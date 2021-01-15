Lawmakers want to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police officer who lured rioters away from the Senate chambers
US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman has been hailed as an American hero for leading a growing mob away from the Senate chambers during last week’s attack on the Capitol.
Now, a bipartisan trio of lawmakers wants to recognize Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for potentially saving lives on one of the darkest days in US history.
Democratic Reps. Charlie Crist of Florida and Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri, and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation this week to award Goodman with the medal, reserved for Americans who’ve made “distinguished achievements and contributions” to their country.
Goodman’s contribution was caught on camera. Footage from the insurrection captured by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic shows Goodman being chased up a Capitol staircase by a mob of insurrectionists shortly after they’d broken in. When he reached a landing, he looked to his left, where he noticed the door to the Senate chambers was still unguarded. He then led the rioters to the right, away from lawmakers and toward backup officers.
The Senate chambers wouldn’t be secured until one minute later, according to CNN’s timeline of events from the riot.
“By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history,” the legislation reads.
The lawmakers said in statements that his actions were life-saving.
“When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape,” Mace said. “Thanks to his valor, we are here today.”
CNN has reached out to the US Capitol Police for comment and is waiting to hear back. The department hasn’t publicly identified Goodman to CNN or other outlets.
Previous Congressional Gold Medal honorees include the Tuskegee Airmen, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (awarded posthumously) and Coretta Scott King and the Black women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the mid-20th century, including Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan.
Trailblazing firefighter hopes to inspire unity when she recites Pledge of Allegiance at Biden’s inauguration
When Andrea Hall leads the nation in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, she’ll not only represent the kind of progress envisioned by the incoming president but she’ll also deliver the words with a sense of mission, doing her part to bring together a divided country.
“Everything it expresses, I want to embody that in that moment,” Hall, a Georgian who in 2004 became the first Black woman promoted to fire captain in the history of the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department, told CNN on Thursday. “And just making sure that I am representing my family, my professional family here in South Fulton, representing the nation, and making sure that they understand the passion from which I speak those words about being indivisible as a nation ... because that’s what it’s going to take to move our country forward.”
Hall, 47, also serves as the president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 in Georgia, the first major labor group to back Biden during his presidential campaign. She’ll be among several notable speakers at next Wednesday’s ceremonies: Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform, and Amanda Gorman, the first-ever national youth poet laureate, will deliver the poetry reading.
Tony Allen, the CEO of the inauguration committee, said Hall and the other inauguration participants represent “one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions” of the presidential inauguration. In a statement announcing the selections, Allen pointed to a common theme throughout Biden’s campaign: “We are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.”
Hall immediately agreed to participate, she told CNN, but beyond the nervousness she anticipates feeling, she’s well aware of this particularly fraught moment in US history — an inauguration taking place among a politically fractured nation, a pandemic, a harsh economic downturn and the aftermath of last week’s domestic terror attack on the US Capitol.
She wants to make sure “I am being an appropriate or the proper representative for the words in the Pledge of Allegiance.”
The word allegiance itself, Hall explained, is saying that “you are giving yourself to this great nation and you are pledging yourself to defend it, to protect it, to take care of it, to honor it, to respect it.”
“Those are all things that I try to embody in my regular life,” she said.
Officer behind obscene social media posts out of job
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A Northern California police officer who posted obscenity-laden comments against Black Lives Matter on a right-wing social media platform is no longer with the department, the police chief said.
Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone said in a video posted Wednesday on the department’s YouTube channel the officer is no longer employed by the department but that legal constraints prevented her from commenting on a personnel matter.
Madalone said the department received a report in November that the officer, who has not been identified, may have been posted disparaging remarks against Black Lives Matter movement on his Parler account.
She said the department also investigated the officer last year after it was made aware in May of controversial decals affixed to his vehicle.
The decals on the officer’s pickup included one mocking the LGBT movement and silhouettes of automatic weapons. Another decal named a group called the Three Percenters, a group that’s part of the militia movement and that was among who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Monterey Herald reported.
