Museum

Construction is scheduled to commence in January on the project, which will occupy 2.8 acres of public space. The project had been delayed, in part, because of the pandemic.

It will receive $238 million in bonds and funding from New York City, while the other funds come from state grants, equity from developers and federal tax credits, and Brownfield tax-credit equity from Wells Fargo.

The Universal Hip-Hop Museum is also receiving funds from private donors.

— NNPA Newswire

{h4}Congresswoman reintroduces slavery reparations bill{/h4}

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Budget, and Homeland Security, reaffirmed her quest for legislation that could eventually provide reparations for slavery victims.

Jackson Lee on Monday re-introduced H.R. 40, a bill that would fund a committee to explore whether Black Americans should receive reparations for slavery. While it does not directly introduce payments, the Commission would study racial inequities and policy solutions.

“In short, the Commission aims to study the impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans, resulting directly and indirectly from slavery to segregation to the desegregation process and the present day,” Jackson Lee said.

“The commission would also make recommendations concerning any form of apology and compensation to begin the long-delayed process of atonement for slavery.”

The bill has had increased support with 147 co-sponsors in the House, all Democrats.

— NNPA Newswire

{h4}Soil collection ceremony remembers lynched Black men{/h4}

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Community Remembrance Project held a virtual and social distancing soil collection ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the lynching of Eugene Burnam.

The lynching, one of thousands of crimes of racial terror designed to instill fear in Black communities and suppress their civil rights, took place in Duval County on Sunday, Dec. 30, 1923. Burnam was lynched by four white men who suspected him of informing police about their moonshine still. He was brutally beaten and shot in broad daylight.

Those responsible were quickly identified, but never brought to trial. One of the men later became a Jacksonville police officer.

“Few public commemorations of African Americans’ suffering during the post-slavery era — of which racial terror lynchings played a significant role — exist today,” said Lynn Sherman and Melanie Patz, co-chairs of the remembrance project.

The soil collected at the site of the crime will fill two jars: One to be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and one to be retained locally.

— Free Press of Jacksonville