Police chief, officer asked to resign following racist video
HAMILTON, Ga. — The police chief in a west Georgia city has resigned and an officer was terminated after footage from a body camera was discovered that shows the two making racist comments, a news station reported.
News outlets report that the Hamilton City Council asked for the resignation of Chief Gene Allmond and Sgt. John Brooks on Jan. 25. The recording was made hours before a Black Lives Matter march in Hamilton in June.
A part-time city employee found the footage while checking if the body camera was functional and brought it to the attention of the mayor's office.
The video shows the two using racial slurs, speaking negatively about Blacks and about slavery, among other things.
According to WRBL, city attorney Ron Iddins said the footage "speaks for itself."
A failure by the city to take action "would have been inexplicable," he said. "It had to be done."
Reaction from the city's mayor was similar in sentiment.
"We wanted them off the force because we don't want that kind of ugliness here in Hamilton," Mayor Julie Brown said.
"The whole country needs more unity, we need to heal, so we didn't want anything stopping that," Brown said.
— The Associated Press
Racial disparities seen in New York City vaccination rates
NEW YORK — Black and Latino New York City residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Sunday as he vowed to continue expanding access to the shots in communities that have been ravaged by the virus.
The data released by the city's health department shows that 48% of the New York City residents who have gotten at least one vaccine dose are white, a figure that far exceeds the roughly one-third of the city's population that is non-Hispanic white.
The vaccine numbers are incomplete because about 40% of people who have been vaccinated in the city haven't provided demographic information. Still, the figures mirror vaccination data from other cities and states, with Black people in all locations getting inoculated at levels below their share of the population.
Just 11% of vaccine doses administered to New York City residents went to Black people and 15% to Latinos, although Black and Latino New Yorkers make up 24% and 29% of the city's population, respectively. The percentage of vaccine doses that went to Asians, 15%, is about the same as their proportion of the city's population, 14%.
"Clearly, we do see a profound disparity that needs to be addressed aggressively and creatively," de Blasio said in a conference call with reporters. "We've got a profound problem of distrust and hesitancy, particularly in communities of color."
De Blasio said that measures intended to boost vaccination rates in communities of color will include streamlining the cumbersome application process and translating the materials into additional languages.
Outreach efforts aimed at combating vaccine distrust in some communities have included virtual appearances by the mayor at churches serving Black congregations.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed Black and Latino people at disproportionately high rates in New York City and across the nation, and advocates who feared that the vaccination data would show similar disparities had pressed de Blasio to release the numbers.
— The Associated Press
Leaders in Knoxville's Black community are helping vaccinate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cynthia Finch retired in 2017, but you couldn't tell by her busy schedule and cluttered office at CONNECT Ministries.
For more than 30 years, Finch worked in health care, and when COVID-19 spread across the country, she realized her work was not even close to being finished.
Finch and members of the Faith Leaders Church Initiative, a coalition of more than 80 African American church leaders, have met weekly since the start of the pandemic to fight COVID-19 in their communities and inform churchgoers about the local situation. Finch was a natural fit to head the organization's efforts because of her experience dealing with health care disparities for people of color.
Before vaccines were distributed to Knox County, Finch said she would work up to 15 hours a day. Now, she's lost track of time.
"I go to get up every morning during the week like I'm going into work, which I am going to work because I'm on a mission," Finch told Knox News.
Finch, with the help of others at CONNECT, the Faith Leaders Church Initiative and Knoxville health care providers, is ensuring each person who wants to be vaccinated will be – one name at a time.
Finch remembers the moment she knew she'd have to step up to help save lives in the community.
"I have known that many times when I am sitting at tables with the highest level of conversations, I typically have been, historically, the only person there," Finch said. "I have been the voice for the people of color in many conversations, and I recognized that this was going to be the same in this pandemic."
— The Associated Press
African American studies program approved for LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Decades after a program in African and African American studies began at LSU, a full-fledged department devoted to the subjects has been approved for the state's flagship university.
The Advocate reports that the LSU Board of Supervisors' approval of the department earlier this month comes about two decades after the idea was first recommended.
