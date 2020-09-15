Vermont NAACP leader to move because of harassment

WALLINGFORD, Vt. — The leader of a Vermont branch of the NAACP is selling her home over what she describes as months of racially motivated harassment targeting her and her children.

Tabitha Moore, director of the Rutland Area chapter of NAACP, told the Rutland Herald in a story published Sept. 11 that she had already found a buyer for her Wallingford home, but did not know yet where the family would move.

“It’s been heating up for a while, since June,” she said. “A number of nonspecific threats and different incidents have been growing.”

A wooden pallet she had decorated for a town celebration, and which bore Black Lives Matter imagery, had white paint thrown on it near the end of August. Her high school age daughter has also been harassed on social media after persuading the school board to allow the BLM flag to be flown at her school.

Moore said the town is full of good people who support her, which is why she has stayed as long as she has, but she said the harassment has become too much.

— The Associated Press

Suit accuses McDonald’s of misleading franchisees

More than 50 Black former franchisees have sued McDonald’s for more than $1 billion in damages for racial discrimination.

In the lawsuit filed last month in Illinois, the plaintiffs claim the company knowingly discriminated against them, adding that they were “misled and denied equal opportunity to economic success” and that McDonald’s led them to open restaurants “in locations that were destined to fail,” according to food website Delish.

The former franchisees, who operated stores between 2010 and 2020, said the chain “continued to deny plaintiffs the opportunity to own and operate franchises in more profitable locations, unless these more profitable locations were packaged with low-volume, high-cost locations.”

McDonald’s said in a statement that it only recommends locations and that franchisees ultimately choose which ones they want to purchase.

It’s at least the third racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the company this year, Delish reported, citing CNBC.

— The Washington Informer

Ex-cop sees demand for fashionable bulletproof vests

Thyk Skynn, a Black-owned line of fashionable bulletproof vests for men, women and children, has seen a nearly 400% increase in sales recently as Americans continue to grow concerned about their protection from police shootings and other random acts of violence.

Mike Tyree, the founder and CEO of Thyk Skynn, was a police officer in Atlanta for nine years. He said he left and started the business to offer personal protection to individuals in harm’s way.

Thyk Skynn vests have the same function as others bulletproof vests but are more fashionable and can even be disguised as normal attire. There are several designs available in various colors and sizes, and each vest has a ballistic armor panel carrier where ballistic material can be placed inside.

The vests, however, are not cheap. They range from $325 to $500.

For more information about Thyk Skynn, visit www.thykskynn.com.

— The Chicago Crusader

$100M gift relieves Black medical students of loan debts

In August, former New York City mayor and one-time presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg pledged $100 million through Bloomberg Philanthropies to the nation’s four historically Black medical schools, reported ABC7 TV in New York.

About 800 students attending Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine, Los Angeles’ Charles R. Drew University of Medicine, Washington’s Howard University College of Medicine and Nashville’s Meharry Medical College will be awarded about $100,000 each over the next four years.

“More Black doctors will mean more Black lives saved, and fewer health problems that limit economic opportunity,” Bloomberg said. “During my campaign for president, I proposed a bold set of policies — which we called the Greenwood Initiative — to shrink the racial wealth gap.

“Today’s commitment by Bloomberg Philanthropies is just the first step we will take to bring that work to life,” said the billionaire businessman and politican.

— The Chicago Crusader

American Airlines allows employees to wear BLM pinsFORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will let employees wear Black Lives Matter pins on their uniforms, calling it a matter of equality and not politics.

With the move, American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees wear items supporting the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said recently that Black employees saw workers at other airlines wearing a Black Lives Matter pin and asked if they could too.

“Fundamentally, we believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement,” said spokeswoman Sarah Jantz. “It doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, rather that in our society Black lives should matter and be valued the same as others.”

American is working with Black employees to design the pin. The airline allows other pins including ones supporting Christians, veterans and LGBTQ people.

— The Associated Press

Black couple sues over social distancing fight at restaurantLITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Black couple who got into a fight with white customers at a Little Rock steakhouse who weren’t wearing masks and stood too close filed a lawsuit recently accusing the restaurant of discrimination and not enforcing coronavirus safety rules.

