Missouri school district settles suit filed by Black woman
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Black woman has won a $275,000 settlement after she sued the Lee's Summit school district when the former superintendent, who is also Black, said he would not hire her as the district's communications director because of her race.
Danielle Nixon said in her 2019 lawsuit that then-superintendent Dennis Carpenter told the district's selection committee that he would "never hire an African American female for that key role" in the predominately white suburban Kansas City district.
A white woman was hired for the position. Nixon is now head of communications for the nearby Raytown school district, The Kansas City Star reported.
The Lee's Summit district does not comment on litigation, said Katy Bergen, the district's spokeswoman.
As part of the settlement, the district said it did not admit liability or wrongdoing.
Carpenter, the district's first Black superintendent, resigned in July 2019 after a lengthy dispute with the then-all-white school board and many parents in the district over diversity training.
— The Associated Press
Suit: Armed group seeking teen targeted Black woman's home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A law firm that advocates for victims of racial discrimination has filed a lawsuit over an incident in North Carolina in which it said a Black woman's home came under siege by an armed group looking for a missing white teenager.
The Washington-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the suit Tuesday in a Pender County court on behalf of Monica Shepard and her son, Dameon. It said the armed group went to the Shepard's home on May 3, 2020, seeking a teenage girl who had been reported missing earlier that day but was later found safe.
Named as a defendant in the suit is Jordan Kita, a New Hanover County sheriff's deputy who was fired and is facing charges of forcible trespass, breaking and entering and willful failure to discharge duties. Also named are Kita's father and 13 others including a local resident, Austin Wood.
The lawsuit seeks a judgment in excess of $25,000, a jury trial and punitive damages to be determined by a jury, among other motions.
James W. Lea, a lawyer for Shepard's family, said Jordan Kita was in uniform and carrying his service weapon at the time he led an armed group that approached Shepard's door. The lawsuit said the incident was an example of "the history of white mobs acting with impunity and reckless disregard" toward Blacks.
— The Associated Press
Amid backlash, Harvard cancels class on policing strategy
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University's engineering school has canceled a class that intended to evaluate a policing strategy based on U.S. military tactics after students raised concerns about the strategy's impact on people of color.
In a message to students on Monday, the school's dean said the class had been withdrawn and officials plan to review the vetting process for proposed classes.
Leaders of the engineering school "are aware of, and take seriously, the concerns that some of you raised about the design and pedagogy of the proposed course," the dean, Frank Doyle, said in his message. "We also take seriously our responsibility to protect the academic freedom of all community members."
A course description said students would analyze 10 years of data on a policing strategy known as C3, which is based on counterinsurgency tactics used by the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan. Students would study the technique's use in Springfield, Massachusetts, and evaluate if it was effective, according to the description.
It was proposed by Kevin Kit Parker, a bioengineering and applied physics professor who has previously studied and taught about the policing strategy. Parker, who served in Afghanistan for the U.S. Army, did not immediately comment on the courses' cancellation but referred to a recording of an online meeting he held Monday with community members in Springfield.
During the meeting, Parker defended the research project and said there's "a lot of confusion out there about what counterinsurgency is."
"We are not doing predictive policing. This is a retrospective study of things that happened between 2009 and 2019," he said. "We have gone through an institutional review board at Harvard and ethics training and interview training."
— The Associated Press
Jury acquits Fargo man charged in George Floyd protests
FARGO, N.D. — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a Fargo man who was arrested during violent protests in downtown Fargo after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Negasi Berhe, 24, was charged with engaging in a riot and preventing arrest during a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers on May 30. A jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before rendering a not guilty verdict.
Three Fargo police officers testified they were ordered to arrest Berhe after he had been walking, shouting and pumping his fist near the police line. None of the officers could recall specifically what Berhe had said, KVRR-TV reported.
All of the officers testified there was no evidence Berhe was involved in any rock throwing, bottle throwing, vandalism to police cars, or assaults.
Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death set off protests around the world.
— The Associated Press
Health nonprofit barred from aiding inmates over BLM support
The Hancock County sheriff ended the work of a nonprofit with jail inmates recovering from addiction in June because the organization had put out a statement supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sheriff Scott Kane terminated the agreement with Healthy Acadia, which provided peer mentors for inmates in the county, because of a statement it posted on its website, The Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday.
In the June 3 statement, which was a response to national protests against racial injustice, Healthy Acadia had included mention of "police brutality" and said the organization stands "together with Black Lives Matter," the newspaper reported.
"As a public health organization, the issue of racial equity is well within our mission and can and should be considered and prioritized across our program areas," Elsie Flemings, executive director of Healthy Acadia, told the newspaper.
Kane refused to work with the group after meeting with Fleming and the Ellsworth-based group revised its statement, the newspaper reported.
"We just don't do business like that," Kane told the newspaper. "I believe no matter what race you are, your life matters."
Kane falsely claimed Black Lives Matter is a "terrorist group" that seeks to overthrow the government and kill police officers, the newspaper reported. It is a view that has also been promoted by a prominent law enforcement training organization but that experts say is dangerous and based on inaccurate information. For example, the training organization falsely states that the movement includes skilled snipers and conflates BLM with anti-fascist networks, which experts say primes a violent response to racial injustice protests.
Calls for the Black Lives Matter movement to be labeled a terrorist organization date back at least to 2016 with a petition to the White House that gained over 100,000 signatures when Barack Obama was president. In a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in September, former President Donald Trump furthered those calls describing the protests and destruction over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer as " domestic terror."
— The Associated Press
New Jersey hoops star rebuffed in attempt to wear BLM shirt
A New Jersey school board has rejected an appeal by one of the state's top high school basketball players to wear a warmup shirt with "Black Lives Matter" written on it when the season begins Tuesday.
At a meeting last week, the Manchester Township Board of Education rejected the effort by Destiny Adams. Adams, who is Black, is considered one of the best players in the state and has committed to the University of North Carolina.
Adams' mother told The Associated Press on Tuesday that her daughter planned to wear socks with reading "Black Lives Matter" on them for Manchester Township's first game Tuesday afternoon.
Destiny Adams, who is a senior, spoke to the board at a meeting last Wednesday. She read a statement saying she wanted to wear the shirt to teach little girls "to stand up for what's right and always let their voices be heard."
"To me, Black Lives Matter doesn't have anything to do with the police," she added. "I have nothing against the police. It's just that all lives cannot and will not matter until Black lives do."
The board didn't take a public vote on the request, but Board President Ken Pate, after praising Adams' passion and courage, told her, "We at the Board of Education are elected to represent the whole school, and our uniforms have to be uniform." A message was left with Pate on Tuesday.
Adams' mother, Lisa Adams, is an attorney and her father, Dennis Adams, is the high school's principal. Both also spoke at the board meeting.
"She does not support anti-police beliefs. She does not promote violence. She does not support vandalism or looting. She merely wants to bring awareness to others that Black lives matter and that a change is needed in this country," Lisa Adams told the board.
A spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said decisions on pre-game attire are the responsibility of local school districts.
Lisa Adams said Tuesday that she doesn't believe it's clear whether the school can legally regulate the T-shirts players wear, but said the family didn't plan to pursue the matter further.
"The point of the request was to bring awareness to this movement; them saying 'No' has actually brought so much more publicity and awareness to what she's trying to do than if they'd said 'Yes,'" she said. "So it actually worked in her favor."
— The Associated Press