The plan is still subject to review by the state Board of Regents. It would make LSU the first public college or university in the state to create such a department.
Black students at LSU began pushing for courses on African American history and culture in the 1970s. An African and African American Studies program began in 1994. A few years later, a consultant recommended that the program be upgraded to a department.
Stephen Finley, director of the program, said Tuesday he thinks a "confluence of events," including the reaction of students to the death of George Floyd and others last year, helped pave the way for approval of department status.
"I think that was certainly part of it," said Finley, who is associate professor of religious studies and African and African American studies.
Floyd, a Black man, died at the hands of a White police officer in Minneapolis last year, setting off protests worldwide.
Other changes on the LSU campus in the wake of Floyd's death include the removal of former university president Troy Middleton's name from the main library last year because of questions about his racial views. The university is also reviewing street and building names with ties to the Confederacy.
— The Associated Press
Detroit to start yearlong celebration of arts and culture
DETROIT — A yearlong celebration of arts and culture in Detroit will focus on the city's contribution to American creativity.
The UNDEFEATED begins Monday with the city hosting a week of virtual events to start Black History Month.
Mayor Mike Duggan will call for a citywide read of the Detroit-based novel "Black Bottom Saints." He is expected to interview author Alice Randall Monday about her tale of Detroit when the city's Black Bottom neighborhood thrived.
The UNDEFEATED campaign is made possible in part by $176,000 in support from the Troy-based Kresge Foundation and comes as artists have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, not just by illness but by the loss of income, according to the Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (ACE) which began an emergency grants program last spring.
"We have an overabundance of talent here, and we want the city, the region, the state and the world to see it, to see all of it," Arts and Culture for Detroit Director Rochelle Riley said in a release. "As we work our way forward from the pandemic, we want to bring our entire creative community with us."
ACE will accept submissions of videos and samples of performances and work in every genre. They will appear in a monthly showcase highlighting the city's talent. The showcases also will give artists opportunities to sell their work and performers chances to be booked for virtual events.
The showcases will be featured monthly throughout the year on Channel 22 and the city's Facebook and YouTube channels.
— The Associated Press
Church established by slave owners creates reparations fund
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Episcopal church founded by slaveholders in the 1860s said it will spend $500,000 over the next five years to establish a fund intended as reparations for slavery.
Members of Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill voted Sunday to set aside $100,000 to donate in the next year to community organizations doing what it termed "justice-centered work," The Baltimore Sun reported Friday.
The fund is targeting race-based inequalities that have proliferated for generations in the church and in the community at large. A church advisory group will choose beneficiaries whose work focuses on issues of housing, education, environmental justice or civic engagement.
The Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP, applauded the effort.
"It's a welcome and positive step, because it's an acknowledgment of — and an effort to correct — a long-lingering wrong," Little said. "I think it's a great conversation starter for the church community at large about how the church can play a leadership role at this moment, in this country and in the world, about eliminating structural inequities."
The decision makes Memorial the first parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, and among the first religious institutions in the state, to establish a fund dedicated to reparations for slavery.
Several Episcopal dioceses — including ones in New York and Texas — have launched reparations programs within the past two years. The Diocese of Texas has allocated $13 million toward long-term programs aimed at benefiting Blacks.
Memorial will take half the funding from its endowment and half from its operating budget, and will provide $100,000 each year for the next five years, said the Rev. Grey Maggiano.
"The parish has been focusing on uncovering the truth of our past," Maggiano, the church's rector, said. "We've been studying the true impact that Memorial inflicted on our neighbors through housing segregation and redlining, through disenfranchisement of Black voters, and through inequity in school and youth programs here in Baltimore."
Maggiano led members of the vestry, or governing board, and other parishioners in reviewing old vestry notes, old articles from The Baltimore Sun and The Afro-American newspapers and conducting interviews with longtime church neighbors.
Among the findings was that the church's longest-serving rector, William Meade Dame, was an avowed segregationist who presided over dedication ceremonies at two of Baltimore's longest-standing Confederate monuments, and that church leaders fought well into the 1950s to prevent Blacks from joining.
— The Associated Press