The federal lawsuit stems from a June 27 fight at the Saltgrass Steakhouse that was caught on cellphone video and widely shared on social media.

Shayla Hooks and Tyrone Jackson accuse the restaurant of negligence, racial discrimination and defamation over its handling of the confrontation.

The lawsuit says the couple was sitting in the restaurant’s bar area when a group of white people from a Louisiana tour bus entered and asked if they could sit close to them, despite social distancing restrictions. Arkansas allows bars and restaurants to open but with capacity limits and distancing rules.

The lawsuit says the restaurant’s staff didn’t intervene as the customers harassed and intentionally stood near the couple when Jackson said he didn’t want them sitting nearby because of COVID-19. The lawsuit says some of the white customers intentionally coughed on Hooks and that one punched her in the face during the fight that ensued, giving her a black eye.

Landry’s Inc., the steakhouse chain’s parent company, called the lawsuit frivolous and cited videos that it said show Jackson hitting people at the beginning and the end of the brawl.

— The Associated Press

Bill would allow licenses for those with criminal records

LANSING, Mich — The state House this month unanimously approved bills designed to lift restrictions that prevent people with a criminal record from obtaining occupational licenses.

The bipartisan legislation, which was sent to the Senate for future debate, involves the consideration of an applicant’s “good moral character” during the licensing process. Boards and agencies currently cannot consider an individual’s conviction, in and of itself, as proof that he or she lacks character for a license.

The measures would prohibit the consideration of a conviction unless it is a felony and regulators also determine the specific offense is grounds for a denial. The tighter requirements would not apply when licensing child care providers, lawyers, law enforcement officers and workers in nursing homes, adult foster care facilities and homes for the aged.

— The Associated Press

George Washington professor who posed as Black resigns

WASHINGTON — The George Washington University history professor who confessed to posing as a Black woman for her entire career has resigned, according to the university.

Jessica Krug “has resigned her position, effective immediately,” the university announced on Twitter. “Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

Krug, who taught African American history and specialized in issues of African culture and diaspora, admitted recently in a blog post that she had presented herself as Afro Caribbean from New York when she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City.

She expressed deep remorse and blamed her years-long deception on “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood.

— The Associated Press

Lt. governor joins gubernatorial race in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied.

Fairfax is joining a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls looking for their party’s nomination to run for governor in 2021.

The lieutenant governor position is a traditional launch pad for gubernatorial bids, and Fairfax would normally be considered a strong candidate. But unsettled allegations of sexual assault, made by two women last year when Virginia politics was at the center of the nation’s attention, may complicate his ability to raise money and build support.

Fairfax, 41, is a former federal prosecutor who ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2013 before winning the lieutenant governor’s race in 2017. If elected, he would be Virginia’s second Black governor, after Douglas Wilder, who completed the state limit of one four-year term.

Two African-American women are also running for the Democratic nomination — state Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

— The Associated Press

Md. capital paying $900K to settle public housing lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The City Council in the state’s capital has approved a $900,000 settlement in a federal race discrimination case that involved public housing.

The Capital Gazette reported recently that the city will pay 15 families as well as their attorneys fees and costs.

The plaintiffs claimed that the local housing authority failed to provide safe and adequate housing for its predominately Black residents. The plaintiffs claimed that they endured hazardous living conditions that amounted to racial discrimination and a violation of their civil rights.

The agreement also contains various provisions, including a requirement that the city inspect and license housing authority properties.

— The Associated Press

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — After 13 years, a South Florida city has overturned a ban on “saggy pants” in which the wearer’s underwear is revealed.

The Opa-locka City Commission voted 4-1 recently to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.

The Miami Herald reported that the vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before it becomes official. But the item was co-sponsored by four of the five commissioners.

Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”

“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men.”

— The Associated Press

Merge proposal for 3 towns losing population goes to voters

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Voters in three nearby towns across the river from St. Louis will be asked in November to decide whether they want to merge their communities and become one city.

Leaders cited severe population decline in each community as the reason for the merger. One large city would help attract more federal funding to help pay for infrastructure, schools, public safety and other improvements.