The officer was investigated but exonerated when he claimed he didn’t know what the Three Percenters were, the newspaper reported.
TikTok launches incubator for Black creators
TikTok is launching an incubator program to support 100 Black creators, a strategy to attract audiences that’s become popular with other social media sites.
The incubator announced Wednesday, called “TikTok for Black Creatives,” is designed to invest in emerging Black creators and musical artists on the video platform.
The three-month program will supply funds that can be used for items like production equipment and educational resources, through grants in partnership with media company MACRO. TIkTok will also run town halls and other events with Black entrepreneurs, celebrities and TikTok executives, and incubator participants will also receive six virtual mentoring sessions.
“Black creators on TikTok have been a driving force for our community,” the company wrote in a Wednesday blog post announcing the new promotion. “We’re committed to continuing to elevate and amplify their voices.” Black influencers have ranked among TikTok’s most popular and influentialcreators since the company launched.
TikTok is accepting applications for the program through January 27. Applicants can submit a video up to one-minute long showcasing their TikTok creator skills.Finalists will be announced in February.
Black influencers’ content on social sites like Twitter and Instagram have been credited with making many business and political marketing campaigns go viral. The Black Lives Matter movement that emerged in 2014 and became an even stronger force last year began as a Facebook hashtag in 2013.
On the business side, AdWeek noted Black Twitter made Popeyes’ chicken sandwich a cultural phenomenon, generating an estimated $65 million in free advertising, according to Apex Marketing Group.
TikTok’s incubator is one of several recent initiatives that are finally recognizing the power of Black influencers.
YouTube launched a Black influencer program similar to TikTok’s in October called the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. On Tuesday, the company unveiled the 132 YouTubers chosen to receive grant funding under the program. And Facebook launched its own #BuyBlackFriday initiative in October to kick off a three-month “Season of Support” for Black-owned businesses.
United Way unveils $100M plan to address racial inequity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Way of Rhode Island on Friday unveiled a $100 million plan to build racial equity in the state through improved educational opportunities, safe and affordable housing, workforce development and altering policies that perpetuate inequities.
The five-year plan called Live United 2025 is aimed at creating justice and opportunities for all, the organization said in a statement.
“This plan requires that we go deep, rather than wide. It is intentional and focused so our investments make the biggest impact toward reversing the racial inequities holding back Rhode Island,” Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Planning began before the pandemic, but “COVID-19 reinforced the painful reminder of the work that lies ahead and the disparities we must overcome,” she said.
The goals include doubling the number of communities in the state that meet the 10% affordable housing threshold; increasing by 50% access to and participation in out-of-school learning in low-income communities; and reducing by 25% the number of people of color who are underemployed or unemployed.
The plan has the backing of the state’s largest corporations, Brown University and state agencies. United Way last month received a $10 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in support of the plan.
Brokers accuse insurance firm of ‘redlining’ in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Three insurance brokers in Maryland have filed complaints that accuse Erie Insurance of “redlining” in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the brokerage firms filed separate complaints of discrimination this week with the Maryland Insurance Administration.
The firms included Baltimore Insurance Network LLC of Bowie, Ross Insurance Agency of Windsor Mill and Welsch Insurance Group of Baltimore. All have or have had contracts with Erie as agents to sell policies.
Erie underwrites policies sold by the firms. And they’ve accused the company of denying services to residents of certain neighborhoods based on race or ethnicity.
“Erie Insurance brokerages that serve Baltimore, and in particular that serve the poor areas of Baltimore which are predominately African American, are being told that even when customers meet their underwriting standards and when they would otherwise qualify, Erie is not interested in certain customers,” said Cary J. Hansel, an attorney for Baltimore Insurance.
An Erie Insurance Group spokesman said the firm is yet to be formally notified of the filings. But he said the company will address any complaints with the state insurance administration.
“Erie Insurance’s underwriting practices comply with all Maryland state insurance laws and regulations,” the spokesman, Matthew M. Cummings, said in an email. “We are committed to the equitable treatment of all prospective and existing customers and maintaining fair and equitable business standards.”