“The numbers show that there has been a gradual decline over the last couple of years, and I think right now we’ve reached a critical point if we’re going to salvage our cities to get some help to maintain what we have, and I think the citizens will benefit from it because the numbers don’t lie,” Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. said.

In the March primary, voters in Alorton and Centreville approved a referendum that would consolidate the two towns into a new city that would have been called Alcentra. Now those citizens, along with people in Cahokia, will be asked to vote Nov. 3 on another referendum that would add Cahokia to the mix. The new city would be named Cahokia Heights.

Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton, all in St. Clair County, have each witnessed a decrease in residents for the past 10 years. According to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 360 residents have left Centreville and about 100 have left Alorton. In Cahokia, the largest of the three cities, population has dropped by about 1,300 residents.

— The Associated Press

Chicago anti-violence group offers reward in girl’s killing

CHICAGO — A Chicago anti-violence group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of an 8-year-old girl shot in the back during Labor Day weekend.

Early Walker, the founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, told reporters on Sept. 11 that the cash reward would be “immediately dispersed if we get the correct information and we can get correct charges.”

Dajore Wilson was in an SUV with other family members on Sept. 7 when they stopped at a red light on Chicago’s South Side and someone in vehicle behind them opened fire.

Dajore was struck in the back and fatally wounded, while a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman riding with her were seriously wounded. The shooting also triggered a crash that injured a third person in the SUV.

Dajore’s death made her the sixth child younger than 10 to be shot to death in Chicago since late June.

— The Associated Press

LSU’s first Black faculty member honored with mural

BATON ROUGE, La. — An idea inspired by a driver’s license photo has become a larger-than-life tribute to an Louisiana State University trailblazer.

Julian White, who became LSU’s first African American professor in 1971 and retired in 2003, is honored in a three-story mural that dominates the school’s Art and Design Building atrium. It was completed in March by artist Robert Dafford, shortly before LSU closed the campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When White, who died in 2011, took the board examinations to be licensed as an architect in Louisiana, he was segregated from the white architects taking the exam in LSU’s Atkinson Hall. The room where he took the exams later became his office as a professor.

A scholarship and the building’s four-story atrium were named for him.

— The Associated Press

Delta latest airline to dip into loyalty program funds

NEW YORK — Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel.

On Sept. 14, Delta said the bonds and term loans linked to the funds will be secured by its SkyMiles program. It is only the latest to leverage its frequent flyer program to raise capital, as United Airlines and American Airlines did the same in June.

A sharp drop in travel has left the airlines with tens of thousands more employees than they need to operate the vastly reduced number of flights.

During the spring, the airlines began receiving $25 billion in federal grants and loans to keep workers on their payrolls for six months. With that money ending Sept. 30, the three biggest U.S. carriers are expected to furlough or lay off about 40,000 workers.

— The Associated Press

Walmart moving ahead with drone delivery test with Zipline

NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer’s headquarters in northwestern Arkansas.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said recently that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.

It’s the second delivery drone deal for Walmart within a week. It’s using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its Walmart stores in North Carolina.

Zipline, founded in 2014, has the world’s largest drone delivery network and began operating in late 2016 in Rwanda primarily focusing on-demand delivery of medical supplies. The California company has now delivered more than 200,0000 medical items to thousands of health facilities in numerous countries.

Amazon.com recently won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but it’s still testing the self-piloting aircraft. UPS and a company owned by Google have also won regulatory approval for drone deliveries.

— The Associated Press

Children’s Defense Fund gets new leader after nearly 50 years

After nearly 50 years of leading the Children’s Defense Fund, Marian Wright Edelman will hand over the helm to Starsky Wilson to carry on her legacy of advocating for youth.

Wilson is a champion for children’s rights and has a longstanding relationship with the CDF, having led the effort to bring its Freedom Schools literacy and empowerment program to the St. Louis area.

In 1973, Wright Edelman founded the Children’s Defense Fund as an advocate to improve the lives of youth. Since its founding, the organization has led efforts to enact meaningful policy changes by working with numerous organizations and policymakers.

— The Los Angeles Sentinel